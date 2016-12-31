Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)

Name Description

Tomasz Kulik Mr. Tomasz Kulik has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. since September 29, 2017. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board since June 29, 2017. He has been Finance Director and Member of the Management Board of PZU SA. Prior to this appointment he was Director of the Planning and Controlling Office. He was Member of the Management Board of TFI PZU (formerly PZU Asset Management). He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa and holds an MBA degree from University of Illinois. He is Member of ACCA.

Wojciech Sobieraj Mr. Wojciech Sobieraj has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Alior Bank S.A. since April 2008. Mr. Sobieraj was Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Bank BPH SA from 2002 to 2006, where he was responsible for the retail banking division. While employed at Bank BPH SA, he also held the posts of Chairperson of the Supervisory Boards of Gornoslaski Bank Gospodarczy SA and BPH Bank Hipoteczny SA. Previously, from 1994 to 2002, he was an employee, manager and partner of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in Boston, London and Warsaw. He was one of the creators of the BCG office in Warsaw, one of its directors and the first Polish partner of BCG. He was the head of the BCG financial services division in Eastern Europe. Between 1991 and 1994, Mr. Sobieraj was the owner of Central European Financial Group (analysis of Eastern European capital markets), gained a broker’s license on Wall Street and worked as an assistant in the Department of Finance and Operations at New York University. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie. In 1995 he obtained an MBA degree at New York University, Stern School of Business.

Witold Skrok Mr. Witold Skrok has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board for Finance at Alior Bank S.A. since December 1, 2011. Prior to this, from May 2008, he worked for Alior Bank as Finance Area Director. Between 2006 and 2008, he was Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Bank BPH. In the same period, he was also Member of the Supervisory Board of Gornoslaski Bank Gospodarczy SA and collaborated with the Centre for Social and Economic Research (CASE). Between 2004 and 2006, he performed the role of Reporting and Management Information Department Director of Bank BPH SA where he was responsible, among others, for establishing a common reporting platform for obligatory reporting and management information. In 2001, he took the position of Controlling Department Director at Bank BPH SA. In 2000, he became Controlling Department Deputy Director at Powszechny Bank Kredytowy. From 1991 to 2000, he worked at the Ministry of Finance’s Financial Policy and Analyses Department. In 1999, he was appointed Department Director. Between 1998 and 2000, he also performed the role of Member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci SA. He graduated from Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie.

Malgorzata Bartler Ms. Malgorzata Bartler has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. since October 14, 2015. She has over 20 years of experience in developing strategy and human resources management systems, gained in Polish and international companies in the following sectors: banking, telecommunications, brewery, entertainment and fuel. Since 2014, Ms. Bartler has been Human Resources Director at Alior Bank. In the years 2008-2014 she was Human Resources Director of P4 - operator of the Play mobile network. Previously, she held the position of Human Resources Manager at Zywiec Group and Multikino S.A. Her professional career started at Shell, where she worked in the years 1994-1998. She graduated the Faculty of Management at Uniwersytet Warszawski and completed postgraduate studies in Human Resources Management at Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie.

Krzysztof Czuba Mr. Krzysztof Czuba has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board at Alior Bank S.A. since June 2009. He was involved in the project of establishing Alior Bank from the beginning. He worked for Bank BPH from 1994 to 2007, where he held the posts of Branch Manager, Macroregion Retail Banking Director, followed by the Bank’s Managing Director responsible for the Sales and Distribution Area in the Retail Banking Division. In addition, from 2003 to 2004 he was Member of the Supervisory Board at Srubex SA, and from 2007 to 2008, Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ZEG SA. He graduated in Management from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie in 1995. He has participated in a number of training courses, including the General Management Program organized by the Vienna University of Economics (2006) and Professional Banking Cyber School in Switzerland (2006).

Joanna Krzyzanowska Ms. Joanna Krzyzanowska has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. since June 25, 2015. She has over ten years of experience in managing the development of distribution channels and banking products and services. Since the mid- 1990s she has been on management boards of Polish banks and banks with foreign capital. Until 2007 she had been Vice President of GE Money Bank S.A., where she was responsible, among other things, for the Sales and Marketing Function and managed the work of more than 1500 employees. She was responsible for forming the Bank’s strategy in respect of developing its position on the cash and car loan markets, consumer loans, credit cards, mortgage loans and developing own distribution channels and distribution in partnership with third parties. From 2008 to 2015 she was the First Vice President of Meritum Bank. She was responsible, among other things, for building the foundations of consumer finance and on-going management of sales, building stable relations with partners and developing and implementing new products and solutions. She is experienced in bank mergers and acquisitions. She graduated from Uniwersytet Gdanski. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (Executive MBA). She completed the Management Development Course (MDC) at GE Crotonville (USA) and several training courses in management, banking and finance.

Barbara Smalska Ms. Barbara Smalska has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. since October 14, 2015. She has 13 years of experience in development and implementation of business strategies and overall management of mass customer segment in the insurance sector and implementation of numerous consulting projects in banking and telecommunications. In the years 2013-2014 she was Member of the Management Board of PZU SA and PZU Zycie SA responsible for the mass customer segment of PZU Group. From 2008 to 2013 she was working for PZU as Product Management Department Director and Managing Director for marketing and individual products in 2012-2013, responsible for various aspects of the Group’s retail and SME clients segment management, in particular: products, marketing, sales and CRM. In the years 2010-2012, she also held the position of Managing Director for Mass Sales. In 2002-2008, Ms. Smalska worked for the Warsaw office of The Boston Consulting Group, participating in numerous projects in financial services and telecommunication industries in Poland and the CEE region, in the areas of: business strategy and operating models, sales organization, reorganization and cost optimization. In the years 2006-2008, as a Project Leader and Principal, she managed strategic projects for Polish banks, insurance and telecommunication companies, mainly in the field of business and distribution strategy in the retail customer segment. Since September 2014, Ms. Smalska has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Link4 TU SA. Ms. Smalska graduated the Faculty of Physics at Uniwersytet Warszawski and holds a Ph.D. degree in high-energy physics.

Katarzyna Sulkowska Ms. Katarzyna Sulkowska has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Management Board at Alior Bank S.A. since December 1, 2011. Between January 2008 and November 2011, she managed the Credit Risk Department at Alior Bank SA. In her function, she was responsible for developing credit policies, product principles and methodological assumptions, designing and implementing credit check processes, and monitoring and collection processes. In 2002–2007, she was Managing Director of Retail Collection Department at Bank BPH where she was responsible, among others, for managing the integration process of two collection structures of Bank BPH and Bank PBK, for the implementation of the new process-based approach and the IT system to support the process. She was also responsible for performing one of the first bundled debt sale transactions. Between 1998 and 2001, she worked for Citibank Polska where she was Head of the Collection Department. She started her career path at the Regional Accounting Chamber in Kraków in the Information, Analyses and Training Department. She graduated in Finance and Banking from Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie in 1997.

Malgorzata Iwanicz-Drozdowska Prof. Malgorzata Iwanicz-Drozdowska has been Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. since 2016. Prior to that, she was Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. from December 22, 2015. Prior to that, she served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Alior Bank SA since 2013. Prior to this, she was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk Committee at the Company. She has been with the Warsaw School of Economics (Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie) since 1995, where she received her doctorate (1997) and habilitation (2001) in economic sciences. She has been Extraordinary Professor at the Warsaw School of Economics since 2003. She worked at the Department of Banking in the years 1995-2005 and has been working at the Department of General Insurance since November 2005, where she is the head of the Financial Services Market Section. She was actively involved in banking practice in the years 1993-2007 (Polski Bank Rozwoju SA and the Bank Guarantee Fund). She also works with the Gdansk Institute for Market Economics and the Warsaw Institute of Banking. She has work experience in Belgian and German banks, as well as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) in the USA. She is the author and co-author of more than 100 publications on banking and the financial services market and takes part in numerous research projects.

Michal Chyczewski Mr. Michal Jan Chyczewski has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. with effect from June 29, 2017. Prior to joining Alior Bank Management Team Mr. Chyczewski led group transactional consulting for financial institution in EY. In the past he was employed in Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (Managing Director), PKO BP S.A. (first Vice President of Kredobank in Ukraine), Bank BPH (senior economist) and MCI investment group (vice president of Private Equity Managers S.A., Management Board Member of MCI Capital TFI S.A., Board Member of Invia AS w Czech Republic). He started his professional career in 2002 in consulting (Andersen Warsaw office). In years 2007-2009 he was a deputy minister in Treasury Ministry responsible for financial institutions sector. He was also nominated in 2015 as a Permanent Representative of Poland in World Trade Organization in Geneva. Mr. Chyczewski graduated from HSG in St. Gallen (International Exucutive MBA). He is also an alumni of Harvard Business School managerial M&A program and Warsaw School of Economics (MIS department).

Filip Gorczyca Mr. Filip Gorczyca has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. with effect from June 29, 2017. In 2016 he was employed in Medicover Group as Investment Director responsible for Stockholm IPO of this company in May 2017. From 2004 till 2016 he worked for international consulting company PwC where since 2011 as a deputy director he was responsible for capital markets and financial reporting services in CEE. He was also involved in financial audit. Mr. Gorczyca is a certified public accountant and holds ACCA diploma. He is an alumni of Harvard Business School and Szkola Glowna Handlowa w Warszawie (Finance and Banking department).

Sylwester Grzebinoga Mr. Sylwester Grzebinoga has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. with effect from August 1, 2017. Areas of his responsibilities include legal function, security and compliance. Prior to this appointment, he was a Managing Director in PKN ORLEN S.A. He has a and long-term experience in resolving legal economic disputes. Between 1999 and 2008 he held a post of Regional Court Judge in Cracow. From 2006 to 2008 Mr. Grzebinoga was delegated to head proceedings within Civil Appeals Court in Warsaw. During his tenure as a judge he specialized in civil and economic law. Mr. Grzebinoga graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Jagiellonski, Krakow. Prior to nomination as a judge he completed his judge competence at an Appeals Court in Cracow.

Urszula Krzyzanowska-Piekos Ms. Urszula Krzyzanowska-Piekos has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. with effect from June 29, 2017. She has been with Alior since inception in 2008. She has over 20 years of banking experience at various managerial functions. Recently as Managing Director and Head of Sales Department. In Alior she started as Macroregion Director creating sales network in Mazowieckie voivodship for both private individuals and business clients. She was then promoted to Director of Sales Department. Ms. Krzyzanowska-Piekos has been a contributor in Bank’s strategic projects i.e. new sales network management model based on geolocation models, sales management structure implementation for business clients and mobile sales model for private individuals. Prior to Alior she was employed in BPH Bank and Bank Pekao SA where she started her career. She is an alumni of Uniwersytet Marii Curie-Sklodowskiej w Lublinie. She also holds an MBA from Wyzsza Szkola Biznesu - National-Louis University, Chicago USA and completed numerous graduate business courses at Warsaw University, Warsaw Technical University and Harvard Business Review.

Celina Waleskiewicz Ms. Celina Waleskiewicz has been appointed Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Alior Bank S.A. with effect from June 29, 2017. She is a Managing Director of M&A and electronic channels division in Alior Bank since January 2016 responsible for implementation of new mobile and internet banking as well as supervision of internet sales department and merger team. She started her career in financial sector and has over 20 years of experience in banking. She has experience in creation and developed of banking services as well as managing operations and operations. In Alior since 2007. she has been responsible for BPH Core and Meritum merger. She also managed Alior cooperation with strategic partners such as T-Mobile and has been a Director of T-Mobile branch within Alior Bank. In 2012-2013 Ms. Waleskiewicz was Director of New Banking Area. Between 2008 and 2012 she was a Director of Electronic Banking Area responsible for mobile and internet banking, call center, CRM and managing multichannel sales campaigns. In 2002-2007 Ms. Waleskiewicz worked in Bank Przemyslowo-Handlowy PBK S.A. As a head of e-Banking Department she managed internet and call center sales, multichannel client servicing and electronic channels support. Prior to this as a Head of alternative channels department she was responsible for sales alliances and loyalty programs. 2000-2002 Ms. Waleskiewicz was a deputy director of Card Center in PBK S.A. She started her career in Polcard SA in 1993. Ms. Waleskiewicz is an alumni of Uniwersytet Warszawski, Mathematics Department. She holds an Executive MBA from University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management and Warsaw School of Economics.

Dariusz Gatarek Prof. Dr. Dariusz Gatarek has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Alior Bank S.A. since March 30, 2016. He is Chairman of the Risk Committee at the Company. He is a graduate in applied mathematics from the Warsaw University of Technology in the year 1981 and holds Ph.D. and DSc in control theory. Dariusz Gatarek spent 18 years in many financial and advisory institutions in Poland, UK and Germany as BRE Bank, Societe Generale, Glencore, UniCredit, Deloitte and NumeriX specializing in valuing derivatives and designing risk management systems. He was advisor to the governor of National Bank of Poland in 2008-2010. Currently he is working as professor at Systems Research Institute of the Polish Academy of Sciences. He has published a number of papers on financial models. He is a frequent speaker at conferences worldwide.

Eligiusz Krzesniak Mr. Eligiusz Jerzy Krzesniak has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. since September 29, 2017. Before that, he has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company since June 30, 2017. He studied law at the Philipps-Universitaet in Marburg and Rheinische – Wilhelms – Universitaet in Bonn as well as in the State University of North Carolina in Charlotte. He received the master’s degree in law in 1998 and then in 2002 a Ph.D. in law degree from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Wroclawski. In 2002, he received the professional title of an attorney. He is a graduate of the Leadership Psychology Academy and the School of Mentors of the Warsaw University of Technology Business School. He started his professional career as a journalist and an international correspondent in Germany and the USA (1992-1997). From 1998 to 2007 he worked for a global law firm Baker & McKenzie as a trainee, Associate, Senior Associate and Partner. In 2008-2009, he was the deputy chairman of the Supervisory Board of PKO Bank Polski S.A. He has been Managing Partner at Squire Patton Boggs Swieecicki Krzesniak sp. k. He has acted at the Supervisory Board of PKO Bank Polski S.A. and PZU S.A.

Slawomir Niemierka Mr. Slawomir Wlodzimierz Niemierka has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Alior Bank S.A. since December 22, 2015. He is Member of the Audit Committee and the Risk Committee at the Company. He graduated from the Law and Administration Faculty of Uniwersytet Warszawski and completed postgraduate studies at Harvard Business School. From 1994 to 2007 he was Lecturer at Polska Akademia Nauk, at Uniwersytet Warszawski and Wyzsza Szkola Ubezpieczen i Finansow. He served for many years at Narodowy Bank Polski. From 2010 to 2011 he was Member of the Management Board of Bankowy Fundusz Gwarancyjny. He joined PZU in 2008. In 2012 he was appointed Member of the Management Board of PZU Zycie SA.

Maciej Rapkiewicz Mr. Maciej Rapkiewicz has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Alior Bank S.A. since March 30, 2016. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He graduated from law at the Law and Administration Faculty of the Lodz University, and completed post-graduate studies in business insurance at the Krakow Academy of Economics, MBA Finance & Insurance at Lodz University of Technology / Illinois State University, and PhD studies at the Economics Faculty at the Finance, Banking and Insurance Institute at Lodz University. In 1998-2006, he was employed in PZU SA, from January 2004 to April 2006 on the position of Manager of the Recourse and OverduePremiums Sub-Department in the Recovery Department. From April 2006 to October 2006, President of the Management Board of LSSE S.A. Then, from November 2006 to August 2009, Vice-President of the Management Board (until February 2008 – Management Board Member) of TFI PZU SA. From January 2010 to March 2010, Director of the Finance Department of TVP S.A. From November 2011 to June 2015, Management Board Member of the Sobieski Institute. From October 2009 to March 2016 he has been running his own business, Maciej Rapkiewicz Consulting, specializing primarily in business consulting: finance management, including liquidity, risk, cost, financial optimization management. From September 2015 to March 2016, he was Member of the Supervisory Board. From February 2016, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Dom Invest sp. z o.o. From November 2013 to February 2016 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Przedsiebiorstwo Energetyki Cieplnej Sp. z o.o. in Sochaczew (from February 2015, as Deputy Chairman). From July 2015, Member of the Management Board of the BGK S.A. Mutual Fund Company; in February 2016 he was appointed Management Board Member of PZU SA.