Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)

Kenneth Moore Mr. Kenneth Moore serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. He is the Managing Partner of NewPoint Capital Partners Inc., an investment banking firm. From 1993 to 1997, Mr. Moore was a senior partner at Crosbie & Co., a Toronto mid-market investment banking firm. Prior to investment banking, he was a Vice-President at Barclays Bank where he was responsible for a number of leveraged acquisitions and restructurings. Mr. Moore holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Additionally, he has completed the Chartered Director program of the Directors College (McMaster University) and has the certification of Ch. Dir. (Chartered Director).

Ian Robertson Mr. Ian E. Robertson serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Robertson is a founder and principal of APCI, a private independent power developer formed in 1988 which was a predecessor organization to APUC. Mr. Robertson has over 23 years of experience in the development of electric power generating projects and the operation of diversified regulated utilities. Mr. Robertson is an electrical engineer and holds a Professional Engineering designation through his Bachelor of Applied Science degree awarded by the University of Waterloo. Mr. Robertson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from York University and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Additionally, he has completed the Chartered Director program of the Directors College (McMaster University), as well as a Global Professional Master of Laws degree from the University of Toronto and has the certification of Ch. Dir. (Chartered Director). Commencing in 2013, Mr. Robertson has served on the Board of Directors of the American Gas Association.

Christopher Jarratt Mr. Christopher K. Jarratt serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. He has over 25 years of experience in the independent electric power and utility sectors and is Vice Chair of APUC. Mr. Jarratt is a founder and principal of APCI, a private independent power developer formed in 1988 which is the predecessor organization to APCo and APUC. Between 1997 and 2009, Mr. Jarratt was a principal in Algonquin Power Management Inc. which managed APCo (formerly Algonquin Power Income Fund). Since 2010, Mr. Jarratt has been a board member and served as Vice Chair of APUC. Prior to 1988, Mr. Jarratt was a founder and principal of a consulting firm specializing in renewable energy project development and environmental approvals. Mr. Jarratt earned an Honours Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Guelph in 1981 specializing in water resources engineering and holds an Ontario Professional Engineering designation. In 2009, Mr. Jarratt completed the Chartered Director program of the Directors College (McMaster University) and holds the certification of Ch. Dr. (Chartered Director). In addition, Mr. Jarratt was co-recipient of the 2007 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalist award.

David Bronicheski Mr. David J. Bronicheski serves as Chief Financial Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. since October 27, 2009. He is the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of APUC. He has held various senior management positions including Executive Vice President and CFO of a publicly traded income trust providing local telephone, cable television and internet service. He was also CFO for a large public hospital in Ontario. Mr. Bronicheski holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics (cum laude), a Bachelor of Commerce degree and an MBA (University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management). He is also a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Professional Accountant.

George Trisic Mr. George Trisic serves as Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Secretary of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. He has broad experience managing in high growth, start up and expanding businesses across multiple sites and regions. In his role, Mr. Trisic is responsible for shared services for the Corporation including information technology, human resources, communications, legal, and procurement, and is a well-regarded team builder and business partner. His skill set includes leading multi-functional groups in finance, human resources, legal, and information technology in a senior role. Mr. Trisic earned a Bachelor of Law Degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1984. Additionally, he has completed the Chartered Director program of the Directors College (McMaster University) and has the certification of C.Dir (Chartered Director).

Linda Beairsto Ms. Linda Beairsto serves as Chief Compliance Officer of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. She is the Chief Compliance Officer and previously was the Chief General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for APUC from June 2011 to February 6, 2017. Prior to joining APUC, she held various diverse roles including Commercial Real Estate Lawyer at Fasken Martineau, Special Counsel at E.I. du Pont Canada Inc., Director of Legal Services at Patheon Inc., EVP & Chief Legal Counsel at ABC Group of Companies and Special Counsel at Allergan Inc. Ms. Beairsto earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of New Brunswick. She was called to the Ontario Bar in 1990. She was awarded a Chartered Director (C.Dir) designation from McMaster University, De Groote School of Business as well as a Certified Compliance & Ethics Professional (CCEP)® designation from the Compliance Certification Board.

Jefferey Norman Mr. Jefferey Norman serves as Chief Development Officer of the company. He is serving in this role since 2008. He was appointed to the APUC executive team in 2015. Mr. Norman co-founded the Algonquin Power Venture Fund in 2003 and served as President until it was acquired by Algonquin Power Co. (APCo) in 2008. Since 2008 the business development team has secured over 1GW of commercially secure renewable energy projects. Mr. Norman has over 24 years of experience and has reviewed the economic merits of hundreds of renewable energy projects located throughout North America.

David Pasieka Mr. David Pasieka serves as Chief Operating Officer of APUC's Liberty Utilities Group. subsidiary of the company. David Pasieka is the President of APUC's Distribution Group. As President, Mr. Pasieka is focused on acquiring and managing a portfolio of regulated water, natural gas and electrical companies throughout the United States. The focus of the portfolio is in the distribution, transmission, and generation sectors. Mr. Pasieka has global experience in strategy, sales, marketing, integration, operations and customer service. He has led many organizations while integrating people, process and technology to encourage the steady growth of the organizations. Mr. Pasieka holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Waterloo, Masters of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business –York University and a Chartered Director designation from McMaster University.

Michael Snow Mr. Michael Snow serves as Chief Operating Officer of Renewable Generation Group. a subsidiary of the Company. He joined APUC in 2011 and serves as Chief Operating Officer of APUC's Renewable Generation Group. He is responsible for all aspects of strategy, business development, operations, asset management, human resources, and evaluating and reporting on growth and operational activities. Mike has led both industrial and consumer organizations focused on growth and international operations in Mexico, South America, and Asia, while driving culture change and building strong leadership teams. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Math from Dalhousie University, a Bachelor of Engineering Degree (Mechanical) from the Technical University of Nova Scotia, and a Masters of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business - Western University. Mike received his Chartered Director designation from McMaster University in 2014 and sits on the Board of Governors of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.

Jennifer Tindale Ms. Jennifer Tindale serves as Chief Legal Officer of the company. She has over 20 years of experience advising public companies on acquisitions, dispositions, mergers, financings, corporate governance and disclosure matters. From July, 2011 to February, 2017, Ms. Tindale was the Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary at a cross-listed real estate investment trust. Prior to that, she was Vice President, Associate General Counsel & Corporate Secretary at a public Canadianbased pharmaceutical company and before that she was a partner at a top tier Toronto law firm, practising corporate securities law. Ms. Tindale holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario.

Christopher Ball Mr. Christopher J. Ball serves as Independent Director of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. He is the Executive Vice President of Corpfinance International Limited, and President of CFI Capital Inc., both of which are investment banking boutique firms. From 1982 to 1988, Mr. Ball was Vice President at Standard Chartered Bank of Canada with responsibilities for the Canadian branch operation. Prior to that, Mr. Ball held various managerial positions with the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. He is also a member of the Hydrovision International Advisory Board, was a director of Clean Energy BC, and is a recipient of the Clean Energy BC Lifetime Achievement Award.

Melissa Barnes Ms. Melissa Stapleton Barnes serves as Independent Director of the Company. She has been Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management, and Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer for Eli Lilly and Company since January, 2013. Reporting directly to the CEO and Board of Directors, she is an executive officer and serves as a member of the company’s executive committee. She previously held the role of Vice President, Deputy General Counsel from 2012 to 2013; and General Counsel, Lilly Diabetes and Lilly Oncology and Senior Director and Assistant General Counsel from 2010 - 2012. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Political Science & Government (highest distinction) from Purdue University and a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School. Ms. Barnes is a member of several professional organizations including Ethisphere - Business Ethics Leadership Alliance; CEB, Corporate Ethics Leadership Council; Conference Board, Global Council on Business Conduct; Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association, and is a Licensed Attorney with the Indiana State Bar. Other board positions include The Center for the Performing Arts (Vice Chair), Visit Indy, The Children’s Museum, and The Great American Songbook.

Christopher Huskilson Mr. Christopher G. Huskilson serves as Independent Director of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. He has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Emera, a North American energy and services company, since November 2004. He is also Chair of Emera Maine, a Director of Nova Scotia Power Inc. and serves as the Chair or as a Director of a number of other Emera affiliated companies. Mr. Huskilson has held a number of positions within Nova Scotia Power Inc. and its predecessor, Nova Scotia Power Corporation, since June 1980. Mr. Huskilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering and a Master of Science in Engineering from the University of New Brunswick.

David Laney Mr. David Randy Laney serves as Independent Director of the company. He was most recently Chairman of the Board of Empire District Electric Company since 2009. He joined the Board of Empire in 2003 serving as the NonExecutive Vice Chairman of the Board from 2008 to 2009 and Non-Executive Chairman of the Board from April 23, 2009 until APUC's acquisition of Empire on January 1, 2017. Mr. Laney, semi-retired since 2008, has held numerous senior level positions with both public and private companies during his career, including 23 years with Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. in various executive positions including Vice President of Finance, Benefits and Risk Management and Vice President of Finance and Treasurer. In addition, Mr. Laney has provided strategic advisory services to both private and public companies and served on numerous profit and non-profit boards. Mr. Laney brings significant management and capital markets experience, and strategic and operational understanding to his position on the APUC Board.

Masheed Saidi Ms. Masheed H. Saidi serves as Independent Director of the Company. She has over 30 years of operational and business leadership experience in the electric utility industry. Ms. Saidi is an Executive Consultant of Energy Initiatives Group, a specialized group of experienced professionals that provide technical, commercial and business consulting services to utilities, ISOs, government agencies and other organizations in the energy industry. Between 2005 and 2010, Ms. Saidi was the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of U.S. Transmission for National Grid USA, for which she was responsible for all aspects of U.S. transmission business. Ms. Saidi previously served as Chairperson of the Board of Directors for the non-profit organization, Mary’s Shelter, and also previously served on the Board of Directors of the Northeast Energy and Commerce Association. She earned her Bachelors in Power System Engineering from Northeastern University and her Masters of Electrical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She is a Registered Professional Engineer (P.E.).

Dilek Samil Ms. Dilek L. Samil serves as Independent Director of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., effective October 1, 2014. She has over 30 years of finance, operations and business experience in both the regulated energy utility sector as well as wholesale power production. Ms. Samil joined NV Energy as Chief Financial Officer and retired as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. While at NV Energy, Ms. Samil completed the financial transformation of the company bringing its financial metrics in line with those of the industry. As Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Samil focused on enhancing the company's safety and customer care culture. Prior to her role at NV Energy, Ms. Samil gained considerable experience in generation and system operations as President and Chief Operating Officer for CLECO Power. During her tenure at CLECO, the company completed construction of its largest generating unit and successfully completed its first rate case in over 10 years. Ms. Samil also served as CLECO's Chief Financial Officer at a time when the industry and the company faced significant turmoil in the wholesale markets. She led the company's efforts in the restructuring of its wholesale and power trading activities. Prior to NV Energy and Cleco, Ms. Samil spent about 20 years at NextEra where she held positions of increasing responsibility, primarily in the finance area. Ms. Samil holds a Bachelor of Science from the City College of New York and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Florida.