Alpargatas SA (ALPA4.SA)

Name Description

Vincent Trius Mr. Vincent Trius serves as the Chairman of Alpargatas S.A. He has a long career in the retail market, responsible for the restructuring of major retailers in Brazil and other countries, having worked for companies such as Carrefour SA (Europe) and Wal-Mart (Brazil, Latin America and Asia), and also at Loblaw (Canada), Dairy Farm International (Spain), Revco Drugstores Inc. and EJKorvettes, Forest City Enterprises (both in the United States). Mr. Vicent Trius graduated at Harvard Business School (2001 – Executive General Manager Course); Darden School of Business (1995 – Executive General Manager Course); Ashridge College (1993 – International Retail Management Course) and University of Economics (1975 to 1978) and has received during his career the award for "Top Executive of the Year" (2006 and 2007) and the "Sam M. Walton Entrepreneur Award" in 2005.

Marcio Luiz Simoes Utsch Mr. Marcio Luiz Simoes Utsch serves as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas SA September 2003. He served as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer and Director of Investor Relations of the company until May 11, 2015. He is Diplomat of PGA-Programa de Gestao Avancada (advanced management program) of Fundacao Dom Cabral and Insead. He gained a Bachelor's in Business Administration from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Masters of Business Administration from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Fabio Leite de Souza Mr. Fabio Leite de Souza serves as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Director of Investor Relations, Corporate Strategy and New Business Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas S.A. He has served as Corporate Strategy and New Business Officer of the company since 2011. He has been with Alpargatas SA since 2007. Prior to this he served in Procter & Gamble, Roland Berger and Grupo Camargo Correa. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico de Aeronautica (ITA) and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

Adalberto Fernandes Granjo Mr. Adalberto Fernandes Granjo serves as the Chief Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas SA since 2011. He joined the Company n 2005 as Legal Manager and in 2008 joined its Executive Board. During his career, he held various managerial positions at Santista Alimentos SA and Multibras SA Eletrodomesticos, as well as at Vicunha Textil SA. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC), in Law from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) and a Master's in Civil Law from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo.

Ana Marcia Lopes Ms. Ana Marcia Lopes serves as Human Resources Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas S.A. She built her career in renowned companies, such as Ambev, Nortel and Banco ABN AMRO, in which she gained experience in all HR areas. At ABN, she served in Latin America, then she was transferred to Holland for three years, where she headed global projects. After returning to Brazil, she took over the Banks' Human Resources Superintendent. Ms. Lopes joined Alpargatas in 2007, as Human Resources Manager, acting as internal consultant to all executive officers and plants. Finally, in 2012, she assumed the position of the Company's Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Lopes has a bachelor's degree in economics from Gama Filho University in Rio de Janeiro, a graduate degree in Human Resources from Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro (PUC-RJ) and an MBA from University of Kent, in the United Kingdom.

Fernando Beer Mr. Fernando Beer serves as Sporting Goods Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas. He began his career as trainee at Lloyds Bank. Subsequently, he served large organizations such as Bunge & Born and Tavex, where he held marketing and commercial management positions, working in the USA, Spain and Morocco. At Nike Brazil, he was responsible for the Commercial Office of sports gear, clothing and accessories. Since September 2008, he is Chief Sports Gear Officer at Alpargatas S.A. He has a bachelor's degree in economics from Eastern Illinois University in the USA,

Javier Goni Mr. Javier Goni serves as Chief Executive Officer of Alpargatas Argentina, Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas S.A. He gained his experience in large companies in Argentina, Costa Rica and Paraguay. He served Unilever Group, Kimberly-Clark, where he held executive positions, of which acting as Vice CEO of the child care sector stands out. He was also Latin America Vice Chief Executive Officer at Swissjust. Since 2008, he is Chief-Executive Officer of Alpargatas Argentina. He has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from University of Buenos Aires and an MBA from CEMA (Center of Macroeconomic Studies), in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Edson Rubiao Gonzales Mr. Edson Rubiao Gonzales serves as Chief Industrial Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas S.A. He has developed his professional career in large companies, having begun as trainee at Unilever Group, where he held several management positions in Brazil. At Coca-Cola SABB, he served at the company's industrial management. In 2012, he joined Alpargatas S.A. as Chief Industrial Officer. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from University of São Paulo (USP) and an Executive MBA from Dom Cabral Foundation.

Carla Schmitzberger Ms. Carla Schmitzberger serves as Sandals Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas SA since March 2006. During her career, she has occupied various managerial positions at various companies such as Procter & Gamble in Brazil and Germany, as well as Johnson & Johnson in Brazil. She also acted at Citibank as Vice President for Marketing and Products, as well as Vice President for Credit Cards. She graduated in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University and specialized in Strategic People Management at INSEAD-Fundacao Dom Cabral.

Marcelo Turri Mr. Marcelo Turri serves as the Supply Chain Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Alpargatas, S.A. He began his career in engineering companies, focusing on Ports, Mining and Steel industries. Afterwards, he developed his career in Operations, Logistics and Sourcing areas, having served as consultant at Booz Allen & Hamilton and in leading positions at Gerdau and Natura. Since December 2011, he is Chief Supply Chain Officer at Alpargatas S.A., being responsible for the areas of Planning Demand Services, Customer Services, Corporate Quality and Global Sourcing. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Polytechnic School of University of São Paulo (USP), and a graduate degree in business administration from Insper.

Tarek Farahat Mr. Tarek Mohamed Noshy Nasr Mohamed Farahat serves as the Director of Alpargata S.A. He is global president of marketing and innovation of JBS S.A. and responsible for globally leading the position of all of the company's product brands in Brazil and worldwide, including the institutional brand, and also for research and development works and all portfolio innovation efforts. Mr. Tarek Farahat has worked for 26 years at P&G, holding positions in different parts of the world, such as Middle East, Europe and Latin America. From 2006 to 2012, he acted as president of P&G in Brazil and was responsible for the company's fast growth in the country. In 2012, he was elected president for Latin America and member of the executive board of global P&G.

Joesley Mendonca Batista Mr. Joesley Mendonca Batista serves as the Director of Alpargata S.A. He is the current Chairman of the Board of Directors of JBS S.A., elected on January 2, 2007, and has over 20 years of experience with beef production in the JBS Group. Mr. Joesley Mendonça Batista has been working at the JBS Group since 1988 and is a son of Mr. José Batista, the founder of the JBS Group, and brother of Mr. José Batista Junior and Mr. Wesley Mendonça Batista. He is CEO of J&F Investments S.A., JBS Group’s holding company.

Wesley Mendonca Batista Mr. Wesley Mendonca Batista serves as the Director of Alpargata S.A. since April 13, 2016. He is the current CEO and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of JBS S.A., elected on January 26, 2011, and has over 20 years of experience with beef production in the JBS Group. Mr. Wesley Mendonça Batista has been working at the JBS Group since 1988 and is a son of Mr. José Batista, the founder of the JBS Group, and brother of Mr. José Batista Junior and Mr. Joesley Mendonça Batista.

Joao Jose Oliveira de Araujo Mr. Joao Jose Oliveira de Araujo serves as the Director of Alpargatas. Prior to this, he served as Independent Director of the company. He began his career as a trainee at Marmoré Mineração e Metalurgia, a Grupo Paranapanema company, and then at Construtora Bratke Collet. He worked at Banco Fator in the Treasury, Trading and M&A areas. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Brasil Ecodiesel S.A. and an alternate member of the Fiscal Council of Grupo Paranapanema S.A.. He was also a sitting member of the Boards of Directors of Mineração Buritirama S.A. and Alpargatas S.A., as well as a member of the Strategic and Finance Committee of Vanguarda Agro S.A., CFO of Mineração Buritirama S.A., Executive Officer of Bonsucex Holding Ltda, CFO of Fazendas do Pará Participações Ltda and Barcarena Importação e Exportação de Minérios S.A.. He is currently manager partner of JDO do Brasil Emp. e Participações Ltda., and of São Paulo Guanabara de Empreendimentos Ltda. He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the Armando Álvares Penteado Foundation (FAAP).