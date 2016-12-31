alstria office REIT AG (AOXG.DE)

Name Description

Johannes Conradi Dr. Johannes Conradi is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of alstria office REIT-AG since May 12, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board since October 27, 2015 and before that he was Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of alstria office REIT-AG until October 27, 2015. Dr. Conradi is also Partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. During his professional career, in 1993, he received admission to the German bar and associate with Bruckhaus Westrick Stegemann, Hamburg, in 1996/97 was foreign associate with SJ Berwin, London, 1997 solicitor (England & Wales), in 1998 served as partner at Bruckhaus Westrick Heller Loeber, since 2000, he has been Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. His areas of practice include advising national and international investors, real estate developers, financial institutions and public sector clients on all aspects of real estate transactions, project developments and real estate finance. From 1982 to 1984, he completed apprenticeship in tax and accounting. From 1982 to 1987, he completed Legal Studies at the universities of Hamburg and Munich, while from1988 to 1990, he was research assistant at Max-Planck-Institute for Comparative and International Private Law, Hamburg. In 1991/92, he was stagiaire at EU Commission, Brussels and in1992/1993, foreign associate with Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy, New York.

Olivier Elamine Mr. Olivier Elamine is Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Board at alstria office REIT-AG. Mr. Elamine is one of the founding members of alstria and became CEO of the Company in November 2006. Prior to the founding of alstria, he was a Partner of NATIXIS Capital Partners Ltd (NCP; formerly IXIS Capital Partners) from 2003 to 2006. In 2003, Mr. Elamine joined the Real Estate Investment Banking team at CDC IXIS as Director and was one of the founding members of NATIXIS Capital Partners Ltd. In 1998, Mr. Elamine joined Ernst & Young as Consultant in the real estate industry and from 2000 to 2003, he headed the Sales & Leaseback advisory team. From 1996 to 1998, he worked at the French Embassy in Morocco. Mr. Elamine holds a Civil Engineering Degree in Real Estate and Construction from the Ecole National des Travaux Publics de l'Etat, Lyon, and a Master degree in Building and Construction Science from the Institut National des Sciences Apliquees, Lyon.

Richard Mully Mr. Richard Stephen Mully is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of alstria office REIT-AG since November 30, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of alstria office REIT-AG. He also serves as Member of the Investment and Human Resources Committees. Mr. Mully is also Managing Partner of Grove International Partners (UK) Ltd. From 1992 to 1998, he was Founder and Head of Bankers Trust’s European Real Estate Investment Banking Group, responsible for the management of all aspects of this business; Chief Executive Officer of European Property Partners Limited and Managing Director and Head of European Merchant Banking for Prudential Insurance Company of America; 1999 to 2011 Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Grove International Partners LLP, responsible for investment strategy and management in Europe; 2008 to 2009 Member of Supervisory Board of Hypo Real Estate Holding AG. He serves as director at Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, Hansteen Holdings PLC, ISG plc and St Modwen Properties PLC and Director at Starr Street Limited. He graduated in Economics (BS) from University College London and holds Master’s degree (MBA) in Finance from CASS Business School, London.

Alexander Dexne Mr. Alexander Dexne is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at alstria office REIT-AG since June 1, 2007. Prior to joining alstria, Mr. Dexne was CFO of the publicly listed company Medigene AG based in Munich. Here he was responsible for all activities relating to Corporate Finance, Investor Relations as well as Controlling and Accounting. Before that, he worked for the Hamburg-based Kiwilogic AG, where he also held the position of CFO. Before joining Kiwilogic, Mr. Dexne spent more than seven years with the European headquarters of Olympus Optical Japan. In his last position as General Manager Finance & Controlling Europe, he was responsible for all activities concerning controlling, finance and accounting. Mr. Dexne started his professional career at Price Waterhouse Unternehmensberatung, where he worked as Management Consultant in the Hamburg office.

Bernhard Duettmann Dr. Bernhard Duettmann is Member of the Supervisory Board of alstria office REIT-AG since January 3, 2017. His professional career includes; 1989 to 1994 Beiersdorf AG in Hamburg: Controlling, Sales and Marketing; 1995 to1999 Vice President Finance & Controlling FP-Beiersdorf in Singapore; 1999 to 2001 tesa AG in Hamburg: Controlling; 2001 to 2006 CFO tesa AG in Hamburg; 2006 to 2011 CFO / Management Board Member for Latin America, Beiersdorf AG, Hamburg; 2011 to 2015 CFO Lanxess AG, Cologne; Since 2015 Mr Düttmann focusses on directorships.

Stefanie Frensch Mrs. Stefanie Frensch is Member of the Supervisory Board of alstria office REIT-AG since May 12, 2016. Her professional career includes; 1995 to 1996 Institute for Solar Energy Systems at Fraunhofer Gesellschaft, Freiburg, Assistant; 1996/1997 ARCHIS Architekturbüro in Karlsruhe, Project Leader; 1997 to 2011 Arthur Andersen Real Estate/Ernst & Young Real Estate; from 2000 Authorized Officer, from 2007 Partner. Since 2011, Ms Frensch is Managing Director at HOWOGE Wohnungsbaugesellschaft mbH, Berlin. She is responsible for the Portfolio Management, Property Management and the New Construction Branch as well as for the Technical Branch, Corporate Communications and Compliance.

Benoit Herault Mr. Benoit Herault has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at alstria office REIT-AG since April 24, 2012. Between 1990 and 1996, he served as lawyer with Gide Loyrette Nouel in Paris, and from 1996 to 2000 was General Counsel and Vice-CEO with Archon Group France in Paris. From 2000 to 2011, he was European CFO of Whitehall Funds (Goldman Sachs) in London and member of the Audit, Business Practices and Compliance Committees of Goldman Sachs, London. He serves as chairman of the board at Belvedere SA since September 16, 2014. He is a Managing Director at Chambres de l’Artemise SARL, among others. He holds an MBA from HEC Paris (1989), and a Master of Legal Letter from Universite Pantheon-Assas Paris. Mr. Herault was admitted to the bar in 1992.