Argonaut Gold Inc (AR.TO)

Name Description

James Kofman Mr. James E. Kofman is independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Kofman was appointed the role of Chairman of the Board of Argonaut Gold Inc. in December 2015 and joined the Corporation’s Board of Directors in January 2010. Mr. Kofman is Vice-Chairman of Cormark Securities Inc. He was previously President of JEK Capital Advice, an independent financial advisory firm. From 1996 to November 2009 he was the Managing Director and Vice-Chairman of UBS Securities Canada Inc. Prior to investment banking he was a partner at the law firm of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt focusing on international corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Kofman is a frequent speaker and panelist on topics of markets, economy, financing and merger and acquisition activity, and has been involved in many of Canada's largest transactions. He has a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Mr. Kofman served as Chairman and Interim CEO of Zenn Motor Company from March 2011 until May 2014.

Peter Dougherty Mr. Peter C. Dougherty is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Argonaut Gold Inc. Formerly he served as the Vice-President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Meridian Gold Inc. from 2002 to 2007. Mr. Dougherty has also served as: Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller of Meridian Gold Company from 1997 to 2002; IBS Financial Manager of the Chemicals Group of FMC Corporation from 1994 to 1997; Group Financial Analyst of the Chemicals Group of FMC Corporation from 1993 to 1994 and the Controller of Paradise Peak Mine, FMC Gold Company from 1990 to 1993. Mr. Dougherty holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Southern Oregon State College, Ashland, Oregon and a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States of America.

David Ponczoch Mr. David A. Ponczoch is a Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Argonaut Gold Inc. He served as CFO at Twin Metals Minnesota. He has served as the Regional Finance Director for Yamana Gold and Controller of the El Penon gold mine in Chile. Mr. Ponczoch graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in finance and from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in business administration

William Zisch Mr. William M. Zisch is Chief Operating Officer of the Company. He was President & CEO, Midway Gold; Vice President, Operations, Royal Gold Inc.; Operations Manager, Vice President, African Operations, and Vice President, Planning, Newmont Mining Company.

Daniel Symons Mr. Daniel A. Symons is Vice President - Investor Relations of the Company. He was Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations, Romarco Minerals Inc.; Account Manager, Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Thomas Burkhart Mr. Thomas H. Burkhart is a Vice President - Exploration of Argonaut Gold Inc. He served as Vice President of New Dimensions (Northair Group 1999-2010) and Vice President of Pegasus Gold Inc.(1984, 1985-1998) Mr. Burkhart graduated with a B.Sc. in Geology in 1979 from the University of Nevada. He has nearly 30 years experience in exploration and project management in Mexico, South and Central America, Canada, Alaska, Australia and the Western U.S.

W.Robert Rose Mr. W.Robert Rose is a Vice President - Technical Services for Argonaut Gold Inc. He served as the Chief Operating Officer for Andina Minerals Inc. from January 2012 until the sale of Andina in early 2013. Mr. Rose previously worked as a Project Manager for Kappes, Cassiday & Associates for over 24 years managing feasibility studies, engineering and construction of numerous projects throughout the world. With KCA, Mr. Rose was responsible for managing the design and construction of the Ocampo and Pinos Altos projects in northern Mexico. Mr. Rose graduated from the Colorado School of Mines with a B.S in Mining Engineering.

Ian Atkinson Mr. Ian Atkinson is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Atkinson is a Professional Geologist, and currently serves as Director of Kinross Gold Corporation and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. Mr. Atkinson was previously Director, President and CEO of Centerra Gold Inc. He has more than 40 years of experience in the mining industry with extensive background in exploration, project development, operations, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to his tenure at Centerra Gold Inc., Mr. Atkinson held various senior leadership positions with Hecla Mining Company, Battle Mountain Gold Inc., Hemlo Gold Mines Inc. and Noranda Inc. Mr. Atkinson has contributed to the discovery of several major mineral deposits and been involved in a number of large global mining projects in his career. Mr. Atkinson holds a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from King’s College, University of London and a Master’s Degree in Geophysics from the Royal School of Mines, University of London, United Kingdom.

Christopher Lattanzi Mr. Christopher R. Lattanzi is Independent Director of Argonaut Gold Inc. Mr. Lattanzi is a Professional Mining Engineer with more than 50 years of experience in the mineral industry, initially in the planning and supervision of mining operations, and since 1969 as a consultant. He was president of Micon International Limited, an independent mineral consulting firm, from its founding in 1988 until 2005. He was a director of Meridian Gold Inc. from 1999 to 2007 and from 2004 to 2006 he served as Chairman of that company. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., a Canadian junior exploration company and Teranga Gold Corporation, which produces gold from a mine in Senegal. Mr. Lattanzi has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from University of Melbourne, Australia. He continues to maintain an active consulting practice.

Peter Mordaunt Mr. Peter Mordaunt is Independent Director of Argonaut Gold Inc. Mr. Mordaunt is a Registered Professional Geoscientist (P Geo.) in the Province of Ontario with over 30 years of experience in mining, mine development and advanced exploration. Mr. Mordaunt retired from his role as Chairman and CEO of Stingray Copper Inc., which he founded, managed and merged with Mercator Minerals Ltd. Previously, he was the Chairman and CEO of Corner Bay Silver Inc. which he also founded, managed and later merged with Pan American Silver Inc. Mr. Mordaunt's business and technical skills have focused predominantly on advanced project development related to gold, silver and copper leading to bankable feasibility studies, finance, plus mergers and acquisitions for more than 20 years. Mr. Mordaunt graduated from the University of Guelph in Ontario, Canada. He is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and has the Professional Certification as ICD.D. Mr. Mordaunt is currently a director of Ethos Gold Corp, Remo Resources Inc. and advisor to a number of gold exploration companies. He was also a director of Pediment Gold Inc. prior to merging with the Corporation in 2011.

Dale Peniuk Mr. Dale C. Peniuk serves as a Independent Director of Argonaut Gold Inc. Mr. Peniuk is a Chartered Professional Accountant, CPA, CA ("CPA, CA") and corporate director. Mr. Peniuk obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in 1982 and his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia ("ICABC") in 1986. Mr. Peniuk spent more than 20 years with KPMG LLP ("KPMG"), Chartered Accountants and predecessor firms, including being an assurance partner from 1996 to 2006 and was the leader of KPMG's British Columbia mining practice. Mr. Peniuk has also served on the ICABC's (now CPA, BC’s) Public Company Forum since 2000 and continues to serve as the Chairman of that forum. He also currently serves on the board and as the audit committee chairman of Lundin Mining Corporation and Capstone Mining Corp.