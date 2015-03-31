Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

Name Description

Onkar Kanwar Mr. Onkar S. Kanwar is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He is past President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and a former chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association. Currently, apart from being a member of the Trade Advisory Committee to the Government of India and the President of Indian Rubber Manufacturers Research Association (IRMRA), he is a member of the Board of Governors for the Indian Institute of Management (Kozhikode) and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design &Manufacturing (IIITDM). Mr. Kanwar is the chairman of PTL Enterprises Ltd., Apollo International Ltd., Artemis Health Sciences Ltd., Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., PTL Projects Ltd., Athena Eduspark Ltd. and director of Apollo Vredestein B V Fortune Mauritius Pvt Ltd. and Leto Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Kanwar is the chairman of “Shareholders’/Investors’ Transfer/Grievance Committee” of PTL Enterprises Ltd. and chairman of audit committee of Artemis Health Sciences Ltd. A Science and Administration graduate from the University of California.

Neeraj Kanwar Mr. Neeraj Kanwar is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. Mr. Neeraj Kanwar began his career with Apollo Tyres as Manager, Product & Strategic Planning, where he played a crucial role in creating a bridge between the two key functions of manufacturing and marketing. In 1998, he joined the Board of Directors and was promoted to Chief, Manufacturing and Strategic Planning. His people management skills helped him bring overarching changes in industrial relations, upgradation of technology and benchmarking on product and efficiency parameters. In 2002, he took over as the Chief Operating Officer of the organisation, wherein he introduced value-driven process improvements in human resources and information technology. Mr. Neeraj Kanwar was appointed Joint Managing Director in 2006 and elevated to Vice Chairman in 2008, and soon after to Managing Director in 2009 for his initiatives in establishing the company in the global arena. He is the Chairman of the Automotive Tyre Manufacturer's Association, India. An engineering graduate from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, USA.

Gaurav Kumar Mr. Gaurav Kumar is Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Tyres Limited. He holds B Tech, MBA and has 19 years of experience. He served as the AVP, Mergers & Acquisitions of HCL Technologies Ltd.

Satish Sharma Mr. Satish Sharma is President - Asia Pacific, Middle East and North Africa of Apollo Tyres Limited. He holds BE, PGDBM and has 23 years of experience. He served as the Manager of JK Industries Ltd. He is a member of the company’s Management Board, he is a man who prefers taking challenges headon. He is credited with Apollo’s steady sales growth, in the last 5 years, in the Indian market at a CAGR of 17%. Satish Sharma began his career with JK Tyres, moving very soon to the position of a Manager, where he was responsible for brand and product management, planning and development, advertising and sales promotion, market research and after-sales service. He joined Apollo Tyres in 1997 as a Product Manager and was gradually promoted to the position of Chief, Marketing. Sharma's eye for new products and market strategies has contributed consistently to the company’s progression. Known for his innovative marketing initiatives and exceptional leadership qualities, he continues to mentor and coach business units within the organisation. Satish took over as the Chief, India Operations for Apollo Tyres in April 2006. A Chemical Engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Raipur, Madhya Pradesh, Satish also holds a post-graduate diploma in Business Management from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. He is a member of the Institute of Engineers, Indian Rubber Institute and All India Management Association (AIMA).

P. Wahal Mr. P. N. Wahal is Compliance Officer, Head - Legal & Secretarial of Apollo Tyres Limited. He holds B Com (H), FCA, FCS. He has resigned from the position of Company Secretary of the Company effective 1 April 2015.

Tapan Mitra Mr. Tapan Mitra is Chief Advisor of Apollo Tyres Limited. He holds B Sc (H), MA Sociology and has 36 years experience. He served as VP, People Development & Communications of Ballarpur Industries Ltd.

P. Mohamed Mr. P. K. Mohamed is Chief Advisor - Research & Development of Apollo Tyres Limited. He holds B Sc LPRI and has 48 years of experience. He served as the Executive Director, Technical of Ceat Ltd.

Peter Snel Mr. Peter Snel is Group Head - R & D Passenger Vehicles of Apollo Tyres Limited.

Francesco Gori Dr. Francesco E. Gori has been appointed as an Additional Non-Independent Director of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. He served as the CEO of Pirelli Tyre. Mr. Gori had joined Apollo Tyres in October 2015 as Advisor for Strategy.

Sunam Sarkar Mr. Sunam Sarkar has been re-designated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He is a commerce graduate from St.Xavier’s College, Calcutta University, a Diploma in International Management from INSEAD, France and a Masters in Management from Lancaster University, UK and has 25 years of experience in the field of sales, marketing, business operations and corporate strategy. He is associated with the Company since 1999. He is on the board of Apollo (South Africa) Holdings (Pty) Ltd. and Apollo Vredestein B.V. (Management Board).

Robert Steinmetz Mr. Robert Steinmetz serves as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He is Former Chief of International Business, Continental AG.

Vinod Rai Mr. Vinod Rai has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. He is the former Comptroller and Auditor General of India. He is a Padma Bhushan awardee.

Pallavi Shroff Ms, Pallavi Shroff is Additional Independent Director of the Company, effective from May 15, 2014.

Bikram Singh Gen. (Retd.) Bikram Singh is Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army.

Akshay Chudasama Mr. Akshay Chudasama is Non-Executive Independent Director of Apollo Tyres Limited., Since March 28, 2014.

Nimesh Kampani Mr. Nimesh N Kampani is Non-Executive Independent Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. He has experience in the fields of investment banking, securities trading, merger and acquisitions and providing fi nancial solutions. Prior to joining the company, Mr Kampani has served on committees of the SEBI and was a member of the Bhagwati Committee on the Takeover Code. He has served as a Chairman and member of the Financial Services Committee and National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry. Mr. Kampani joined the Board of Directors of the Company in the year 1997.

Vikram Mehta Mr. Vikram S Mehta is Non-Executive Independent Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He began his career as Member of the Indian Administrative Service of the Government of India. He was associated with some of the companies like Shell Group of Companies, Philips Petroleum in London and CII. He has held Advisory positions with world petroleum companies and the Indian Government’s Ministry of Petroleum. He was co-opted as an additional Director of the Company w.e.f. February 6, 2013. He has a BA (Hons) from St.Stephens College, Delhi University, MA (Economics) from Magdalen College, Oxford University and MA (Energy Eco) from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University.

S. Narayan Dr., Shri. S. Narayan, Ph.D., is Non-Executive Independent Director of Apollo Tyres Limited. He is a retired officer from the Indian Administrative Service. He holds a Master’s degree in Physics from the University of Madras and holds Master’s degree in Business Management (Finance) from the University of Adelaide, Australia and M. Phil in Development Economics from the University of Cambridge, UK. He holds a Ph.D. from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He is a visiting senior research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, since 2005. Dr Narayan has held positions in the GoI, including the Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GoI during 1999-2000 and the Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister during 2003-04. He joined the Board of Directors of the Company in the year 2005. Dr S Narayan holds directorship in Godrej Properties Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Artemis Medicare Services Ltd., Seshasayee Paper and Board Ltd., Aviva Life Insurance Co. Ltd., India Infoline Ltd., Castlewood Trading Pvt. Ltd. and Yogya Systems Pvt. Ltd. Dr S Narayan holds membership of Audit Committee of Godrej Properties Ltd., Dabur India Ltd.,Artemis Medicare Services Ltd. and Seshasayee Paper & Board Ltd.