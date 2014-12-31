Altamir SCA (ALMP.PA)

Name Description

Maurice Tchenio Mr. Maurice Tchenio serves at Altamir SCA as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Altamir Gerance). He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) with an MBA degree and from Harvard Business School and started his career as Assistant Professor of Finance at HEC. He then joined the Institute of Industrial Development as Project Manager. In 1972, he founded Multinational Management Group, which became Apax Partners. He is one of the founders and former Vice Chairman of the Association Francaise des Investisseurs en Capital (AFIC), and also a former Director of the European Venture Capital Association. Mr. Tchenio currently also holds several other posts, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Apax Partners SA, Chairman of 3AC Finance SAS and of MMG SAS, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Fondation AlphaOmega and Director of Toupargel Groupe SA, among others.

Jean-Hugues Loyez Mr. Jean-Hugues Loyez serves as Chairman Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA. He previously served on the Supervisory Board of Amboise Investissement. He is a graduate of IBM Institute and worked at Castorama, where he was Chief Executive Officer from 1984 to 1992 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 1992 to 2002. Since 2002, he has been acting as a private investor. He currently serves as Chairman of A & A Partners SAS, Member of the Supervisory Board of BFSA and Director of PBI SAS. Mr. Loyez was also Director of Wellcare SA until April 2010.

Monique Cohen Ms. Monique Cohen serves at Altamir SCA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Altamir Gerance). Prior to that, she joined Apax Partners in 2000 as Associate Director. She graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and holds Masters degrees in Mathematics and Corporate Law. She started her career at Paribas, where she was Senior Banker, and then became Worldwide Head of the Equities business line at Paribas and then BNP Paribas. At Apax Partners, she has specialized in the business and financial services sector. She currently also supervises the business development activity for Apax Partners and is responsible for relationships with the principal intermediaries. Ms. Cohen currently holds various other mandates, including Director of Apax Partners MidMarket SAS, Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wallet Investment 1 SA and Wallet Investment 2 SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of JC Decaux SA and Manager of Santemedia Group Holding SARL, among others.

Jean Besson Mr. Jean Besson serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA since 2008 and is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He was previously the Company's Independent Member of the Supervisory Board since April 16, 1996. He currently also serves as Manager of IPG SARL and Deputy Director of TQM SA.

Marleen Groen Ms. Marleen Groen is Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA. She is a Senior Advisor at StepStone, a global private markets specialist. She is based in London. With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, she has spent 18 years in the global private equity secondaries market. Prior to becoming Senior Advisor at Stepstone, Marleen was Principal Founder of Greenpark Capital Ltd, a leading global mid-market private equity secondaries investment firm based in London. She holds a Master’s degree (Hons) as well as a Bachelor’s degree (Hons) from Leiden University and an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management/Erasmus University, both in the Netherlands. She is a Dutch national and is fluent in German, French and English. In addition to being the chair of the EVCA LP Council and an EVCA Board member, Marleen is also a Trustee and the Treasurer of the African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of MOLA, and a member of the Board of Trustees for Muir Maxwell Trust.

Gerard Hascoet Mr. Gerard Hascoet serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA since April 28, 2004 and is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He previously served as a Non-voting Member of the Company's Board from April 16, 1996. Mr. Hascoet is a graduate of Ecole Centrale d'Electronique in Paris and was previously Member of the Management Committee of CGR Electronic and then Founder, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Technomed International, IMMI and Sometec. He currently holds several other posts, including Chairman of the Board of SpineVision and MD Start SA, Manager of Lumarge and Marluge, and also Director of Dupont, among others.

Philippe Santini Mr. Philippe Santini serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Altamir SCA since April 26, 2006. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and of Harvard Business School. He also holds graduate degrees in Literature and in English, as well as a postgraduate degree in Literature. He previously served as General Manager of Havas. Mr. Santini has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Aprovia since 2003 and of Industries Services Info (GISI) since 2004. Mr. Santini currently also holds the posts of Director of Zodiac Marine and of Galeries Lafayette, as well as Manager of PHS Consultants.