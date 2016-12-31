Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)
AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
41.08CAD
9:00pm BST
41.08CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.18 (+0.44%)
$0.18 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$40.90
$40.90
Open
$40.91
$40.91
Day's High
$41.13
$41.13
Day's Low
$40.76
$40.76
Volume
106,186
106,186
Avg. Vol
179,073
179,073
52-wk High
$41.79
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37
$32.37
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gordon Cunningham
|72
|Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees
|
Michael Emory
|61
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee
|
Cecilia Williams
|40
|2016
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|
Thomas Burns
|61
|2012
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Luqman Ahmad
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Finance and Accounting
|
Tim Low
|53
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Leasing
|
David Pitfield
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Operations
|
Douglas Riches
|66
|2016
|Senior Vice President - Mission Critical Facilities
|
Jennifer Irwin
|2011
|Vice President - Human Resources and Communications
|
Tyrone Bowers
|2015
|Vice President - Acquisitions
|
Hugh Clark
|Vice President - Development
|
David Silva
|2017
|Vice President - Technology
|
Gerald Connor
|71
|2002
|Independent Trustee
|
James Griffiths
|70
|2006
|Independent Trustee
|
Margaret Nelligan
|59
|2015
|Non-Independent Trustee
|
Ralph Neville
|73
|2008
|Independent Trustee
|
Peter Sharpe
|70
|2012
|Independent Trustee
|
Daniel Sullivan
|74
|2002
|Independent Trustee
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Gordon Cunningham
|Mr. Gordon R. Cunningham is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Company. Mr. Cunningham is a Corporate Director and the Chair of the Trust. He is also Chair of The Boiler Inspection & Insurance Company of Canada, an indirect subsidiary of Munich Re. Positions Mr. Cunningham has previously held include President and Chief Executive Officer of London Insurance Group and London Life Insurance Company and Vice Chairman of Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. Mr. Cunningham was formerly a partner at the law firm of Torys.
|
Michael Emory
|Mr. Michael R. Emory is President, Chief Executive Officer and Trustee of the Company. He has been continuously active in the commercial real estate business since 1988. Prior to that time, Mr. Emory was a partner with the law firm of Aird & Berlis LLP, specializing in corporate and real estate finance. Mr. Emory is also a Director of Equitable Group Inc. and Equitable Bank.
|
Cecilia Williams
|Ms. Cecilia C. Williams is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. She was formerly the Vice President and Controller of Dream Unlimited Corp. and Chief Financial Officer of Dream Alternative Trust. After graduating from University of Toronto (Bachelor of Commerce, 1998), Ms. Williams began her career at Arthur Andersen, where she obtained her Chartered Accountant designation in 2001 while working in the assurance and valuation practices. She continued her career development through progressively more senior financial planning positions at Magna International and Canwest Broadcasting/Shaw Media.
|
Thomas Burns
|Mr. Thomas G. Burns is Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. From January 2011 until December 2011, he was Executive Vice President, Operations and Leasing of the REIT. He was formerly Senior Vice President, Retail at DTZ Barnicke, as well as a member of DTZ’s Global Management Committee. During Mr. Burns’ 31 year career, he has distinguished himself in the Canadian Real Estate community in both the leasing of retail space and consulting on the repositioning of existing retail properties. He is a Business Administration graduate of Algonquin College specializing in Real Estate.
|
Luqman Ahmad
|
Tim Low
|Mr.Tim Low is Senior Vice President - Leasing of the Company. Prior to joining the Trust, Mr. Low was employed by Northam Realty Advisors Ltd. where he spent over eight years leasing Northam’s Toronto and Western Canadian Portfolio. Over Mr. Low’s 23 year real estate career, he has leased a variety of commercial properties, including heritage properties and Class A bank towers.
|
David Pitfield
|
Douglas Riches
|Mr. Douglas Riches is Senior Vice President - Mission Critical Facilities of the Company. He was formerly Senior Facilities Manager Sustainability at Bell Canada responsible for the major Key Facilities in Ontario. He is a past recipient of the Double EE award from Toronto Hydro for Engineering Excellence. Prior to his arrival in Canada, Mr. Riches worked throughout England specializing in the upkeep and maintenance of critical plants. He is a graduate of the Northumbrian Institute of Technology with honours in electrical theory.
|
Jennifer Irwin
|Ms. Jennifer L. Irwin is a Vice President - Human Resources and Communications of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Between August 2007 and August 2009, she held Senior Director, Human Resources and Senior Director, Learning Infrastructure and Planning positions with Loblaw Companies Limited. From 2005 until June 2007, Ms. Irwin was Senior Director, Human Resources at Johnson Controls Ltd. Prior to that, she held both national and international positions for Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. and IKO. Ms. Irwin is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario.
|
Tyrone Bowers
|Mr. Tyrone Bowers is a Vice President - Acquisitions of the Company. He has been Managing Director, Leasing of the Company.
|
Hugh Clark
|
David Silva
|
Gerald Connor
|Mr. Gerald R. Connor is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Connor is the Chairman and Founder of Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc., which currently manages assets in excess of $2.0 billion for primarily high net worth investors. Prior to founding Cumberland Private Wealth Management Inc. in 1997, Mr. Connor was President of Connor, Clark & Company Ltd. (1977 to 1997) and Chairman of the board of directors of Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management. Mr. Connor has over 48 years of investment experience.
|
James Griffiths
|Mr. James C. Griffiths is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Griffiths is the President of KLC Capital Investment Corporation and a director of Enssolutions Group Inc. He is also a Director of Alternate Health Corp. Mr. Griffiths is a chartered accountant and has over 37 years of experience in the real estate development/financing industries. He was the Vice President Finance of Genstar Property Corporation and the President of First City Development Corp. He was also President of RealFund, Canada’s first Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Griffiths is a past director of the Canadian Institute of Public Real Estate Companies and was the Founding Chairman of the Association of Foreign Investors in U.S. Real Estate.
|
Margaret Nelligan
|Ms. Margaret T. Nelligan is an Non-Independent Trustee of the Company. Ms. Nelligan is a partner with the law firm of Aird & Berlis LLP. She practices in the areas of corporate and securities law, including corporate governance, public financings, mergers and acquisitions, acquisition financings and corporate reorganizations. Ms. Nelligan earned an LL.B. (Hons.) from the University of Windsor in 1984. She has been granted the ICD.D designation by the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Nelligan is a past director of Horizon Utilities Corporation.
|
Ralph Neville
|Mr. Ralph T. Neville is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Neville is a director of The Canadian Museum of Inuit Art. He is a chartered accountant and since 2006 serves as an independent tax advisor. Prior thereto, Mr. Neville was a partner in BDO Canada LLP between 1973 and 2005, specializing in income tax practice for corporate clients. He is a past chair of the Ontario Institute of Chartered Accountants, a past director of the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and a past director of the Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals. He has also served as an expert witness on taxation matters in the Tax Court of Canada, in criminal court, family law and civil litigation matters.
|
Peter Sharpe
|Mr. Peter Sharpe is Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Sharpe is a Corporate Director and has been a trustee of the Trust since May 2012. He was the former President & Chief Executive Officer of Cadillac Fairview (2000-2010), one of Canada’s largest investors, owners and managers of commercial real estate. Peter held senior executive positions with Cadillac Fairview since 1984. He served as Global Chairman of the International Council of Shopping Centres in 2010. In 2010, Mr. Sharpe was the recipient of the Building Owners and Managers Association Canada Chairman’s Award. Peter serves on the boards of Postmedia Network Canada Corp., First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., Multiplan Empreendimentos Imobiliarios S.A. and Morguard Corporation.
|
Daniel Sullivan
|Mr. Daniel F. Sullivan is an Independent Trustee of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Sullivan is a director of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, IMP Group International Inc., Crius Energy Trust and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. From October 2006 until February 2011, he served as Consul General of Canada in New York. Prior to December 2006, Mr. Sullivan was Deputy Chairman of Scotia Capital Inc. and has 38 years of experience in the investment banking industry, all of which were with Scotia Capital Inc. and its predecessor entities. He has extensive experience in real estate financing and the acquisition and disposition of commercial properties. Mr. Sullivan has served on the boards of Camco Inc., Allstream Inc., Cadillac Fairview Corporation, Monarch Developments Inc. and Schneider Corporation. He has served as Chairman of the board of directors of the Toronto Stock Exchange Inc. and the Investment Dealers Association of Canada.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Gordon Cunningham
|135,000
|
Michael Emory
|2,006,250
|
Cecilia Williams
|972,000
|
Thomas Burns
|1,670,380
|
Luqman Ahmad
|--
|
Tim Low
|300,000
|
David Pitfield
|--
|
Douglas Riches
|343,712
|
Jennifer Irwin
|278,198
|
Tyrone Bowers
|--
|
Hugh Clark
|--
|
David Silva
|--
|
Gerald Connor
|110,000
|
James Griffiths
|85,000
|
Margaret Nelligan
|85,000
|
Ralph Neville
|85,000
|
Peter Sharpe
|85,000
|
Daniel Sullivan
|85,000
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Gordon Cunningham
|0
|0
|
Michael Emory
|0
|0
|
Cecilia Williams
|0
|0
|
Thomas Burns
|0
|0
|
Luqman Ahmad
|0
|0
|
Tim Low
|0
|0
|
David Pitfield
|0
|0
|
Douglas Riches
|0
|0
|
Jennifer Irwin
|0
|0
|
Tyrone Bowers
|0
|0
|
Hugh Clark
|0
|0
|
David Silva
|0
|0
|
Gerald Connor
|0
|0
|
James Griffiths
|0
|0
|
Margaret Nelligan
|0
|0
|
Ralph Neville
|0
|0
|
Peter Sharpe
|0
|0
|
Daniel Sullivan
|0
|0