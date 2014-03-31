Anant Raj Ltd (ANRA.NS)

Name Description

Ashok Sarin Shri. Ashok Sarin is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Anant Raj Industries Ltd. He holds Graduation. He has 40 years experience in Business of Construction, Infrastructure Development, Real estate. He is a Director of Anant Raj Agencies Private Limited, Anant Raj Farms Limited, Consortium Holdings Private Limited, Echo Buildtech Private Limited, Elevator Promoters Private Limited, Pasupati Aluminium Limited.

Amit Sarin Shri. Amit Sarin is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce from Delhi University.He started his career with the Company in the year 1995 as Executive Director - Commercial. He has to his credit one and a half decade of experience in construction, infrastructure development and real estate business. He has been instrumental in company's development and diversification to I.T. Parks/SEZs, Commercial, Retail and Hospitality business.

Aman Sarin Shri. Aman Sarin is Chief Operating Officer of the company. and he was Executive Director - Operations, Director of Anant Raj Industries Ltd. He manages the Tile division and also responsible for execution of development projects and other administrative function as may be assigned to him.

Amar Sarin Shri. Amar Sarin serves as Chief Operating Officer of the company . he was Executive Director - Business Development, Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He manages the Business Development & Marketing of Projects. He has an experience of around 8 years in the Business Development and Marketing of projects of the Company. He has also been instrumental in the brand building of Company’s ongoing projects.

Anil Sarin Shri. Anil Sarin is Managing Director, Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Graduate. He is having 30 years in Business of Construction, Infrastructure Development etc. He is Director of Acquainted Realtors Private Limited, Anant Raj Agencies Pvt Ltd., Anant Raj Farms Private Limited, Asylum Estate Private Limited, Carnation Promoters Pvt Ltd., Consortium Holding Pvt Ltd., Deep Promoters Pvt Ltd.

Ambarish Chatterjee Shri. Ambarish Chatterjee is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS). He is having 19 years post qualification experience in areas of economic and corporate legislations. He is Director of Jai Mata Glass Limited, KW Publishers Private Limited, Integrated Capital Services Limited, RAAS eSolutions Private Limited, Freshly Farmed and Frozen Foods Private Limited, Indian Prochem Solutions Private Limited, Green Infra Profiles Private Limited.

Maneesh Gupta Shri. Maneesh Gupta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Anant Raj Ltd. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India having 14 years experience in fields of corporate laws and legal matters connected with civil issues.