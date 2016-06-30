Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)

Name Description

Kuseni Dlamini Mr. Kuseni Douglas Dlamini is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited. with effect from 7 December 2015. He holds MPhil (Oxon); BSocSci (Hons), (Natal). Kuseni is a graduate of the University of Natal, Durban, and Oxford where he was a Rhodes Scholar. Kuseni was previously Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual South Africa and Emerging Markets. He brings a wealth of economic and business skills to the Board having previously held positions as the Head of Anglo American South Africa and Executive Chairman of Richards Bay Coal Terminal Company. Kuseni currently serves as Chairman of the South African National Parks (SANParks). He is a former member of the Global Agenda Council on Economic Growth and Poverty Alleviation formed by the World Economic Forum. He is active in academic and professional bodies which include the Council of the University of Pretoria, South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA) and the advisory boards of the Wits Business School and Common Purpose.

Stephen Saad Mr. Stephen Bradley Saad, CA(SA), is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.

Michael Attridge Mr. Michael Guy Attridge, CA(SA), is Deputy Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. He is also a member of the Social & Ethics Committee and attends meetings of all of the other Board Committees by invitation.

Riaan Verster Mr. Riaan Verster is Company Secretary & Group Governance Officer of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. He hlods BProc, LLB, LLM (Labour Law), ACIS.

Roy Andersen Mr. Roy Cecil Andersen, CA(SA), CPA (Texas), is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and with significant experience in the banking, insurance, construction and packaging industries, Roy’s expertise in fields such as governance and remuneration have been of great benefit to Aspen. He was previously Chairman and Chief Executive of Ernst & Young, Chief Executive of the Liberty Group Limited and a former President of JSE Limited. Roy is currently a non-executive director of Nampak Limited, Chairman of SASFIN Limited and SASFIN Bank Limited and a Major General in the South African National Defence Force, holding the post of Chief of Defence Reserves. He is a member of the King Committee on Corporate Governance. Roy serves as lead independent non-executive director and is the Chairman of the Remuneration & Nomination Committee and a member of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Christopher Mortimer Mr. Christopher Nattle Mortimer, BA, LLB, is Non-Executive Director of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd., since January 1999. He has been a full-time practising attorney since 1988 and has substantial legal and commercial expertise. His intimate knowledge of the Group, its business operations and governance processes has been of immense benefit to Aspen over the years and he continues to serve the Board as a trusted adviser. As Chris’ firm is intermittently called upon to provide legal advice to the Group, he is classified as a non-independent executive director.

David Redfern Mr. David Redfern is Non-Executive Director of the Company. David is GSK's Chief Strategy Officer and the Chairman of ViiV Healthcare Limited. His extensive expertise in the international pharmaceutical industry is expected to add value to Aspen.

Maureen Manyama-Matome Ms. Maureen Manyama-Matome is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. effective June 1, 2014. Maureen is a CA (SA) and currently the Financial Director of the Airports Company of South Africa. Prior to this, she was the Chief Financial Officer of the South African Forestry Company Limited. She is a non-executive of the South African Reserve Bank and serves on this bank's Audit Committee. She has also held directorships on a number of other boards during the past 9 years. Other than Maureen's B.Com Accounting (UCT), B.Compt Honours + CTA (Unisa) and B.Com Honours in Taxation (UP) degrees, she holds an MBA degree from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

Babalwa Ngonyama Ms. Babalwa Ngonyama has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Babalwa is a CA (SA) and currently the CEO of Sinayo Securities (Pty) Limited, a women owned and managed securities firm. Prior to this she was the Group Chief Internal Auditor of Nedbank Limited, an audit partner at Nkonki Chartered Accountants and, thereafter, a partner at Deloitte (Financial Institutions Services Team). She is, amongst others, a non-executive director and member of the audit committees of Barloworld Limited, Implats Limited and Group Five Limited. Other than Babalwaâ€™s B.Com Accounting (Transkei), B.Compt Honours + CTA (Transkei), she holds an MBA degree from Bond University and a Higher Diploma in Banking Law (RAU). She also completed the Women in Leadership Programme at Harvard University (Boston) in 2008.