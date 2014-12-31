Altamir SCA (ALMP.PA)
ALMP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.65EUR
2:44pm BST
15.65EUR
2:44pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€15.65
€15.65
Open
€15.60
€15.60
Day's High
€15.65
€15.65
Day's Low
€15.60
€15.60
Volume
4,161
4,161
Avg. Vol
17,118
17,118
52-wk High
€17.50
€17.50
52-wk Low
€11.01
€11.01
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Maurice Tchenio
|73
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Altamir Gerance)
|
Jean-Hugues Loyez
|65
|2015
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Monique Cohen
|61
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Altamir Gerance)
|
Jean Besson
|71
|2008
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Marleen Groen
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Gerard Hascoet
|65
|2004
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Philippe Santini
|71
|2006
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Sophie Stabile
|47
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Agathe Heinrich
|Investor Relations & Communications Contact
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Maurice Tchenio
|Mr. Maurice Tchenio serves at Altamir SCA as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Altamir Gerance). He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) with an MBA degree and from Harvard Business School and started his career as Assistant Professor of Finance at HEC. He then joined the Institute of Industrial Development as Project Manager. In 1972, he founded Multinational Management Group, which became Apax Partners. He is one of the founders and former Vice Chairman of the Association Francaise des Investisseurs en Capital (AFIC), and also a former Director of the European Venture Capital Association. Mr. Tchenio currently also holds several other posts, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Apax Partners SA, Chairman of 3AC Finance SAS and of MMG SAS, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Fondation AlphaOmega and Director of Toupargel Groupe SA, among others.
|
Jean-Hugues Loyez
|Mr. Jean-Hugues Loyez serves as Chairman Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA. He previously served on the Supervisory Board of Amboise Investissement. He is a graduate of IBM Institute and worked at Castorama, where he was Chief Executive Officer from 1984 to 1992 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 2002. Since 2002, he has been acting as a private investor. He currently serves as Chairman of A & A Partners SAS, Member of the Supervisory Board of BFSA and Director of PBI SAS. Mr. Loyez was also Director of Wellcare SA until April 2010.
|
Monique Cohen
|Ms. Monique Cohen serves at Altamir SCA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Altamir Gerance). Prior to that, she joined Apax Partners in 2000 as Associate Director. She graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and holds Masters degrees in Mathematics and Corporate Law. She started her career at Paribas, where she was Senior Banker, and then became Worldwide Head of the Equities business line at Paribas and then BNP Paribas. At Apax Partners, she has specialized in the business and financial services sector. She currently also supervises the business development activity for Apax Partners and is responsible for relationships with the principal intermediaries. Ms. Cohen currently holds various other mandates, including Director of Apax Partners MidMarket SAS, Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wallet Investment 1 SA and Wallet Investment 2 SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of JC Decaux SA and Manager of Santemedia Group Holding SARL, among others.
|
Jean Besson
|Mr. Jean Besson serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA since 2008 and is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He was previously the Company's Independent Member of the Supervisory Board since April 16, 1996. He currently also serves as Manager of IPG SARL and Deputy Director of TQM SA.
|
Marleen Groen
|Ms. Marleen Groen is Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA. She is a Senior Advisor at StepStone, a global private markets specialist. She is based in London. With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, she has spent 18 years in the global private equity secondaries market. Prior to becoming Senior Advisor at Stepstone, Marleen was Principal Founder of Greenpark Capital Ltd, a leading global mid-market private equity secondaries investment firm based in London. She holds a Master’s degree (Hons) as well as a Bachelor’s degree (Hons) from Leiden University and an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management/Erasmus University, both in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch national and is fluent in German, French and English. In addition to being the chair of the EVCA LP Council and an EVCA Board member, Marleen is also a Trustee and the Treasurer of the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of MOLA, and a member of the Board of Trustees for Muir Maxwell Trust.
|
Gerard Hascoet
|Mr. Gerard Hascoet serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA since April 28, 2004 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He previously served as a Non-voting Member of the Company's Board from April 16, 1996. Mr. Hascoet is a graduate of Ecole Centrale d'Electronique in Paris and was previously Member of the Management Committee of CGR Electronic and then Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Technomed International, IMMI and Sometec. He currently holds several other posts, including Chairman of the Board of SpineVision and MD Start SA, Manager of Lumarge and Marluge, and also Director of Dupont, among others.
|
Philippe Santini
|Mr. Philippe Santini serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA since April 26, 2006. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Harvard Business School. He also holds graduate degrees in Literature and in English, as well as a postgraduate degree in Literature. He previously served as General Manager of Havas. Mr. Santini has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Aprovia since 2003 and of Industries Services Info (GISI) since 2004. Mr. Santini currently also holds the posts of Director of Zodiac Marine and of Galeries Lafayette, as well as Manager of PHS Consultants.
|
Sophie Stabile
|Ms. Sophie Stabile is Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA. She is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Gestion et Finances. She began her career with Deloitte before joining Accor in 1999 to head the Group’s Consolidation and Information System Department. In 2006, she was appointed as Group Controller-General, a post in which she supervises the consolidation process, international Finance Departments and the Financial Control, Internal Audit, Group Holding Company and Financial Back-office Departments. Since May 2010, she has served as Chief Financial Officer and in addition to her previous responsibilities, she is also in charge of Investor Relations, Cash Management and Tax Affairs. A Member of Accor’s Executive Committee since August 2010, she is also responsible for the Group’s Procurement since November 2013. Ms. Stabile is also President of the Women At Accor Generation (WAAG), the Accor network for the promotion of women, and since December 2013, Chairman of the Board of Orbis, a Polish hospitality Group in which Accor has a stake.
|
Agathe Heinrich
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Maurice Tchenio
|--
|
Jean-Hugues Loyez
|25,000
|
Monique Cohen
|--
|
Jean Besson
|40,000
|
Marleen Groen
|--
|
Gerard Hascoet
|35,000
|
Philippe Santini
|25,000
|
Sophie Stabile
|--
|
Agathe Heinrich
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Maurice Tchenio
|0
|0
|
Jean-Hugues Loyez
|0
|0
|
Monique Cohen
|0
|0
|
Jean Besson
|0
|0
|
Marleen Groen
|0
|0
|
Gerard Hascoet
|0
|0
|
Philippe Santini
|0
|0
|
Sophie Stabile
|0
|0
|
Agathe Heinrich
|0
|0