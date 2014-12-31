Alio Gold Inc (ALO.TO)

Name Description

Bryan Coates Mr. Bryan A. Coates is Independent Chairman of the Board of Timmins Gold Corp. Mr. Coates has spent 30 years in the mining industry. He was most recently the Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer for Osisko Mining Corp. from 2007 until it was acquired in June of 2014 for $3.9 billion. Osisko developed and operated the Canadian Malartic gold mine, the largest such mine in Quebec, and also conducted exploration work in Mexico. Prior to Osisko, Mr. Coates served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer for IAMGOLD Corp. and Cambior Inc. and has previously sat on the board of directors of various mining companies. He currently serves on the board of directors of Golden Queen Mining Company (TSX) and Niogold Mining Corporation (TSX-V).

Gregory McCunn Mr. Gregory McCunn has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company effective Feb. 1, 2017. Mr. McCunn is a mining executive with 25 years of executive and management experience in finance, operations, project engineering, project construction and corporate development. Most recently, he was chief financial officer of Asanko Gold, where over his six-year tenure he oversaw the transition of the company from exploration and development to being a mid-tier gold producer. Prior to Asanko, Mr. McCunn spent four years as the CFO of Farallon Mining, during which time the company financed, constructed and operated the G-9 mine in Guerrero, Mexico, which is proximal to Timmins's Ana Paula project. Farallon was acquired by Nyrstar in early 2011. Prior to his roles as a finance executive, Mr. McCunn's background includes technical, operational and corporate development roles with Teck, Placer Dome, and junior mining companies in Canada and Australia. He is a professional engineer and holds a master's degree in business administration as well as a bachelor of applied science in metallurgical engineering.

Colette Rustad Ms. Colette Rustad has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of the Company., since May 16, 2017. Colette is a strategic and financial leader with a proven track record of delivering results and building, developing and leading high-performance teams in the gold mining industry. For the last 10 years, she has held positions as Senior Vice President at Goldcorp as SVP, Controller and SVP, Treasurer. During this time, she developed important relationships with banking and capital markets partners while executing debt and equity financings, led the company's public reporting requirements and led a 5-year consolidated global IT implementation project. In 2015 the company received the Overall Award of Excellence for Corporate Reporting from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. Prior to joining Goldcorp, Colette held several senior roles with Placer Dome/Barrick Gold including Chief Financial Officer, Africa where she oversaw the commercial, financial, tax and legal operations for the company's $1 billion and $250 million investments in South Africa and Tanzania, respectively. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CA) and was a Senior Tax Manager and Senior Audit Manager with Ernst & Young in Toronto. Colette has extensive experience in Latin America and is fluent in Spanish.

Darren Prins Mr. Darren Prins is the Chief Financial Officer of Timmins Gold Corp. He was the Company’s Vice-President Finance Canada from August 2011 until May 2012. He is a Chartered Accountant and was formerly Corporate Controller and Assistant Corporate Controller for Rusoro Mining Ltd. (October 2009 to July 2011). Prior to that Mr. Prins was in the audit and assurance practice at Ernst & Young LLP.

Miguel Soto Mr. Miguel Angel Soto is Chief Operating Officer - Exploration, Vice President, Director of Timmins Gold Corp. Mr. Soto has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Company since September of 2005.

Jason Gregg Mr. Jason Gregg is Executive Vice President - Human Resources of the Company. Jason is an experienced senior human resources executive, renowned for the ability to connect top quartile people practices to the financial bottom line of the organization. Jason has over 20 years of experience as a human resource professional and successfully integrated Newmarket Gold and Crocodile Gold into a single highly functioning organization as the VP of Human Resources & Environment prior to the recent merger between Newmarket Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold. Before joining Newmarket Gold, Jason provided HR consulting services to various mining organizations as well as other industries including forestry and technology. Prior to developing his consulting practice, Jason worked as a Human Resources executive in the mining industry with Farallon Mining and Nyrstar. Jason has also held senior level human resource roles with HDI, International Forest Products, Canadian Forest Products, and Teck. Jason holds a Masters of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Business Administration.

Miguel Bonilla Mr. Miguel Bonilla is Vice-President - Finance, Mexico of Timmins Gold Corp. He has been the Company’s comptroller since its inception in 2005. Mr. Bonilla is a Certified Public Accountant.

Jose Figueroa Mr. Jose Hector Figueroa is Vice President - Operations of the Company. Jose has more than 30 years of mining experience in Mexico and Peru, and is a strategic and operational mining leader with a proven track record of enhancing the operations in the mines he has managed. He was recently Chief Operating Officer with Southern Peru Copper where he oversaw operations at Cuajone. His extensive experience in strategic planning, mine planning, optimizing of process plants and implementing safety systems will be a valuable asset as he leads the Company's revitalization of its San Francisco Mine. Previously, Jose has held senior management and operations positions with Cobre del Mayo and Grupo Mexico at the Cananea and La Caridad mines. Jose holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering with specializations in Finance, Systems Engineering and Computer Process Simulations. Jose will be based in the Company's office in Hermosillo, Mexico and at the San Francisco Mine site.

Lynette Gould Ms. Lynette Gould is Vice President - Investor Relations of the Company, effective July 5, 2017. The Company is pleased to announce that Lynette Gould has been appointed Vice President of Investor Relations, effective July 5, 2017. Lynette was most recently Director of Investor Relations at Goldcorp, where she played a critical role in positioning Goldcorp's new business strategy under its new leadership. Over her eight years with Goldcorp, Lynette helped build a robust IR strategy and developed deep relationships within the investment community. She brings a wealth of experience in interpreting financial and investment information, understanding key operational challenges and translating this information into consistent and accurate messages to external stakeholders. Lynette holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and has a Bachelor of Business degree.

Paul Hosford Mr. Paul Hosford is Vice President - Project Development of the Company. Paul is an experienced mine development professional with over 30 years of experience in metallurgy, operations, commissioning and project development. Paul will be tasked with bringing the Company's Ana Paula Project through Feasibility Study and into production. Paul's recent experience was as Project Director for New Gold's Rainy River project, responsible for the EPCM, tender and award of all major contracts, project controls, permitting and construction. Previously, he was Project Manager of the Mount Milligan mine development for Thompson Creek Mines, responsible for the detailed engineering, procurement, contracts and construction support. Paul also worked for Barrick as Manager Process Development, leading process development at the Goldstrike mine and at Hatch as Project Manager, responsible for numerous development projects and feasibility studies. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering and is a Professional Engineer.

Alexander Tsakumis Mr. Alex P. Tsakumis is Vice President - Corporate Development of Timmins Gold Corp. Prior to this, he provided corporate development and communications consulting services to the Company.

Taj Singh Mr. Taj Singh is Vice President - Business Development of Timmins Gold Corp. Mr. Singh is Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) and was formerly a Mining Analyst at Macquarie Capital Markets in Toronto, covering precious metals producers and developers. Additionally, he has over ten years experience working in the mining industry at Inco Limited and CVRD/Vale. His industry experience includes operations and development projects in Canada, Indonesia, New Caledonia and Brazil. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering (Metallurgy) from the University of Toronto and a Master of Engineering (Metallurgy) from McMaster University. Mr. Singh is a member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) and a member of the Society of Management Accountants of Canada (CMA).

Leslie Kapusianyk Ms. Leslie L. Kapusianyk is Corporate Secretary of Timmins Gold Corp. She is a barrister and solicitor and has been the Corporate Counsel for the Company since August 2008.

Mark Backens Mr. Mark Backens serves as Director of the Company effective Feb. 1, 2017. He was Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Backens has over 30 years of broad-based, global mining and finance experience gained while working for Wharf Resources, Placer Dome, Meridian Gold, Macquarie Bank NA and Bank of Nova Scotia. His background includes exploration, mine engineering, mine operations, feasibility studies, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. He holds a bachelor of science in geological engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and is a professional geologist. Mr. Backens joined the board of directors of Timmins as a result of the merger with Newstrike Capital Inc. completed in May, 2015.

George Brack Mr. George Brack is Independent Director of Timmins Gold Corp. Mr. Brack has spent 29 years in the mining industry and in mining-focused investment banking. From 2000 to 2009 he was a miningfocused investment banker, serving successively as President and CEO of Macquarie North America and Managing Director, Industry Head Mining with Scotia Capital Inc. As an investment banker he advised clients on the sale of public companies and projects involving five gold mining assets in Mexico. From 1995 to 1999 he was Vice President, Corporate Development for one of Canada’s largest gold miners, Placer Dome Inc. He served as chair of the special committee of the Boards of both Red Back Mining Inc. in 2010 and Aurizon Mines Ltd. in 2013 when they were acquired for $7.2 billion and $796 million, respectively. He currently also serves on the boards of Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSX), Capstone Mining Corp. (TSX), Alexco Resource Corp. (TSX) and Geologix Explorations Inc. (TSX).

Stephen Lang Mr. Stephen Lang is Independent Director of Timmins Gold Corp. Mr. Lang has over 32 years of experience in the mining industry. He served as President and CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. from 2008 to 2012, having joined Centerra in 2007 as Chief Operating Officer. Between 2003 and 2007, Mr. Lang served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Stillwater Mining Company. Prior to joining Stillwater, he was employed with Barrick Gold Corporation as Vice President and General Manager of Barrick Gold’s Goldstrike/Meikle operation from 2001 to 2003. Prior to this he served as Vice President of Engineering and Project Development of Rio Algom, Limited in Santiago, Chile from 1999 to 2001. From 1996 to 1999, he served as Vice President and General Manager of Kinross Gold Corporation/Amax Gold Corporation’s Fort Knox Mine in Fairbanks, Alaska. From 1981 to 1996, he held various positions with Santa Fe Pacific Gold Minerals Corporation, including General Manager of the Twin Creeks Mine in Golconda, Nevada. He also serves on the board of directors of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX), Allied Nevada Gold Corp. (TSX; NYSE-MKT) and International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSX; NYSE-MKT).

Luc Lessard Mr. Luc Lessard is Independent Director of Timmins Gold Corp. Mr. Lessard has spent more than 25 years in the mining industry. Mr. Lessard was Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Osisko Mining Corporation from 2011 until it was acquired in June 2014 for $3.9 billion. He was Osisko’s Vice-President, Engineering and Construction from 2007 to 2011, during which time he was directly responsible for the design and construction of the Canadian Malartic gold mine. He previously served as Vice-President Engineering and Construction for IAMGOLD Corp. and as General Manager, Projects for Cambior Inc. during which time he was responsible for the construction of the Rosebel gold mine in Suriname. He also serves on the board of directors of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX-V) and Falco Resources Ltd.

Paula Rogers Ms. Paula Rogers is Independent Director of Timmins Gold Corp. Ms. Rogers is a Chartered Professional Accountant and brings over 20 years of experience working for Canadian-based international public companies in the areas of corporate governance, treasury, mergers and acquisitions, financial reporting and tax. She has extensive experience in the mining industry in both director and officer roles. Ms. Rogers was most recently the Chief Financial Officer of Castle Peak Mining Ltd. and a director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Athabasca Uranium Inc. From 2004 to 2010 she was Vice President, Treasurer of Goldcorp Inc., Treasurer of Wheaton River Minerals Ltd. and Treasurer of Silver Wheaton Corp. Previously she had various senior financial roles at Finning International Inc.for over nine years after completion of her Chartered Accountant designation and articling at Deloitte Canada. She currently serves on the board of NeutriSci International Inc. (TSX-V) and Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSX), where she also serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee.