Aurelius Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA (AR4G.DE)

Name Description

Mark Woessner Prof. Dr. Mark Woessner has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since June 9, 2016. After completing a degree in mechanical engineering in Karlsruhe, Prof. Dr. Woessner began his career at Bertelsmann as assistant to the management in 1968. Two years later he became the technical operations manager, and in 1974, he took up the position of managing director of the Mohndruck offset printing plant. In 1976 he became Member of the Management Board of Bertelsmann AG (printing and manufacturing division), and took over as Chairman in 1983. In 1998 he moved to the Supervisory Board of Bertelsmann AG and became Chairman of the non-profit Bertelsmann Foundation (until 2000). Since 1998 Prof. Dr. Woessner has served on various supervisory boards at companies such as Daimler AG, Dussmann AG, Douglas AG, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Chairman) and Loewe AG. In the 90s he was Chairman of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank, Member of the Board of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) and from 2002, he has been Chairman of Citigroup Germany. He has been active in various academic and social areas, including honorary senator of the University of St. Gallen and the University of Witten/Herdecke and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Technical University of Munich. Since 2005 he has been honorary professor at the Technical University of Munich. Furthermore, he is active on various foundation committees.

Dirk Markus Dr. Dirk Markus has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since 2013. He has been Chairman of the Management Board of Aurelius AG since March 20, 2006. He started his professional career with McKinsey and Company, where he spent more than five years focusing on cost reduction and recapitalization programs and the implementation of new technologies. Then he founded Mercateo AG, taking responsibility for finances and enterprise development. After the sale of the Company, he set up Arques in Starnberg, where he served in charge of finance and strategy. He has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Beteiligungsberatungs AG, Lotus AG and SMT Scharf AG. Furthermore, Dr. Markus has been on the Supervisory Board of Berenzten Group AG, among others. Dr. Dirk Markus studied business administration in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and Copenhagen, Denmark, and was awarded a Ph.D. by St. Gallen. During his Ph.D. studies, he spent a term as Visiting Research Fellow at Harvard University, Boston, United States

Bernd Muehlfriedel Prof. Dr. Bernd Muehlfriedel has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since May 16, 2013. He started his professional career as a consultant at McKinsey & Company in 1998. He focused on corporate finance and growth studies in the high-tech, chemical and energy branches. At the end of 1999, Prof. Dr. Muehlfriedel founded the 12snap AG, where he took the role of chief financial officer until 2008. During this period he completed the Chartered Financial Analyst Program at the American CFA Institute. He is also nationally and internationally active as a lecturer and docent in business finance, investment management and entrepreneurship topics, among others at TU Muenchen, FOM Muenchen as well as the State University of Economics and Finance in St. Petersburg since 2001. He completed his postdoctoral Dr. rer pol. at the TU Muenchen in 2012 with summa cum laude. In addition to his academic activities, Prof. Dr. Muehlfriedel is co-founder and managing partner of Augustus Consulting GmbH, an investment consultancy focusing on value investments, since 2008. He studied business economics at the Friedrich-Alexander University Erlangen-Nuernberg and completing his MBA at the University of Georgia,

Gert Purkert Mr. Gert Purkert has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since March 20, 2006. Prior to joining the Company, he was an employee of Mc Kinsey and Company for three years. Then he co-founded Equinet AG, an investment bank in Frankfurt, Germany. Mr. Purkert held a chair in the Management Board of the bank's subsidiary and was responsible for conducting transactions. He has occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Portfolio Management AG, Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft, and HanseYachts AG. He has also been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at AURELIUS Beteiligungsberatungs AG, as well as Member of the Supervisory Board at AURELIUS Transaktionsberatungs AG, among others. Mr. Purkert studied Physics in Leipzig, Germany and Lausanne, Switzerland. He graduated from Universitaet Leipzig.

Donatus Albrecht Mr. Donatus Albrecht has been Chief Investment Officer, Member of the Management Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since January 1, 2008. Before joining the Company, Mr. Albrecht worked for Alta Vista Equity Partners, Thomas Matzen Group, and Deutsche Bahn AG. Mr. Albrecht was Member of the Supervisory Board at Aurelius Industries AG until January 13, 2010 and of Unicorn Beteiligungs AG until February 4, 2010. Furthermore, he occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KDT Kommunikationstechnik Holding AG until December 27, 2010. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Transaktionsberatungs AG and Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft. He studied Economics at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen.

Frank Huebner-von Wittich Dr. Frank Huebner-von Wittich has been Member of the Supervisory Board at AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since June 9, 2016. He studied law in Bergen (Norway) and Regensburg. After earning a Ph.D., he passed the state tax advisor examination in 2010. From 2006 to 2014, he worked for PwC in Amsterdam and Munich as a tax law expert. He has been working for Lotus AG as a lawyer and tax advisor since January 1, 2015.

Holger Schulze Mr. Holger Schulze has been Member of the Supervisory Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since July 27, 2010. After studying industrial engineering at the Technical University of Darmstadt, Mr. Schulze began his career as Senior Analyst Global Internal Audit at Procter & Gamble Services in Brussels, Belgium. Following several other posts within the Procter & Gamble Group – in his last position he held global financial responsibility for the distribution logistics and the customer service of the perfume business – he joined McKinsey & Company as a project manager. There, he led projects for clients in the consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and telecommunications industry in Germany, Romania, Switzerland, the UK and the United States. He is Chief Executive Officer of Vital AG, Seligenstadt, Managing Partner of CaloryCoach Holding GmbH, Mainaschaff, and Managing Director of purfitness Holding GmbH, Hanau.

Maren Schulze Ms. Maren Schulze has been Member of the Supervisory Board at AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA since June 9, 2016. She studied chemistry and marketing at Reutlingen University of Applied Sciences. After earning a master’s degree, she worked for several years at Procter & Gamble in Schwalbach as Senior Researcher Babycare and in Brand Management Healthcare, several years at Dow Chemical in Schwalbach as Commercial Project Manager and Key Account Manager, and several years at Whitehall-Much / Pfizer Consumer Healthcare in Muenster as Product Manager. She switched to Heraeus Medical in Wehrheim in 2011. After holding positions there as International Product Manager and Division Manager, she has been in charge of worldwide Operational and Strategic Product Management since 2014.