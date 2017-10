Aluar Aluminio Argentino SAIC (ALU.BA)

Name Description

Javier Santiago Madanes Quintanilla Eng. Javier Santiago Madanes Quintanilla serves as Chairman of the Board of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He holds a degree in Engineering

Norberto Andres Romero Mr. Norberto Andres Romero serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. since February 18, 2013. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Alberto Eduardo Martinez Costa Dr. Alberto Eduardo Martinez Costa serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Director of Investor Relations, Secretary and Director of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He was appointed as Director of Investor Relations of the Company on November 30, 2001 and was named Board Member on October 25, 2013. On February 18, 2013 he was appointed Director of Legal Affairs of the Company.

Hector Pedro Aguirre Mr. Hector Pedro Aguirre serves as Director of Elaborate Division of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. January 11, 2009. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Salvador Cacace Mr. Salvador Cacace serves as Chief Audit Management Officer of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. since February 10, 2016. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Jorge del Priore Mr. Jorge del Priore serves as Director of Corporate Purchase of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. since February 18, 2013. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Sylvain Said Hajjaj Mr. Sylvain Said Hajjaj serves as Director of Industry of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. since February 10, 2016. He is Engineer.

Gabriel Pablo Vendrell Mr. Gabriel Pablo Vendrell serves as Chief Energetic Resources Officer of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. since February 10, 2016. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Ricardo Antonio Arcucci Mr. Ricardo Antonio Arcucci serves as Director of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He is also a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Daniel Klainer Mr. Daniel Klainer serves as Director of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He was appointed Director of Corporate Affairs of the Company on February 18, 2013. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Angel Alfredo Mantero Mr. Angel Alfredo Mantero serves as Director of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He is also a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He holds a degree in Accounting.

Miroslavo Puches Mr. Miroslavo Jose Puches serves as Director of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. since 2016. He has been on the Company's Board since October 25, 2013 and was named Director of Sales on November 1, 2009. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Eduardo Cesar Ricci Eng. Eduardo Cesar Ricci serves as Director of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He was appointed as Industrial Director of the Company on February 18, 2013. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Hugo Osvaldo Cozza Dr. Hugo Osvaldo Cozza serves as Trustee of Aluar Aluminio Argentino S.A.I.C. He holds a degree in Accounting.