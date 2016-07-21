AO World PLC (AO.L)

Name Description

Geoffrey Cooper Mr. Geoffrey I. Cooper serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 1st July 2016. Geoff has over 20 years UK public company Board experience including Chair and Chief Executive Officer roles. He has significant retail and customer facing industry experience across the UK. Ability to steer Boards through high growth strategies and overseas expansion. He is currently Non-Executive Chairman of Card Factory plc and Bourne Leisure Holdings and adviser to Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP, former Non-Executive Chairman of Dunelm Group plc and former Chief Executive Officer of Travis Perkins Plc. He is Non-Executive Chairman of Card Factory plc and Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited.

Stephen Caunce Mr. Stephen Caunce serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has thorough knowledge and understanding of the Group’s business having held Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer positions from 2005 until 2017. He substantial experience in growth businesses with a strong consumer focus. He has ignificant Board and management experience: previously Finance Director at Phones 4U Limited and senior positions held at MyTravel Plc and Preston North End Plc/ He is Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

John Roberts Mr. John Roberts serves as Founder, Executive Director of the Company. John is a Co-founded the business over 16 years ago giving him thorough knowledge and understanding of the Group’s business. He has extensive CEO experience; led the management team to successfully develop and expand the business during periods of challenging market conditions. He is Innovator and visionary lead, Significant market knowledge and understanding.

Mark Higgins Mr. Mark Higgins serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was Group Finance Director for four years prior to appointment as AO’s Chief Financial Officer. He is Senior finance roles held at Enterprise Managed Services Ltd and the Caudwell Group. He was Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Julie Finnemore Ms. Julie Finnemore serves as Director - Group Legal, Company Secretary of the Company. She was Head - Group Legal, Company Secretary of the Company. She is a qualified solicitor who joined the Company from Atticus Legal LLP as Head of Group Legal in January 2014.

Christopher Hopkinson Mr. Christopher Hopkinson is a Non-Executive Director of the company. He was former City Financial Analyst. He has significant industry experience. He holds a Masters degree in Logistics. He has been Executive Director of Better Business Support Ltd and Clifton Trade Bathrooms Ltd.

Marisa Cassoni Ms. Marisa L. Cassoni serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a ICAEW chartered accountant with extensive financial and governance experience in both private and public companies. Previously, she was finance director of John Lewis Partnership Ltd, Royal Mail Group and the UK division of Prudential Group. She is Panel member of the Competition and Markets Authority. She was Wealth of Board experience. She has been Non-Executive Director of Skipton Group Holdings Ltd, Enterprise Inns Plc and The People’s Operator Plc.