Alupar Investimento SA (ALUP11.SA)

Jose Luiz de Godoy Pereira Mr. Jose Luiz de Godoy Pereira serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Chief Administrative Officer of Alupar Investimento S.A. He has worked for more than 17 years in the construction, infrastructure, and energy sectors. He worked as an engineer at Companhia Técnica, providing engineering and cable television services. He has served as vice president executive officer and chief financial officer at Alupar since July 11, 2007, and also served as investor relations officer from September 25, 2007 to November 7, 2011. On May 20, 2014, Mr. Pereira retook the position of Investor Relations Officer. He earned a degree in civil engineering from Mackenzie University.

Paulo Roberto de Godoy Pereira Mr. Paulo Roberto de Godoy Pereira serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Alupar Investimento SA since 2006. Since 2004, he has been a Member of the Economic and Social Development Board CDES. He is the President of ABDIB – Associacao Brasileira da Infraestrutura e Industria de Base. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1976.

Enio Luigi Nucci Mr. Enio Luigi Nucci serves as a Commercial and Technical Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Alupar Investimento SA. He has over 25 years of experience in the energy and infrastructure sectors, having worked in Alusa, Schahin Engenharia, Eletromontagens Engenharia and Cia Tecnica. He has been at the Company since 2006 having worked as Commercial Director and Technical Director. From 2000 to 2006, he worked as Commercial Officer at Companhia Tecnica de Engenharia Eletrica. Between 1991 and 2000, he was Commercial and Planning Officer at Eletromontagens Engenharia Ltda. He earned a degree in electrical engineering from Mogi das Cruzes University.

Silvani Alves Pereira Mr. Silvani Alves Pereira serves as the Director of Alupar Investimento S.A. since December 07, 2016. Employed by the Caixa Econômica Federal from 9/20/1982. Advisor to the president of Caixa Economica Federal, currently in the function. Secretary of Public Policy in the Department of Public Employment Policies - SPPE, Ministry of Labor; - August 2013 to May 2015. Member of the Steering Committee of the Workers' Support Fund - CODEFAT - 2013-2015; Member of the PIS-PASEP Council - 2013-2015; Advisor to the Secretary of Public Employment Policies, the Ministry of Labor and Employment - 2013; Health Secretary in the municipality of Serra, ES - 2009-2012; Senior Advisor in Empresa Gestora de Ativos - Emgea - Public Company under the Ministry of Finance, from January 1, 2007 to December 31, 2008; Secretary of State for the Department of Health from June 7 2006 to December 31, 2006; State Secretary for Strategic Management and Secretariat and Administrative Modernization of the State of Sergipe, from January 1 to June 6, 2006; Secretary of State in the Executive Secretariat of the Council of Economic and Social Development of the State of Sergipe, August 2, 2004 to December 31, 2005; Member of the Board of Administration of the Hematology Center Sergipe, June to December 2006; Member of the Board of AGETIS - Agency Technology Sergipe Information from May 2005 to December 2006; Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia Sergipana de Gás - SERGAS from April 2005 to December 2006; Member of the Board of Directors of the Banco do Estado de Sergipe - BANESE from December 2004 to March 2007. He holds an MBA in Business Management course from Fundação Getúlio Vargas, São Paulo, completed in 2005. Degree in Business Administration – Faculdades Planalto, Brasília, DF, concluded in 2003. University Extension Course in Public Management in Brazil - Federal University of Santa Catarina completed in 200X. University Extension Course in Business Consulting - University of Brasilia - completed in 2001.

Osvaldo Bruno Brasil Cavalcante Mr. Osvaldo Bruno Brasil Cavalcante serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Alupar Investimento SA since February 16, 2012. Since June 2001, he has been an Executive Director of Capital Markets’ Finance at Caixa Economica Federal. From July 2009 to June 2011, he acted as National Superintendent of Financial Planning at Caixa. He also held a number of other functions throughout his career. He graduated in Economic Sciences from the Universidade de Brasilia. He specialized in Mathematics applied to Economics and Administration at Universidade de Brasilia and gained a Master's in Economics from the Universidade de Brasilia.

Ana Helena Godoy Pereira de Almeida Pires Ms. Ana Helena Godoy Pereira de Almeida Pires serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Alupar Investimento SA since April 29, 2011. She was an Assisting Manager at the Private Banking division of Citibank SA in 1990 and 1991. Since 2004, she has been a Director of NGP. She graduated in Business Administration from Pace University and gained a specialization in Financial Markets from New York University, School of Continuing Education, New York.

Marcelo Tosto de Oliveira Carvalho Mr. Marcelo Tosto de Oliveira Carvalho serves as the Director of Alupar Investimento S.A. since April 15, 2015. Since 2000 he has served as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at Empresa Amazonense de Transmissão de Energia S/A - EATE; Empresa Paraense de Transmissão de Energia S/A - ETEP; Empresa Norte de Transmissão de Energia S/A - ENTE; Empresa Regional de Transmissão de Energia S/A - ERTE; Empresa Catarinense de Transmissão de Energia S/A - ECTE; Empresa Brasileira de Transmissão de Energia S/A - EBTE; Sistema de Transmissão Catarinense S/A - STC; Companhia Transmissora de Energia Elétrica; Empresa Santos Dumont de Energia S/A - ESDE and Empresa de Transmissão Serrana S/A - ETSE. He has also served in the Boards of Directors of the following companies since 2000: Transmisión Eléctrica Charruá - Transchile; Sistema de Transmissão Nordeste S/A - STN; Companhia Transirapé de Transmissão - Transirapé; Companhia Transudeste de Transmissão - Transudeste; Companhia Transleste de Transmissão - Transleste; and Transmissoras Holdings. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the School of Business Administration of the Armando Alvares Penteado Foundation ("FAAP") in 1980.

Rogerio Paulo Calderon Peres Mr. Rogerio Paulo Calderon Peres serves as the Independent Director of Alupar Investimento S.A. since December 7, 2016. Professional experience: Served from 1981 to 2003, as a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, in the fields of Audit, Tax and Consulting, and rendered services to Alpargatas, Bunge, Colgate, Danone, Johnson & Johnson, Klabin, Nestlé, Rhodia, Santista Textil, Seara, Syngenta and Votorantim. He served from 2003 to 2005 in Ultrafertil, Fosfertil and Fertifos as member of the Board of Directors. He was a member of the Audit Committees of Fundação Bunge, Bungeprev and Fosfertil. And he served as director of Bunge Brasil and Fertifos. Also in this period he was Vice President of Administration and Finance in the fields of legal, tax and information technology. He served from 2006 to June 2007 at the Bunge Group as leader of the project that created the Fomento Agrícola Comércio e Exportação S.A. joint venture between Bunge Ltd. and E.I. DuPont, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. He served from June 2007 to September 2007 in Unibanco – União de Bancos Brasileiros S.A. as a member of the Fiscal Council. He is a Business Administrator graduated from the Fundação Getulio Vargas-SP and with a degree in Accounting Sciences from the Fundação Eiro - SP. Postgraduate courses: E-Business Education Series - Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia; Summer Executive Business School Case Studies in Consumer and Retail Companies - University of Western Ontario, Canada; Business and Training Strategy and Organization, Personnel, Leadership and Transformation Orientation - Princeton University - Center for Executive Development Faculty; Management of Continuing Education and Professional Training – PWC Arundel, England; Finance and Investment Decisions - Analysis and Metrics - Getulio Vargas Foundation - SP - Executive Business Development; "Making Corporate Boards More Effective" at Harvard Business School in November 2013.