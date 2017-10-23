GAEC Educacao SA (ANIM3.SA)

Name Description

Daniel Krepel Goldberg Mr. Daniel Krepel Goldberg serves as Chairman of the Board of GAEC Educacao S.A. since March 30, 2015. From 2003 to 2006, he was the Secretariat of Economic Law of the Ministry of Justice. In February 2007, he joined Banco Morgan Stanley S.A., where he was CEO until July 2011. From July 2011 to January 2012, he was Non-Executive Chairman at the same Bank. In August 2011, he founded FKG Capital, a private investment company, in partnership with Farallon Capital Management. In November 2013, he sold control of FKG Capital to Farallon Capital Management LLC. FKG Capital was renamed Farallon Latin America Investimentos Ltda., where he is managing partner. Farallon is a global institutional asset management firm founded in 1986. Farallon manages equity capital for institutions, including college endowments, charitable foundations and pension plans, and for high net worth individuals. He graduated in Law, from the University of São Paulo. He holds a master‘s degree from Harvard University and a doctorate degree from the University of São Paulo.

Daniel Faccini Castanho Mr. Daniel Faccini Castanho serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of GAEC Educacao S.A. since March 30, 2015. He gained experience working at companies such as Gráfica Takano; Subway, where he served as the New Business Officer; and Banco Itaú, where he served as a cost and budget analyst. He worked at Colégio Objetivo Sorocaba and was a professor at ESAMC Sorocaba. He was the founder of the e-business incubator Virtual Case, a partner in the Subway franchise in Sorocaba and the Varanda Grill restaurant in São Paulo. He has been serving as the Chief Executive Officer of our Company since April 13, 2012, as well as the Vice Chairman of our Board of Directors. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo in July 1997 and completed a continuing education course at the Harvard Business School in Boston in 1999.

Gabriel Ralston Correa Ribeiro Mr. Gabriel Ralston Correa Ribeiro serves as the Chief Financial Officer of GAEC Educacao S.A. since June 25, 2015. He has more than ten years of experience at Procter & Gamble. He was the Financial Planning Officer for Latin America, based in Caracas, Venezuela, between 2006 and 2007. At P&G Brasil, he worked in several areas with the Finance Department (Internal Auditing for Brazil, Argentina and Chile, Financial Manager for Cleaning Products, Personal Hygiene, Medicine and Business Development with Clients). He led the integration of the financial areas of the global acquisitions made by P&G of Wella and Gillette in Brazil. Mr. Ribeiro held the position of Chief Financial Officer at MGE from October 2009 to May 2012, he was the Chief Financial Officer at UNO from July 2009 to May 2012, as well as the Chief Financial Officer at Unimonte from December 2009 to May 2012 and Chief Financial Officer at VC from October 2009 to May 2012. He is currently serving as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. In addition, he holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at HSM do Brasil, HSM Educação and HSM Marcas. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at Correa Ribeiro S.A. Comércio e Indústria since April 2013. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1997.

Mauricio Nogueira Escobar Mr. Mauricio Nogueira Escobar serves as the Chief Operating Officer of GAEC Educacao S.A. since June 25, 2015. He served as a Project Manager at Banco Real between May 1996 and September 2000. He also held the position of Managing Partner at Virtual Case between September 2000 and June 2003. He was the Corporate Affairs Officer at the UNA University Center between June 2003 and May 2006 and Vice-Rector at UNIMONTE between May 2006 and October 2007. Mr. Escobar also served as the Chief Operating Officer at our Company between October 2007 and September 2011, CEO of MGE from October 2011 to May 2012, and CEO and member of the Board of Directors at IMEC from March 2009 to October 2011 and from April 2009 to October 2011, respectively. In addition, he was the CEO of UNA from November 2011 to May 2012. He was also a member of our Board of Directors from January 2010 to July 2011. In 2013, Mr. Escobar became the CEO of HSM Educação, HSM do Brasil and HSM Marcas. He currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer at our Company. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo in 1997 and a Master’s degree in Marketing from FGV in 2002.

Leonardo Barros Haddad Mr. Leonardo Barros Haddad serves as the Investor Relations Officer of GAEC Educacao S.A. He served as product manager at Banco Real de Investimentos in 1998. From 1998 to 2004 we worked at Banco Alfa de Investimento as a coordinator and later as a desk operator. From 2002 to 2004 he was the Treasury Manager at Banco Alfa de Investimento. In 2005, he became the Vice President of Third Party Funds, Fixed Income and Equity Desk at Delta Bank New York, until 2006. Since 2006, Mr. Haddad has worked with the Anima Educação Group, where he holds the position of Treasury and Financial Aid Officer. In addition, he is also the Chief Financial Officer of Minas Gerais Educação S.A., which runs the UNA University Center. From 2011 to 2012, he was one of the directors of the Company. On August 21, 2013, he was elected as the Company’s Investor Relations Officer. He earned his degree in Business Administration from Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) in São Paulo in 1997. He completed his Executive MBA in Finance at Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais (IBMEC), with continuing education at the University of Illinois (IBMEC Immersion in Finance Seminar) in 2001.

Marcelo Battistella Bueno Mr. Marcelo Battistella Bueno serves as the Director and New Business Officer of GAEC Educacao S.A. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors at IMEC. He served as a Managing Partner of Santa Fé Portfólios between January 1992 and November 1998 and then went on to serve as the CEO of Virtual Case S.A. between February 1999 and May 2003. He also served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer and Executive Vice-Rector of the UNA University Center between May 2003 and November 2005. Mr. Bueno was the Administrative and Financial Director of UNA from June 2003 to May 2007, the Chief Executive Officer of MGE from June 2007 to October 2009 and Executive Vice President of IMEC from October 2011 to May 2013. He earned a degree in Law from the Largo São Francisco School of Law (USP), in São Paulo in 1996.

Flavia Buarque de Almeida Ms. Flavia Buarque de Almeida serves as the Director of GAEC Educacao S.A. since March 30, 2015. is Vice President of Península Participações and has been responsible for the Company’s Private Equity area since July 2013. From November 2009 to April 2013, she was a partner with the Monitor Group, responsible for its operations in South America. During the period between May 2003 and September 2009, she was the General Director of Participações Morro Vermelho S.A. and held positions on the Boards of Directors of several companies within the Camargo Corrêa Group, including Camargo Correa S.A., Camargo Correa Cimentos S.A. (now Intercement S.A.), Construções e Comércio Camargo Correa S.A., Alpargatas S.A., and Santista Têxtil S.A., among others. From 1989 to 2003, she was as a consultant and partner at McKinsey & Company. Ms. Flavia Buarque de Almeida is an Independent Board Member at Lojas Renner S.A., as well as a Member of the Harvard University Board of Overseers. She is an Independent Board Member at Lojas Renner S.A. She holds a degree in Business Administration from FGV and an MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Ryon Cassio Braga Mr. Ryon Cassio Braga serves as the Director of GAEC Educacao S.A. since October 31, 2016. He was the founder of Hoper Educação, Brazil’s largest university management consulting company, with offices in four countries: Brazil, Chile, Peru and Colombia. He acted as an educational consultant in more than 100 companies, governments and organizations, including: Microsoft, Pearson, Cengage Learning, Sungard Higher Education, ABMES, Amcham, UOL, Grupo Folha, Copel, Volvo, Bosch, Renault, and the Ministry of Education of Colombia, among others. He coordinated consulting and strategic planning initiatives in 252 educational institutions in Brazil and Latin America, including: Universidade Mackenzie, PUC SP, IBMEC, ESPM, PUC PR, Universidade Positivo, Anima Educação, Kroton, Estácio, Anhanguera, and Abril Educação, among others. He gave training to over 3000 educational managers in that period. He was a pioneer in the development and implementation of market studies in the Brazilian educational sector and created a methodology for customized strategic planning for educational institutions, applying it to more than 70 universities and colleges throughout Brazil. He built the largest market research database in the sector, with data from thousands of college and high school students from 18 Brazilian states, which has made it possible to know in depth the profile of Brazilian private education students, their habits (what is considered added value in education), their criteria for choosing institutions and courses. His educational market studies served as the basis to guide the business plans (prospects) in all publicly-held education companies in Brazil. He is a guest professor at Fundação Dom Cabral (FDC) and organizer of the Program for the Development of Entrepreneurs and Executives in the Educational Sector (PRODEESE). He is also the author of several books on the educational sector.