Edition:
United Kingdom

Anadolu Cam Sanayii AS (ANACM.IS)

ANACM.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.28TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.01TL (+0.44%)
Prev Close
2.27TL
Open
2.26TL
Day's High
2.30TL
Day's Low
2.24TL
Volume
2,784,478
Avg. Vol
2,695,671
52-wk High
2.44TL
52-wk Low
1.30TL

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ahmet Kirman

59 2015 Chairman of the Board

Frederic Colley

2014 Vice Chairman of the Board, Financial Affairs Director

Abdullah Kilinc

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Dogan Altinoglu

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Mustafa Cetiner

Vice President of Glass Packaging Group - Production

Sibel Koc Karacaoglu

2013 Budget and Financial Control Specialist

Ekrem Sensoy

Director of Human Resources

Bulent Aydin

Planning Director

Ahmet Aygun

Supply Chain Director

Hasan Misoglu

Development Director

Zeynep Hansu Ucar

2010 Member of the Board

Ali Sozen

51 Member of the Board

G. Faik Byrns

Independent Member of the Board

Halil Erdem

Independent Member of the Board
» Insider Trading

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading