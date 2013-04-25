Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)

Name Description

Jean-Paul Chifflet Mr. Jean-Paul Chifflet serves as Chairman of the Board of Amundi Group SA. He has been a Director of Bouygues SA since April 25, 2013. He is a graduate of Institut des Hautes Finances in Paris. He joined the Credit Agricole group in 1973, where he held several senior management positions successively. In 1997, he was appointed head of relations with the Regional Banks at Caisse Nationale de Credit Agricole (CNCA) and was appointed CEO of Credit Agricole Centre-Est in 2000. He has been CEO of Credit Agricole S.A. since March 2010. From 2006 to 2010, Mr. Chifflet served as corporate secretary of Federation Nationale du Credit Agricole (FNCA) and Vice Chairman of SAS Rue La Boetie. From 2007 to 2010, he sat on the Conseil Economique et Social and was a member of the confederate council and executive board of Confederation Nationale de la Mutualite, de la Cooperation et du Credit Agricole (CNMCCA). Appointed CEO of Credit Agricole S.A. in March 2010, he is also Chairman of LCL, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank and Amundi Group. He has chaired the French Banking Federation (FBF) since September 1, 2012.

Yves Perrier Mr. Yves Perrier serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director of Amundi Group SA. He was a member of Calyon and Credit Agricole SA's Executive Committees, and supervised Calyon's support functions. He also supervised the Credit Agricole S.A. group's Risk Management Department. Before joining the group, and after spending 10 years in audit and consulting firms, Mr. Perrier moved to Societe Generale in 1987, where he was Head of group Accounting Department (1991-95) and Chief Financial Officer (1995-99). Mr. Perrier joined Credit Lyonnais in September 1999 where, as a member of the Executive Committee, he supervised the Finance, Risk Management and Audit functions. Mr. Perrier has a degree from ESSEC and is a Certified Public accountant.

Xavier Barrois Mr. Xavier Barrois is Member of the Executive Board - Information Systems and Operations of Amundi Group SA. He Director of CAAM Group operations and a member of CAAM Executive Committee and Director of the organization and systems information since 2005. He was also Head of IT Services from GIE Segespar 2001. He joined the Credit Agricole Group in 1999 as Head of IT department CAAM. Previously, from 1995 to 1998, he assured the CIO functions Winterthur Insurance. During the past 5 years, he was Director of Studies at Bee Insurance, and between 1987 and 1990, engineering manager at AGF office. Mr. Barrois began his career in 1983 at SPI, SSII subsidiary of Pechiney Group, as Project Manager. Mr. Xavier is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and a graduate of the Ecole Superieure Electricity.

Isabelle Seneterre Ms. Isabelle Seneterre is Member of the Executive Board - Human Resources of Amundi Group SA. She began her career at Credit Lyonnais in 1989 where she worked in New York then in Paris, mainly in corporate business functions. She joined Amundi in mid-2010 as Assistant Director of Human Resources. She became Director Human Resources in September 2011. She is a graduate of the Institut Superieur de Commerce de Paris. She also obtained a Master in Human Resources at ESSEC.

Pascal Blanque Mr. Pascal Blanque is Member of the Executive Board - Chief Investment Officer, Institutional Activity and Distributors of Amundi Group SA. He was also President of CPR AM. Between 2000 and 2005 he was Head of Economic Research and Chief Economist of Credit Agricole. Before joining Credit Agricole, he was Assistant Director of Research Economic Paribas between 1997 and 2000 after serving as strategist functions allowance asset Paribas Asset Management in London from 1992 to 1996. He began his career at Paribas in 1991 within the Institutional and Private Banking. He is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and holds a doctorate in management sciences from Paris Dauphine University.

Eric Vandamme Mr. Eric Vandamme is Member of the Executive Board - Risk at Amundi Group SA. He began his career at Arthur Andersen in 1989 as an auditor before joining Paribas Risk Department in 1998 as Deputy Head of Management Operational Risk. In 2000, he joined the Caisse Nationale de Credit Agricole as charged assistant to the CFO to ensure coordination of technical projects related Group trading project (2001). Mr. Vandamme then held several positions within the Finance department of Credit Agricole SA. At the origin of the creation of the department Investor Relations in 2002, he was since mid-2003 Head of Subsidiaries and Participations of Credit Agricole SA. Mr. Vandamme graduated from HEC.

Pedro Arias Mr. Pedro Antonio Arias is Member of the Executive Board - Specialized Management at Amundi Group SA. Mr. Arias has served as polymers strategy and planning manager for Occidental Petroleum. He has also been active in researching related polymer fields and been published in publications of universities and industrial organizations. Mr. Arias presently is an independent polymers consultant member of Interconsul and adviser to the OECD Chemical Division. He is a graduate of Paris V Rene Descartes and ESSEC.

Valerie Baudson Mrs. Valerie Baudson is Member of the Executive Board - ETF and Indexed Jobs of Amundi Group SA. She began her career in 1995 at Banque Indosuez in Chief of Mission of quality within General Inspection. In 1999, she joined Credit Agricole Cheuvreux where she eventually becomes Secretary General and member of from 2001 to 2004. Executive Committee In 2004, she served Marketing Director and member of the European Management Committee of Credit Agricole Cheuvreux. She joined Amundi in 2008 to launch and develop expertise Amundi ETF. Mrs. Baudson is a graduate of HEC.

Alain Berry Mr. Alain Berry is Member of the Executive Board - Communication of Amundi Group SA. Between October 2003 and December 2007 he served as press relations manager in 233 Credit Agricole SA. Previously, he worked over 10 years at Credit Lyonnais where he held various positions in the corporate network. Mr. Berry graduated from ESLSCA Paris.

Laurent Bertiau Mr. Laurent Bertiau is Member of the Executive Board, Deputy Director of Institutional Activity and Distributors of Amundi Group SA. Previously, he was Director General of SGAM Asia (between late 2004 and March 2008), SGAM Japan (2001 to end of 2004) and SGAM Singapore in charge of Asia (1997 to 2001). In 1993, he created and chaired FIMAT Trading Management Societe Generale in Chicago (USA), responsible for fund selection of funds and CTAs and hedge of global marketing. Between 1986 and 1993, He was a negotiator, manager and institutional trading the bond department at SGAM. Mr. Laurent began working for Societe Generale in 1980 as a credit analyst. He holds a degree from CEBS and also holds a degree in economics.

Romain Boscher Mr. Romain Boscher is Member of the Executive Board of Amundi Group SA. Mr. Boscher previously held the position of validity of Power and Management Officer mandated at VEGA Finance (now Banque Privée 1818) between 1998 and 2000. He began his career in 1994 within the group Meeschaert as manager of diversified portfolios. Mr. Boscher graduated from Paris IX Dauphine University and ESSEC. He is a member of the SFAF.

Eric Brard Mr. Eric Brard is Member of the Executive Board - Credit at Amundi Group SA. He began his career in 1985 as Bond Manager for the European Bank. In 1990, he joined Indosuez Asset Management, which subsequently became Credit Agricole Asset Management in As Director of Fixed Income Management. Mr. Brard joined SGAM as Deputy Director in 2000 and Director of Bond Investments and Monetary three years later. 1 July 2010, Mr. Brard was appointed Head of Euro Rates and Credit Managements Amundi. Mr. Brard graduated in Economics and holds a DESS in Banking and Finance from the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne.

Pierre Cailleteau Mr. Pierre Cailleteau is Member of the Executive Board - Institutional Clients and Sovereign Entities of Amundi Group SA. He began his career in 1989 at the Bank France as an economist. Subsequently, he joined the public sector internationally as Advisor to the French director of the IMF in Washington and at the Bank of France in charge Financial Stability Division. From 1999 to 2002 he participated in the creation of the Financial Stability Board, international financial regulatory body, based at the BIS (Bank Settlements International). From 2002 to 2004 he held the position of head of country risk at Calyon (CACIB). In 2004, he became global head of sovereign issuers in scoring Moody's in London for 6 years. From 2010 to 2013, he was Managing Director at Lazard in Consulting Team governments. Mr. Cailleteau graduated from Sciences Po Paris and holds a master's in public law and commercial law.

Nicolas Calcoen Mr. Nicolas Calcoen is Member of the Executive Board - Finance and Strategy of Amundi Group SA. He began his career in the Budget Department at the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry in 1998. From 2002 to 2005, He was Economist in the Department of Public Finance within the International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC). Mr. Calcoen integrates the firm in 2005 the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry and the French Ministry for the Budget as Technical Advisor and Deputy Director of the Cabinet of the Minister Delegate. From 2007 to 2010, Mr. Calcoen was Deputy Director of the Cabinet of the Budget Minister of Public Accounts, the Civil Service and State Reform. Mr. Nicolas is a graduate of the National School Administration (ENA). He also graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques in Paris (1992) and holds a DEA in Economics and International Finance from the Institute of Political Studies of Paris (1994).

Bernard Carayon Mr. Bernard Carayon is Member of the Executive Board - Control and Monitoring of Amundi Group SA. From 1999 to 2008 he was Head of Direction of the management and control of the risks of Credit Agricole Indosuez and Calyon. Before joining Calyon, he was Head of the central risk control at the CNCA 1991-1999. From 1984-1989, he held the office of Inspector and Chief of Mission in Inspection Service General and Audit. After teaching Economics, Mr. Carayon began his career 1978 CNCA Service Commitments where he stayed 6 years. Mr. Carayon holds a PhD in economics from the Sorbonne University.

Bernard de Wit Mr. Bernard de Wit is Member of the Executive Board - Development and Support of Amundi Group SA. He was previously the CFO function of Retail Banking International within Credit Agricole SA, having been Deputy Director of Development International. From 1992 to 2001 he was a partner of the Banking-Finance sector at KPMG Peat Marwick in Paris. He started his career at Fortis then joined the Credit Agricole Group, the Loiret Regional Bank as Head of Controlling and Finance. He holds a Master in Economics and an MBA.

Fathi Jerfel Mr. Fathi Jerfel is Member of the Executive Board - Partnership Network Solutions and Savings of Amundi Group SA. Since January 2008, Mr. Jerfel was Member of the Executive Committee CAAM Group, in charge of specialized managements. He was also Managing Director of CASAM since September 2005 and was a member of CAAM Executive Committee since March 2003. Having CAAM joined in 1996, he has held since 2002, the managements Manager function structured and convertible as well as quantitative research. He began his career at Credit Lyonnais where he held various positions: Head of financial engineering between 1992 and 1996, Bond manager from 1990 to 1992 and Operator on options and futures from 1986 to 1989. Mr. Jerfel is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the French Petroleum Institute. He holds a DEA in Economics oil and Management at the University of Dijon.

Christophe Lemarie Mr. Christophe Lemarie is Member of the Executive Board - Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Gestion and Head of Solutions Partners for Heritage Networks of Amundi Group SA. He began his career in 1995 as an analyst at Credit Lyonnais Americas in New Credit York. In 2010, Mr. Lemarie took over management of the subsidiary Societe Generale Gestion dedicated to customer networks of Societe Generale, first as Deputy Managing Director and then as Director General since 2012. In 2012 he was also appointed in the Company, responsible for Solutions Heritage for partner networks. Mr. Christophe graduated from Ecole Polytechnique of Paris, and as engineer from the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications.

Jean-Eric Mercier Mr. Jean-Eric Mercier is Member of the Executive Board - Chief Executive Officer of CPR AM of Amundi Group SA. He began his career in 1986. From 1987 to 1992 he was in charge of the management of the department options and future of the brokerage firm within the European and Financial Intermediation Market. He then became a consultant in Management and Strategy for Financial Institutions and major European Asset Managers. In 1996, he was appointed Vice President in At Kearney (Paris) for 5 years. He then became Senior Vice President at Mercer Oliver Wyman in 2001. From 2003 to 2009, he held the position of CEO at Fidelity Investments SAS and Fidelity Gestion in Paris. Mr. Mercier holds an engineering degree Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees de Paris.

Vincent Mortier Mr. Vincent Mortier is Member of the Executive Board, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Amundi Group SA. He began his career with the Societe Generale Group. After having been Senior Inspector from 1996 to 2004, he joined the management of the strategy and development where he was in charge of financing and investment banking ("SG CIB") and several countries Central and Eastern Europe. In 2007 he was appointed Chief of Staff in charge of SG IPC before evolving into the capital markets in various positions to finally co-directing Equity finance global business line in 2009. He was CFO since early 2012 pole SG CIB, Private Banking and Securities Services. Mr. Mortier graduated from ESCP Europe.

Andre Pasquie Mr. Andre Pasquie is Member of the Executive Board, Deputy Director of Partnership Networks and Savings of Amundi Group SA. He was Director of networks and retail banks and Member of Executive Committee of CAAM. Between December 2004 and December 2007, he has held the position of Head of Networks and Private Banks in the division "sales and marketing" after being Deputy Director General CA-ELS (Savings of Long Employees) since 1998. Before joining the asset management division of Credit Agricole Group, Mr. Pasquie made his career with Banque Indosuez, where he entered in 1979, both in international activities (Asia) and domestic (Director Region in store). He is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris, holder of a Master Law from Paris II, a criminology certificate and a degree in English from Georgetown University (Washington DC).

Pierre Schereck Mr. Pierre Schereck is Director of Employee Savings and Retirement and Member of the Executive Board of Amundi Group SA. He joined the Credit Lyonnais in 1988 as Head of Commercial funds Trade large companies to Credit Lyonnais of Grenoble, he was appointed Deputy Director Business Center Business South Isere in 1991. From 1996 to 1998 he was Assistant Director General Paris Credit Lyonnais before joining Credit Lyonnais Americas in New York as Senior Credit Analyst (1998 to June 1999). Back in Paris, he joined the Company Savings Directorate (Employee savings and retirement savings) Credit Lyonnais Asset Management. Then he was appointed Commercial Director of the Company Savings in June 2004, to the creation of CAAM following the merger 235 group management companies Credit Agricole and Credit Lyonnais. He graduated from the Ecole Centrale de Lyon and the Technische Hochschule Darmstadt.

Virginie Cayatte Ms. Virginie Cayatte is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. She is also Chief Financial Officer - Finance, Real Estate and Procurement of Solocal Group SA. She was awarded the Legion d’Honneur in 2014 and became a member of French Financial Analysts Society (SFAF) in 1997. She also holds degrees from the Ecole Polytechnique (1993) and the Ecole des Mines in Paris (1995). Before joining Solocal Group, she was Chief Financial Officer at AXA IM, the asset management subsidiary of the AXA group. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Laurence Danon Ms. Laurence M. Danon is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. Ms. Danon has been Independent Director of Rhodia SA since May 16, 2008. She joined Edmond de Rothschild Corporate Finance in 2007 as a Member of the Executive Committee. A graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure (Ulm), Engineer of the Corps des Mines (Ecole des Mines de Paris), with a degree in Physics and a DEA (a Postgraduate research qualification) in Organic Chemistry, Ms. Danon began her career in 1984 at the Ministry of Industry as Head of Industrial Development of the Picardy Regional Department of Industry and Research. In 1987, she joined the Department of Hydrocarbons of the Ministry of Industry as Head of Exploration-Production. In 1989, she joined the Elf Group where she fulfilled commercial responsibilities within the Polymer Division. In 1991, she became Director of the Industrial Specialties Division before being appointed Director of the Worldwide Division of Functional Polymers in 1994. In 1996, she became Chief Executive of Ato Findley Adhesives, which became Bostik after merging with Total in 1999. Ms. Danon was appointed Chairman and Managing Director (CEO) of Printemps in 2001. After the sale of Printemps in October 2006, she left her position in February 2007. Ms. Danon chairs the “Prospectives” Commission of the MEDEF. She is also a Member of the Board of Directors of Diageo Plc and TF1, as well as a member of the Supervisory Board of BPCE. She is Member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Remi Garuz Mr. Remi Garuz is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. Mr. Garuz serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of CRCAM Aquitaine. He served as Director of Cave Cooperative de Sauveterre Credit Agricole d'Aquitaine de Guyenne. He also hold a role of Chairman and Managing Director of Producta S.A, as well Vice President of Syndicat Viticole de Bordeaux.

Laurent Goutard Mr. Laurent Goutard is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. Mr. Goutard has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Komercni Banka as since May 1, 2013. Prior to this, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Komercni Banka as till September 9, 2009. He has been with Societe Generale since 1986, where he worked in Societe Generale's general inspection until 1993. Between 1993 and 1998, he held managerial positions and worked for corporations in the French distribution network and in 1998 was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques, a Societe Generale subsidiary in Morocco. He later became Chairman of the Board of Directors, and stayed in that position until June 2004. He graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in June 1982 and from Universite Paris Dauphine with a degree in Economics in June 1984.

Robert LeBlanc Mr. Robert LeBlanc is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. He is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aon France, Member of the Executive Committee of Aon Risk Solutions and President of Fondation Avenir Patrimoine. He is Chairman of the Remuneration and Member of the Audit and Nominating Committees of the Company.

Helene Molinari Ms. Helene Molinari is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. Ms. Molinari is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Lagardere SCA as of May 3, 2012. She graduated from Ecole Polytechnique Feminine and began her career in 1985 as a consultant with Cap Gemini and in 1987 joined the Robeco Group to create Robeco France, where she was responsible for developing institutional sales. In 1991, she joined the Axa Group when Axa Asset Managers was created, where she was responsible for institutional sales. In 2000, she was appointed Head of Marketing and E-business at Axa Investment Managers and in 2004 became Member of the Management Committee as Head of Communications and Brand. In 2005, she joined Medef as Head of Communications. The following year, she took over responsibility for the regional network and then became deputy Chief Executive in charge of community involvement and development projects, whilst supervising a number of support functions including the Corporate Secretary's department. In 2011, she was appointed Chief Operating Officer in charge of community involvement committees and special operations. Ms. Molinari currently works also as Director of NQT (Nos quartiers ont des talents), Director of EPA (Entreprendre pour Apprendre) and Member of the Office of JDE (Journees de l'Entrepreneur). She is Chairman of the Nominating Committee of the Company.

Xavier Musca Mr. Xavier Musca is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. Mr. Musca has been Independent Director of CAP GEMINI S.A. since May 7, 2014. He is Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of International Retail Banking, Asset Management and Insurance of CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Moreover, he has served as Vice-Chairman of UBAF; Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board CREDIT DU MAROC; Director – Vice-Chairman of CREDIT AGRICOLE EGYPT S.A.E. PREDICA and Director of AMUNDI GROUP, CA ASSURANCES, CACEIS and CACI, among others. He is a graduate of Ecole Nationale d'Administration and Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He is Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committees of the Company.

Christian Rouchon Mr. Christian Rouchon is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Caisse Regionale du Credit Agricole du Sud Rhone Alpes, Presidenr of BforBank, Chairman of the Board of Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH and Chairman of the Organization Committee of FNCA. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Andree Samat Ms. Andree Samat is Board Member of Amundi Group SA. She is also Board Member of Credit Foncier de Monaco SA, Carispe, HECA, Sofipaca and Chairman of the Board of Caisse Regionale du Credit Agricole Provence Cote d'Azur. She is also Vice President of the Departmental Council of Var.