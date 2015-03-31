Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)

Name Description

Ramachandra Galla Dr. Ramachandra N. Galla is Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Amara Raja Batteries Limited. He holds M.E. (Applied Electronics) from Roorkee University, Uttar Pradesh & MS (Systems Sciences) from Michigan State University, USA. Dr. Galla is an eminent industrialist and has promoted many companies. He was Executive Chairman and Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries Limited and later held office as Executive Chairman and now holds office as a Non Executive Chairman of the Company. His vision and in the fields of engineering, management and finance has taken the Company to glorious heights. His other Directorships includes Amara Raja Power Systems Limited, Mangal Precision Products Limited, Amara Raja Electronics Limited, Galla Foods Limited, Amara Raja Infra Private Limited, Amaron Batteries Private Limited & Andhra Pradesh Gas Power Corporation Limited.

Jayadev Galla Mr. Jayadev Galla is Vice Chairman, Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries Limited. Mr. Jayadev Galla has been the Managing Director of Amara Raja Batteries Limited since August 2003. Prior to this he was the Executive Director of the Company. Under his guidance and directions, the Company has achieved many milestones, viz., including crossing of Rs. 1000 cr turnover; strategic joint venture partnership with the World’s No.1 automotive battery manufacturer viz., Johnson Controls Inc, USA; expanding footprint in overseas markets especially in the Indian Ocean Rim etc. Mr. Jayadev Galla is passionate about corporate responsibility to society as well as championing eco-friendly business practices. He is a Permanent Trustee of the Rajanna Trust.

Raphael Shemanski Mr. Raphael John Shemanski is an Additional Director of the Company. Previously, he was Vice President and General Manager of Johnson Controls. He earned a BS from Saginaw Valley State University, Michigan and MBA from University of Michigan.

T. Narayanaswamy Mr. T. R. Narayanaswamy is Non-Executive Independent Director of Amara Raja Batteries Limited, since June 01, 2009. He is a business man and has floated many companies. He is Chief Executive Officer of Results Marine Private Limited, Chennai. He has done his post graduation, M.Com, with specialisation in International Marketing from the Institute of Correspondence Education, University of Madras. He has knowledge in the fields of Business, Finance and marketing. His other Directorships includes EWS Finance and Investments Private Limited, Reason Unified Logistics and Technical Services Private Limited, Results Marine Private Limited & ICL International Limited.

N. Sri Vishnu Raju Mr. N. Sri. Vishnu Raju is Non-Executive Independent Director of Amara Raja Batteries Limited. He holds B.E. (Chemical) from Osmania University, Andhra Pradesh. He is the Founder Chairman and CEO of Exciga Group, which consists of five non banking Finance companies approved by Reserve Bank of India. Exciga Group invests in various sectors like steel, housing, finance, banks, shipping, textiles, paper, petroleum, healthcare, power etc. He is the founder of many companies like Ninestar Information Technologies, an IT enabled Services Company providing solutions for publishing,newspaper, e-governance, law firm verticals, co founder of Elansoft Infocomm Limited, a Hyderabad based software product company. Mr. N. Sri Vishnu Raju was trained with Friedman Billing and Ramsey a US top 10 investment Bank as research associate. He is Director of Raasi Computer Limited, Raasi Software Corporation Limited, Elansoft Infotech Limited, Arlington Estates & Resorts Private Limited, Blue Hammock Estates Private Limited, Blue Hammock Software Private Limited, Waporise Systems India Private Limited.