America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Slim Domit Mr. Carlos Slim Domit serves as Chairman of the Board of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. He acts as Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has acted as Chairman of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Grupo Sanborns SA de CV and U.S. Commercial Corp. SA de CV. In addition, he has served as Chief Executive Officer of Sanborn Hermanos SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Daniel Hajj Aboumrad Mr. Daniel Hajj Aboumrad serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He acts as Member of the Company's Executive Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Telmex. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Hulera Euzkadi SA de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Patrick Slim Domit Mr. Patrick Slim Domit serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. Before that, he acted as Co-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Company's Board. He acts as Member of the Company's Executive Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV. In past, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Carso SAB de CV and Vice President of Commercial Markets of Telmex. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Carlos Garcia Moreno Elizondo Mr. Carlos Jose Garcia Moreno Elizondo serves as Chief Financial Officer of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2001. In the past, he acted as General Director of Public Credit at the Mexican Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Executive Director of UBS Warburg and Associate Director of Finance of Petroleos Mexicanos SA de CV (Pemex). He holds a Masters degree from Cornell University.

Antonio Cosio Pando Mr. Antonio Cosio Pando serves as Director and Vice President of Grupo Hotelero las Brisas of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2015. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Las Brisas and General Manager of Compañía Industrial Tepejí del Río S.A. de C.V., Director at America Mobile. He holds Bachelors degree in Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Jose Antonio Guaraldi Felix Mr. Jose Antonio Guaraldi Felix serves as President of Brazil Division at America Movil S.A.B de C.V. till 2016. Previously, he served as President of Brazil Division of within the company. He holds a degree in Telecommunications Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS).

Julio Carlos Porras Zadik Mr. Julio Carlos Porras Zadik serves as Chief Executive Officer of Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay of America Mobile. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Duke University in 1999 and degree in Economics from Claremont McKenna College in 1992.

Alejandro Cantu Jimenez Mr. Alejandro Cantu Jimenez serves as General Counsel, Secretary of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. He was appointed the Company's Director of Legal Affairs in 2001. He has also worked at the Law Firm Mijares, Angoitia, Cortes y Fuentes SC. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1996.

Oscar Von Hauske Solis Mr. Oscar Von Hauske Solis serves as Chief Fixed-line Operations Officer, Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2011. He also acted as Director of the Company from 2010. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has served as Member of the Board of Telmex and Telmex Internacional and Finance Director of Grupo Condumex SA de CV. He was also Chief Executive Officer of Telmex Internacional and Director of Communications and Systems of Telmex. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Escuela Bancaria y Comercial and a Masters in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Angel Alija Guerrero Mr. Angel Alija Guerrero serves as Chief Wireless Operations Officer of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2012. He has held Various positions in América Móvil.

Salvador Cortes Gomez Mr. Salvador Cortes Gomez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Mexico at America Movil S.A.B de C.V. till 2016. He also serves as Executive Director of Regional Units.

Siegfried Mayrhofer Mr. Siegfried Mayrhofer serves as Chief Financial Officer of Telekom Austria at America Movil S.A.B de C.V. until 2015. He holds degree in Engineering Management and Mechanical Engineering Graz University of Technology.

Arturo Elias Ayub Mr. Arturo Elias Ayub serves as Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since April 27, 2011. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has acted as Director of Strategic Alliance, Communications and Institutional Relations of Telmex, Chief Executive Officer of la Fundacion Telmex, Chairman of the Board of Publicidad y Contenido Editorial SA de CV and Member of the Board of Grupo Sanborns SAB de CV, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Sears Operadora Mexico SA de CV, TM&MS LLC, as well as Chief Executive Officer of Sociedad Comercial Cadena and Pasteleria Francesa (El Globo). He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac and a Masters degree from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Juan Antonio Perez Simon Mr. Juan Antonio Perez Simon serves as Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since April 25, 2012. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has been Chairman of the Board and Member of the Executive Committee of Sanborn Hermanos SA de CV. He has also acted as Member of the Board of Consejero de Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Cigarros La Tabacalera Mexicana SA de CV and Sears Roebuck de Mexico SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Carlos Slim Helu Mr. Carlos Slim Helu serves as Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. Previously, he served as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company from 2000 to 2009. He also serves as Honorary Chairman of Telefonos de Mexico SAB de CV and Carso Global Telecom SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Carlos Bremer Gutierrez Mr. Carlos Bremer Gutierrez serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2004. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee, as well as Member of the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also been Member of the Board of Directors of Value Grupo Financiero SA de CV and Value SA de CV, Chief Executive Officer of Value SA de CV, as well as Chief Operating Officer of Abaco Casa de Bolsa SA de CV. He holds Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration, as well as in Industrial and Systems Engineering, both from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Louis Camilleri Mr. Louis C. Camilleri serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2011. He acts as Member of the Company’s Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Philip Morris International, Chairman of the Board of Philip Morris International, as well as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Altria.

Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo Mr. Pablo Roberto Gonzalez Guajardo serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2007. He also serves as Member of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee and the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has been Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV and Member of the Board of Acciones y Valores Banamex SA de CV, Casa de Bolsa and Sistema Integral de Abasto Rural SAPI de CV. He holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

David Antonio Ibarra Munoz Mr. David Antonio Ibarra Munoz serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He has served as Member of the Company's Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has also served as Member of the Board of Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, Impulsora del Desarrollo y el Empleo en America Latina SAB de CV and Grupo Carso SAB de CV. In the past, he worked as Chief Executive Officer of Nacional Financiera SNC. He holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting and Economics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM) and has attended to the Stanford University.

Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi Mr. Rafael Moises Kalach Mizrahi serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2012. He acts as Member of the Company’s Audit and Corporate Practices Committee, as well as Member of the Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He has served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of General de Grupo Kaltex SA de CV, Chairman of the Board of Coltejer SA and Member of the Board of Telmex, Grupo Carso SAB de CV, Sears Roebuck SA de CV, Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Institucion de Banca Multiple and Bursamex Casa de Bolsa SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Luis Alejandro Soberon Kuri Mr. Luis Alejandro Soberon Kuri serves as Independent Director of America Movil S.A.B de C.V. since 2000. He acts as Member of the Company's Committee of Operations in Puerto Rico and the United States. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB de CV, Chairman of the Board of Corporacion Interamericana de Entretenimiento SAB de CV and Member of the Board of Banco Nacional de Mexico SA, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV and la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana.