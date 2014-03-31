APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (APLA.NS)
APLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,869.00INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Gupta
|43
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Deepak Goyal
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ashok Gupta
|58
|2013
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Sharad Mahendra
|2017
|Executive Director
|
Adhish Swaroop
|Company Secretary
|
Romi Sehgal
|2016
|Director
|
Vinay Gupta
|38
|2008
|Non-Executive Director
|
Neeru Abrol
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Anil Bansal
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Abhilash Lal
|2014
|Independent Director
|
S. Gerela
|76
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Sanjay Gupta
|Shri. Sanjay Gupta is Chairman of the Board of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. At the helm of the Company, Mr. Sanjay Gupta brings to the fore his acumen of the tubes industry and astute business sense, on a daily basis. With a rich experience of over more than two decades in various steel industry segments, Mr. Gupta steers the Company with a clear vision of growth in context of the changing market scenario. The resurgence of the Company, its remarkable gain in value and steady growth are the direct results of Mr. Gupta’s administrative and entrepreneurial skills. Under his leadership, the Company grew exponentially gaining national and international recognition.
|
Ashok Gupta
|Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta is Managing Director, Executive Director of APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. He is a steel industry veteran with over three decades of experience .In his illustrative career, he has worked at senior management positions in SAIL, Bhushan Steel, LN Mittal Group (African Continent), Jindal etc. He is MSc (Physics), PGDBA from AIMA and have won various medals and awards. He has been instrumental in transforming the organization(s) in a modern pulsating giant, and their incremental profitability and expansions.
|
Vinay Gupta
|Shri. Vinay Gupta is Non-Executive Director of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. With over 16 years of experience in exports and international markets, Mr. Vinay Gupta, possesses in-depth knowledge of manufacturing and trading pipes, tubes, sheets and other steel products. He has been specifically assigned with the development of the Company’s pregalvanized business & international markets.
|
Anil Bansal
|Mr. Anil Kumar Bansal is Independent Director of the company. He is an ex-Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank, has almost 4 decades of rich experience in banking industry. He is acknowledged for his dynamic leadership and in depth knowledge of banking, Indian economy, corporate affairs and risk & ratings. Mr. Bansal is M. Sc. (Agri.) and certified associate of CAIIB. Presently he is serving as Chairman and Director of CARE Limited and director of Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance Company Ltd.
|
Abhilash Lal
|Mr. Abhilash Lal is Independent Director of the company. He is A mechanical engineer, Mr. Lal completed his post graduation in management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore in 1988. He has spent more than 25 years in senior roles in all aspects of financial services including banking, consulting, insurance, investments and real estate across business development, strategy, advisory as well as operations. He is currently partner and COO of MCap, an investment advisory firm.
|
S. Gerela
|Mr. S. T. Gerela is Non-Executive Independent Director of Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd. Mr. S. T. Gerela, M.A., A law graduate and C.A.I.I.B, has been associated with various regulatory authorities like SEBI, RBI, BSE, among others. He has rich experience in the realms of capital markets, banking, regulatory affairs management, and administration and investor relations. He has been a member of various committees, study groups; delegates constituted by governmental/semi-governmental authorities and has also authored several articles, research papers, books on capital market/economic affairs.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Sanjay Gupta
|8,400,000
|
Deepak Goyal
|--
|
Ashok Gupta
|10,730,000
|
Sharad Mahendra
|--
|
Adhish Swaroop
|--
|
Romi Sehgal
|--
|
Vinay Gupta
|--
|
Neeru Abrol
|--
|
Anil Bansal
|--
|
Abhilash Lal
|--
|
S. Gerela
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Sanjay Gupta
|0
|0
|
Deepak Goyal
|0
|0
|
Ashok Gupta
|0
|0
|
Sharad Mahendra
|0
|0
|
Adhish Swaroop
|0
|0
|
Romi Sehgal
|0
|0
|
Vinay Gupta
|0
|0
|
Neeru Abrol
|0
|0
|
Anil Bansal
|0
|0
|
Abhilash Lal
|0
|0
|
S. Gerela
|0
|0