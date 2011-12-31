Acciona SA (ANA.MC)

Name Description

Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq Mr. Jose Manuel Entrecanales Domecq serves as Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Acciona, S.A. since May 7, 2015. He has been Chairman of the Board since April, 2004. He has also acted as Co-Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company since June 6, 2013. He joined the Company’s Board on April 14, 1997. He started his career in 1986 as Associate of Merrill Lynch Europe Ltd Capital Markets. Between 1990 and 1992 he was Director and Board Member of Sefinco Ltd. Between 1992 and 2004 he acted as Finance Director of Acciona SA. Between 1994 and 2000, he was Managing Director of Vodafone Espana, and was appointed Chairman on 2000 until 2007. Between 2000 and 2007, he served also as Chairman of the Vodafone Foundation. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Endesa SA from 2007 to 2009. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Conferencia Espanola de Fundaciones, the Guggenheim Foundation, the Spanish Red Cross, the Universal Library, the Cotec Foundation for Technological Innovation, the Reina Sofia Higher School of Music, the Business and Society Foundation, the Institute of Family Business, the Spain-US Chamber of Commerce and the Spanish Institutional Foundation. He has been also Member of the Board of Directors of Agropecuaria El Cijaral SA, Grupo Entrecanales SA, Tivafen SA, Servicios Urbanos Integrales SA and Osmosis Internacional SA. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid (1985).

Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco Mr. Juan Ignacio Entrecanales Franco serves as Vice Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Acciona, S.A. since June 11, 2015. He joined the Company's Board on April 14, 1997, and he has also acted as Vice Chairman of the Company's Executive Committee of the Company. He started his career at Arthur Andersen in 1991. He also acted as Executive Vice Chairman of Necso. In 2004 he was appointed Chairman of Acciona Infrastructures. Additionally, he has acted as Member of the Board of Directors of Tivafen SA, Servicios Urbanos Integrales SA, Hef Inversoras SA, Altai Hoteles Condal SA, Altai Gestion SA, Altai Hoteles SA, 2034 Laertes and Osmosis Internacional. He was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mostostal Warszawa from 2001 till 2007. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Tufts University (1990), and an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Empresa (1996).

Carlos Maria Arilla de Juana Mr. Carlos Maria Arilla de Juana serves as General Director of Ecomics and Finance of Acciona, S.A. since 2014. He has served as Finance Director of PRIDESA and Trizechahn Corporation and served as Corporate Bank Analyst of Banque Nationale de Paris (Spain). He holds a degree in Law from University of Navarra in 1987 and Masters of Business Administration degree from ESADE (1990).

Rafael Mateo Alcala Mr. Rafael Mateo Alcala serves as Chief Executive Officer of Acciona Energia of Acciona, S.A. since April, 2013. He has served as CEO of Endesa Chile, and Managing Director, Generation, at Endesa Latin America. He served as Production and Transmission Managing Director of Endesa Chile. He served as Thermal Production Director of Endesa Generation. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineer from Escuela Técnica Superior de Ingenieros Industriales (1982) and attended the General Management Program at IESE.

Luis Castilla Camara Mr. Luis Castilla Camara serves as Chief Executive Officer of Acciona Infraestructuras, a subsidiary of Acciona, S.A. since 2014. He also acted as Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He also acted as General Manager of Acciona Agua and President of Acciona Agua.

Juan Muro-Lara Girod Mr. Juan Antonio Muro-Lara Girod serves as General Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations of Acciona, S.A. He also acted as Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Colegio Universitario de Estudios Financieros, CUNEF.

Alfonso Callejo Martinez Mr. Alfonso Callejo Martinez serves as General Director of Corporate Resources of Acciona, S.A. since January, 2010. He also acts as Member of the Company's Executive Committee. The post entails the areas of Human Resources, Information Technology, General Services and Security. Before that, he served as General Director of Human Resources of the Company.

Macarena Carrion Lopez de la Garma Ms. Macarena Carrion Lopez de la Garma serves as General Director of the President's Office of Acciona, S.A. She also acted as Member of the Company's Executive Committee. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid in 1985.

Juan Manuel Cruz Palacios Mr. Juan Manuel Cruz Palacios has been General Director of Labour Relations, Environment and Quality Policy and Sustainability - Acciona Infraestructuras at Acciona SA since 2014. Prior to this, he was General Director of Human Resources at the Company.

Jose Joaquin Mollinedo Chocano Mr. Jose Joaquin Mollinedo Chocano serves General Director of Institutional Relations, Sustainability and Brand of Acciona, S.A. He also acted as Member of the Company's Executive Committee. He served as General Counsel and Head of the Legal Department of Vocento. He served as Secretary and Secretary of the Board of Directors and Trustee of the Orange Foundation of Orange. He served as Corporate Director for Institutional Relations and Regulation of AMENA and Grupo AUNA. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid (1984).

Justo Vicente Pelegrini Mr. Justo Vicente Pelegrini has been General Director of Acciona Infraestructuras-Spain and Construction-Africa, Sweden and Emirates at Acciona SA since 2014. Prior to this, he was General Manager of Acciona Infraestructuras Area 2 at the Company.

Jorge Vega-Penichet Lopez Mr. Jorge Vega-Penichet Lopez serves as General Secretary of Acciona, S.A. since March 22, 2006. He served as Secretary and Member of the Board of Directors of Avanzit S.A. and Member of the Board of Directors of Endesa. He holds a degree in Law from Complutense University of Madrid (1980).

Juan Carlos Garay Ibargaray Mr. Juan Carlos Garay Ibargaray serves as Lead Independent Director of Acciona, S.A. In 2000, he was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank for the Iberian Peninsula and head of the Personal Banking division for all of Europe except Germany. Between 2005 and 2008, he was Chairman of Deutsche Bank in Spain. He holds a Masters in Business Administration from University of Southern California. In addition, he completed Senior Executive Program at Duke University.

Maria del Carmen Becerril Martinez Ms. Maria del Carmen Becerril Martinez serves as Director of Acciona, S.A. since June 24, 2014. She served as President of Acciona Energia, a subsidiary of Acciona, S.A. From May 2013 to June 2014, she acted as Chief International Officer at Acciona S.A., where she was also responsible for the area of Sustainability. From 2010 to April 2013, she acted as President of Acciona Energia, S.A., the Renewable Energy Division of Acciona. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid and holds a Masters of Business Administration in Senior Management from IESE Business school.

Daniel Entrecanales Domecq Mr. Daniel Entrecanales Domecq serves as Director of Acciona, S.A. since June 4, 2009. He also acts as Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of the Company since November 3, 2011. In 1993, he began his professional career in the Anglo-Dutch company, Unilever in Madrid, Spain. Two years later, he moved to Milan, Italy to the company’s international R&D centre, where he worked as Project Manager, assisting in the development of products and global strategies for the consumer goods group. In 1998, he returned to Madrid as Director of Marketing and Communication for Loewe (LVMH Group), where he was responsible for Marketing worldwide, as well as Communication, Merchandising and Architecture. He was also on the Management Committee. From 2001 to 2004, he held the post of General Manager of Cinnabar SA Group, a textile retail company, with the mission of redefining the Group’s strategies and goals. At the same time, in 2003, he founded and became Chairman, together with a group of sector executives of Revolution, a communications and advertising agency. He has participated in and has been Board Member of several companies in a variety of sectors, while retaining his current position as Member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Entrecanales SA and Fractalia Remote Systems SA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Caroll School of Management of Boston College.

Javier Entrecanales Franco Mr. Javier Entrecanales Franco serves as Director of Acciona, S.A. since September 22, 2011. He also acts as a Member of Company's Audit and Sustainability Committee. He began his career in 1997 as Audit Analyst working for Price Waterhouse Coopers in Madrid, Spain, where he was promoted to Senior Corporate Finance Analyst. He also serves as Director of the following companies: Hef Inversora SL, Draco Inversiones, SIVAC Livorno Inversiones SA, La Sin Rival SL. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Colegio Universitario de Estudios Financieros, CUNEF.

Jaime Castellanos Borrego Mr. Jaime Castellanos Borrego serves as Independent Director of Acciona, S.A. From 1991 to 2007, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of Recollects Communication. He is currently Chairman of the Board of Directors of Willis Iberia, Lazard Asesores Financieros, Member of the Board of Directors of Casbega and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Fundacion Seres.

Jeronimo Marcos Gerard Rivero Mr. Jeronimo Marcos Gerard Rivero serves as Independent Director of Acciona, S.A. since June 24, 2014. He also serves as Vice-Chairman of Special Olympics Mexico and Professor of Microeconomics at the Autonomous Technological Institute of Mexico (ITAM). He served as CFO of Telefonica Moviles Mexico and CEO of Telefonica B2B and worked at Goldman Sachs & Co. He graduated in Economics from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM) in 1993 and holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Fernando Rodes Villa Mr. Fernando Rodes Villa serves as Independent Director of Acciona, S.A. since June 4, 2009. He also acts as Member of the Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company, as well as Member of the Sustainability Committee of the Company. Before that, he acted as Chairman of the Sustainability Committee of the Company from July 1, 2009. His professional career commenced in 1985 at the Capital Market Division of Manufacturers Hanover Trust. In 1994, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Media Planning S.A. In 2006, he occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Havas. He is President of Neometrics and Trustee of Fundacion Natura.

Ana Sainz de Vicuna Bemberg Ms. Ana Ines Sainz de Vicuna Bemberg serves as Independent Director of Acciona, S.A. since June 11, 2015. She also acts as Member of Company's Audit Committee. She started her career at Banca Privada where she served for 12 years as Financial Consultant. After that she joined Sociedad de Valores y Bolsa. She was also appointed General Director of Spanish Branch of Merrill Lynch International Bank where she worked until 2002. In 2014 she took up the position of Independent Director at Inmobiliaria Colonial SA. She is also Director at Altmar Capital Partners SL. She holds a degree in Agricultural Economics from Reading University, UK. In addition, she completed Program for Management Development at Harvard University.