Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)

Name Description

John Baker Mr. John A. Baker, QC, is a Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was a co-founder of Altius in 1997 and has been the Chairman of the Board since 2005. John was a senior partner in a leading St. John's law firm until June 2014, where he conducted an extensive and diverse mining, securities, and corporate/commercial practice. He has served on numerous public company and volunteer boards and has received several awards for public service.

Brian Dalton Mr. Brian F. Dalton serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Altius Minerals Corporation. He is entrepreneur in the mining industry, Brian built a successful group of private mineral exploration and exploration service companies prior to co-founding Altius. In his 16 years at Altius, he has grown the company to an asset base in excess of $300 million through diligent implementation of the prospect generator/joint venture business model and royalty creation. Brian is an active member of various industry organizations and volunteer boards and has been honoured with numerous awards for his entrepreneurial leadership.

Ben Lewis Mr. Ben Lewis is Chief Financial Officer of Altius Minerals Corp. He earned his Chartered Accountant designation in 1993. Prior to joining Altius Minerals, he held the position of Corporate Controller for NYSE and TSX-listed CHC Helicopter Corporation. He oversees Altius Minerals’ financial management and reporting and actively contributes valuation and structuring knowledge to its project generation initiatives.

Lawrence Winter Mr. Lawrence Winter, Ph.D., is Vice President - Exploration of Altius Minerals Corp. He is Director of the PDAC and serves on several geoscience organization committees. He has worked in mineral exploration and project development across Canada and internationally. His roles with Altius Minerals are primarily project generation and exploration program development. He graduated from the Memorial University and the University of British Columbia. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy.

Chad Wells Mr. Chad S. Wells is Vice President - Business Development, Corporate Secretary of Altius Minerals Corp. He oversees Altius Minerals’ corporate development and marketing activities. He has previous experience as consulting geologist working with junior and senior companies in the mineral and petroleum sectors across Canada. His geological background gives him understanding of project activities that allow more effective communications with the Company's shareholder base. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree.

Flora Wood Ms. Flora Wood is Director - Investor Relations of the Company. Ms. Wood has 20 years of experience leading investor relations and communications for equity and debt stakeholders, mainly concentrated in the mining, construction and steelmaking sectors. She is a past recipient of IR Magazine's best IRO award (Canadian mid-cap) and was most recently director of investor relations at Sherritt International. Ms. Wood will be responsible for further professionalizing and expanding Altius's institutional and retail investor awareness as the company now begins to achieve significant scale in terms of its cash flow generation and investment realization.

Anna Stylianides Ms. Anna Stylianides is Director of Altius Minerals Corporation. Ms. Stylianides was an independent director of Callinan and brings over 20 years of experience in the global capital markets to Altius having spent much of her career in investment banking, private equity, and corporate management and restructuring.

Guy Bentinck Mr. Guy Bentinck is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Bentinck is currently Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax Africa Holdings Limited, an investment holding company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on investing in Africa. Prior to this role, Mr. Bentinck served as a consultant to Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited that provides global investment management services to the insurance and reinsurance subsidiaries of Fairfax. Mr. Bentinck has over 20 years of public company experience in the natural resources sector, including President and Chief Executive Officer of Potash Ridge Corporation, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Capital Projects at Sherritt International Corporation and Chief Financial Officer of Royal Utilities Income Trust. Mr. Bentinck also worked for 10 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in corporate finance, restructuring, and audit. Mr. Bentinck holds an M.A. in Accounting from the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and is a Chartered Accountant.

Frederick Mifflin Mr. Frederick Mifflin is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Mifflin is Vice Chairman of Blair Franklin Capital Partners Inc., an independent financial advisory firm. From 1989 to 2006, Mr. Mifflin was employed by BMO Capital Markets Inc. in various executive positions. Mr. Mifflin holds a B. Comm. (Honours) degree from Queen’s University, an M.B.A. from The University of Chicago and is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School. Mr. Mifflin is also a director accredited by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Susan Sherk Ms. Susan Sherk is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Sherk is a Socio-Economic Consultant. Past positions include Senior Human Environment Associate with AMEC Environment and Infrastructure, a division of AMEC Americas Limited, an international project management and services company, Assistant Deputy Minister with the Government of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Manager of Corporate Communications for Michelin Tires (Canada) Limited and Senior Public Affairs Manager with Mobil Oil Canada and Mobil Corporation. Ms. Sherk is a director of Investors Group and Mackenzie Inc. and is a former member of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board.

Jamie Strauss Mr. Jamie Strauss is Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a Director of mining finance boutique firm, Strauss Partners based in London, England. Jamie has worked as a stockbroker in the City of London for nearly 30 years, specialising in the corporate resource arena, including a term as Managing Director of UK for BMO Capital Markets 2007-2009 He has raised in excess of $1bn for projects spanning the globe in both the energy and mineral world on behalf of leading institutions in North America, Australia and Europe. He served as a committee member of the Association of Mining Analysts between 2007 and 2011, and is a non executive director of Wildhorse Energy Ltd., Gold Standard Ventures and Appleton Resources.