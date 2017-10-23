Alpek SAB de CV (ALPEKA.MX)

Name Description

Armando Garza Sada Mr. Armando Garza Sada serves as Chairman of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2011. He joined Alfa in 1978, where he currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and previously served as its Vice Chairman, as well as he was Director of Development. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Versax SAB de CV and Sigma Alimentos SAB de CV. In the past, he was Director of Corporate Planning of Alfa and Manager of Polioles y Acojinamientos Selther SA de CV. Moreover, he is Board Member of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, Frisa Industrias SA de CV and Instituto Tecnologico de Monterrey AC. He graduated in Industrial Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and obtained a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and received a Masters degree in Administration from the Stanford University.

Jose de Jesus Valdez Simancas Mr. Jose de Jesus Valdez Simancas serves as Chief Executive Officer of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. He has acted as Chief Operating Officer of the Propylene, EPS and Chemical business units of the Company. He joined Alfa in 1976. In the past, he was Chairman of the Board of Asociacion Nacional de la Industria Quimica, Chairman of Confederacion de Camaras Industriales de los Estados Unidos Mexicanos and Chairman of the Chamber of Industry and Transformation of Nuevo Leon. Moreover, he was Chief Operating Officer of Petrocel. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a Masters degree in Industrial Engineering from the Stanford University in 1977 and a Masters of Business Administration degree Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in 1978.

Eduardo Alberto Escalante Castillo Mr. Eduardo Alberto Escalante Castillo serves as Chief Financial Officer of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. Prior to this, he acted as President of Caprolactam and Ammonium Sulfate Division from 2009. He joined Alfa in 1981. In the past, he worked at Hylsamex, Sigma Alimentos, Alestra and Colombin Bel. From 1999 to 2006, he was President of AOL Mexico. He holds a degree in Electrical Engineering and Communications from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Engineering from the Stanford University. Moreover, he attended to the Accounting and Financial Management Program of the Columbia University.

Felipe de Jesus Garza Medina Mr. Felipe de Jesus Garza Medina serves as President of PTA Business Unit of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since 2008. He joined Alfa in 1977. In the past, he acted as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Indelpro and Galvacero. He graduated in Chemical Engineering from the Stanford University and holds a Masters degree in Administration from the Cornell University.

Jorge Gonzalez Escobedo Mr. Jorge Gonzalez Escobedo serves as President of the Filament Fibers Business Unit of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since 2005. He joined Alfa in 1974 and worked in the business area of polyester. From 1994 to 2005, he was Vice President of the Industrial Business Division. In the past, he held posts within the areas of export, processes and production. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Alejandro Llovera Zambrano Mr. Alejandro Llovera Zambrano serves as President of the Polypropylene Business Unit of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. He has been working at the Company for a period of 14 years. He gained a experience of 22 years while working at Alfa, where he served as Director of Human Resources of Nemak, Director of Polyester Filaments Division, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer for the Fibers Division and Director of Human Resources of Alfa. He holds a degree in Electro-Mechanical Engineering and a Masters degree in Business Administration, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. Additionally, he attended to the High Management Program of IPADE.

Jorge Young Carecedo Mr. Jorge P. Young Carecedo serves as President of the PET and Staple Fibers Business Unit of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. He has been working at the Company for a period of 21 years. Previously, he acted as Vice President of PET, a subsidiary of the Company and was Vice President of Planning and Administration of DAK Americas LLC. In 2012, he became President of DAK Americas LLC. He joined Alfa SAB de CV in 2001 and worked in the area of Merger and Acquisitions. He holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Jose Luis Zepeda Pena Mr. Jose Luis Zepeda Pena serves as President of the EPS and Chemical Business Unit of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since 1999. He has 25 years experience while working at Alfa serving as Vice President of Planning, Vice President of Finance and Administration and Vice President of Sales of Grupo Petrotemex. He holds degree in Chemical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Gustavo Talancon Gomez Mr. Gustavo Talancon Gomez serves as President of the Caprolactam and Fertilizers Business Unit of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since September 1, 2013. Joined Alfa in 1989, is former CEO of Terza, and held several executive positions in Alpek’s Polypropylene and Nylon and Polyester Filaments Business Units. He holds a graduate degree from IPADE.

Carlos Jimenez Barrera Mr. Carlos Jimenez Barrera serves as Secretary of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since 2014. He has also acted as Director of Legal Affairs and Legal Counsel of Alfa SAB de CV and Sigma Alimentos SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Univerisdad de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Comparative Law from the University of New York.

Alvaro Fernandez Garza Mr. Alvaro Fernandez Garza serves as Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2011. Currently, he acts as Chief Executive Officer of Alfa. Previously, he acted as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Sales and Director of Foodservice of Sigma Alimentos SA de CV, as well as he was Chief Executive Officer of Terza SA de CV. Moreover, he has held directive posts at Alestra S de RL de CV. He is Board Member of Vitro SAB de CV, Cydsa SAB de CV and Pigmentos y Oxidos SA de CV. Moreover, he acts as Member of the Regional Board of BBVA Bancomer, Board Member of Museo Contemporaneo de Monterrey and the Board of Universidad de Monterrey. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Notre Dame, a Masters degree in Business Administration from Tecnologico de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Georgetown University.

Rodrigo Fernandez Martinez Mr. Rodrigo Fernandez Martinez serves as Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2012. He joined Alfa in 1998. Currently, he acts as Chief Executive officer of Sigma Mexico SA de CV and previously served as Director of New Business. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from the University of Virginia and a Masters degree in Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Merici Garza Sada Ms. Merici Garza Sada serves as Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2012. She is investor. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Francisco Jose Calderon Rojas Mr. Francisco Jose Calderon Rojas serves as Independent Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2012.He is also Director of Planning and Finance of Grupo Franca Industrias SA de CV, where he joined in 1988. Before that, he held directive posts in such areas as real estate, treasury and systems. Currently, he acts as Board Member of Franca Industrias SA de CV, Franca Servicios SA de CV and Franca Desarrollos Capital Inmobiliario Institucional S de RL de CV, as well as Alternate Board Member of Fomento Economico Mexicano SA de CV and Coca Cola-Femsa SA de CV, Member of the Advisory Board of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Member of the Regional Board of BBVA Bancomer SA and Member of the Boards of Camara de Propietarios de Bienes Raices de Nuevo Leon AC, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM) and Universidad de Monterrey (UDEM). He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters of Business Administration degree from UCLA.

Andres Enrique Garza Herrera Mr. Andres Enrique Garza Herrera serves as Independent Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2012. He has been Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee since April 10, 2012. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Qualtia Alimentos SA de CV, a division of Grupo Xignux SA de CV, where he joined in 1990 and currently acts as Member of its Board of Directors. Before that, he acted as Director of Planning and Development of the Infrastructure Division of Xignux. From 1990 to 2008, he worked at Xignux-Yazaki, the division of auto parts of Xignux, where he held such posts as Director of Harnesses Business Unit in Mexico, Central and South America. Additionally, he is Member of the Advisory Board of BBVA Bancomer and Member of the Board of UDEM. In the past, he was Chairman of CAINTRA, from 2009 to 2010. Moreover he is Member of the Board of Ciudad de los Ninos de Nuevo Leon and Patronato Papalote Verde de Nuevo Leon. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Administration from ITESM in 1989 and obtained a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of San Diego in 1994. Moreover, he attended to the Global Leadership Program in International Business at IMD in Switzerland in 2007.

Pierre Haas Garcia Mr. Pierre Francis Haas Garcia serves as Independent Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2012. He is also Senior Advisor of the Global Oil Practice of McKinsey & Co in Los Angeles, California. He has been Associate Partner of McKinsey & Co for several years in Houston, Texas. In the past, he was CEO of KoSa and Managing Director for Latin America of Koch Industries Inc. For 14 years he worked at Pemex, serving as Chief Executive Officer of Pemex Gas and PMI and Director of the Offices of Pemex in London and Paris. Moreover, he was Economic Counsel of the Mexican Embassy in Japan, as well as Board Member of Petronor SA and Repsol SA. Additionally, he is Member of the Oxford Energy Policy Clun, Paris Petroleum Club and Coloquio Mexicano de Energia.

Jaime Serra Puche Dr. Jaime Serra Puche serves as Independent Director of Alpek S.A.B de C.V. since April 2012. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He is also Chairman of SAI Derecho & Economia and Founder of Aklara, CAM and NAFTA Fund de Mexico. Between 1986 and 1994, he worked for the Mexican Government serving as Deputy Secretary of Income, Secretary of Commerce and Secretary of Finance. From 1994 to 2001, he was Member of the Pratonage of the Yale University and currently acts as Chairman of the Board for International Affairs of the same university. Moreover, he is Member of the Trilateral Commission and Bilateral Counsil of the United States and Mexico, as well as Board Member of Chiquita Brands International (CQB), Fondo Mexico (MXF), Tenaris (TS), Vitro (VTO) and Grupo Modelo (GMODELOC). In the past, he was Professor at Colegio de Mexico, the Stanford University,the Princeton University and the New York University. He graduated with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Masters degree in Economics from El Colegio de Mexico, A.C. and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the Yale University.