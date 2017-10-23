Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (ARA.MX)

Name Description

German Ahumada Russek Eng. German Ahumada Russek serves as Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Real Estate Division of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He was one of the founding partners in the Company in 1977. He is also Chief Executive Officer of CIISA and COVENSA and Chairman of the Board of CUARA, PUESA and ACRE, all of which are subsidiaries of the Company. He is Member of the Board of Regional Metropolitan Bank Council of BBVA Bancomer SA and Member of the Consultative Council of Grupo Financiero Banamex SA. He holds a degree in Engineering from Universidad Iberoamericana. He is Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company.

Miguel Guillermo Lozano Pardinas Mr. Miguel Guillermo Lozano Pardinas serves as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Consorcio ARA, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 8, 2016. He has served as Chief Operating Officer within the company. He also served as Corporate Director of Construction and Operations of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV since October 23, 2013. He was Director of Construction of Grupo Metropolitano DeMet from 1997 to 2007, of Grupo BAIA SA de CV from 1995 to 1996, and of Grupo Elefante SA de CV from 1972 to 1995. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Luis Felipe Ahumada Russek Eng. Luis Felipe Ahumada Russek serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager of the Construction and Development Division of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. As one of the Founding Partners, he joined the Company in 1977. He has also served as President of PDC, Chief Executive Officer of Logica Industrial, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Coditec, S.A. de C.V. and Promar Construcciones, S.A. de C.V. He previously served as Member of Consejo Metropolitano of Grupo Financiero Serfin, S.A. de C.V. and Advisor at Grupo Financiero Invermexico, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Financiero Bancrecer Banoro, S.A. de C.V. and Servicios Financieros Quadrum, S.A. Eng. Ahumada Russek holds a Bachelors degree in Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and has taken courses in Geology and Mining at the University of Michigan in Ann Arabor and the University of Arizona. He is Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company.

German Ahumada Alduncin Mr. German Ahumada Alduncin has served as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV since April 23, 2009. He also serves as Member of the Finance and Planning Committee within the Company. He acted as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company until April 23, 2009. He is Founder and President of Fundacion ARA, which was established in 2005. He has acted as Vice President of ADI and CANADEVI. Mr. Ahumada Alduncin completed studies of Engineering and Construction from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico and took part in courses at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania and in Stanford University. He is Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company.

Alicia Enriquez Pimentel Ms. Alicia Enriquez Pimentel serves as Chief Financial Officer of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. since July 10, 2017. Previously, she was Investor Relations Contact Officer of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. She joined the Company in 2002 and for the past five years has been working in the Investor Relations area. She has a Master's degree in Business Administration from ITESM and a certification in Accountancy.

Luis Eugenio Ayestaran Escudero Mr. Luis Eugenio Ayestaran Escudero serves as Director of Finance and New Business (Construction and Development Division) of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Masters degree in Finance from University of Melbourne in Australia. He also took postgraduate studies in IPADE, ITESM and ITAM,

Edgar Martinez Chavolla Mr. Edgar Martinez Chavolla serves as Director of Technical Area of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Architecture from Universidad Autonoma Metropolitana with postgraduate degree in Structural Engineering. He also holds a Masters degree in Urban Design from Universidad La Salle and a Doctorate degree in Architecture from Universidad Politecnica de Valencia in Spain. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Constructora e Inmobiliaria Arqueos Design SA de CV, Director of Projects of Grupo Gadol SA de CV.

Martin Guevara Hernandez Mr. Martin Guevara Hernandez serves as Director of Business Development of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering at ITESM and a Masters degree in Public Administration and Public Policies from ITESM-KSG/Harvard. He has 16 years of experience in managing projects in the private sector, particularly in business consultation firms such as KPMG, Pricewaterhouse Coopers and Neoris-CEMEX. He also has experience in international organization such as World Bank and United Nations.

Marcela Echeverria Ramirez Ms. Marcela Echeverria Ramirez serves as Director of Human Resources of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. She has 20 years of experience in the human resources sector. She holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana, a Diploma from IPADE in D1 Program. She is Certified Coach at Instituto Internacional de Neurosemantica.

Jorge Alduncin Beardsley Mr. Jorge Alduncin Beardsley serves as Commercial Director of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. Previously, he acted as Director of Operations for the Residential Division of the Company. He joined the Company in 1991. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration with Diploma in Finance from Boston University.

Gabriel Altamirano Hernandez Mr. Gabriel Altamirano Hernandez serves as Director of Government Relations and Ara Foundation of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics and Business. For 10 years, he served as Director of Social Projects at Fundacion Televisa. He has authored "Commercializacion de Granos en EE.UU", "El Tratado de Libre Comercio entre México y Nicaragua en el Sector Agropecuario” and “Análisis Coyuntural del Sector Agropecuario”.

Alejandro Mota Pina Mr. Alejandro Mota Pina serves as Director of Development and Operations (Construction and Development Division) of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He joined the Company in 1999 as Projects Leader and Deputy Director of Development. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and a Diploma in Project Management from the same university. He also holds a Masters degree in Administration from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM).

Pedro Alonso Angulo Mr. Pedro Alonso Angulo serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He also serves as Member of the Finance, Planning and Social Practices Committees within the Company. Since 2000, he has participated in international forums related to world economy and politics, including conferences organized by International Monetary Fund, World Bank and Organization for Cooperation and Economic Development. Mr. Alonso Angulo holds a degree in Economics from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He is Member of the Corporate Practices and Finance and Planning Committee of the Company.

Luis Ramon Carazo Preciado Mr. Luis Ramon Carazo Preciado serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He has served as one of the Experts in the administrative issues of Balance Scorecard and one of the Founding Partners of Grupo Internacional de Consultoria. Mr. Carazo Preciado holds a degree in Business Administration and a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, as well as a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid. He is Professor at Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM). He is Member of the Corporate Practices Committee and Finance and Planning Committee of the Company.

Roberto Danel Diaz Mr. Roberto Danel Diaz serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He has acted as Partner of Control de Gestion de Negocios, S.C. and Member of Colegio de Contadores Publicos in Mexico (Mexico's Association of Public Accountants). Previously, he occupied various posts in the area of finance at Industrias Penoles, S.A. de C.V. and Desc, S.A. de C.V. Mr. Danel Diaz holds a Bachelors degree in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana and a Masters degree from Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico (ITAM). He is Member of the Audit Committee and Finance and Planning Committee and Chairman of Corporate Practices Committee of the Company.

Felix Gavito Marco Mr. Felix Gavito Marco serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He has acted as General Manager of Empresa Asesoria Empresarial Marco SA de CV. Before founding this Company, between 1968 and 1982, he served as Counsel at Gossier, Navarro, Ceniceros y Cia. Currently, he is Advisor of Grupo Alpuram Grupo Rivero, Fluorita de Mexico SA de CV, among others. Mr. Gavito Marco holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad La Salle. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company.

Francisco Javier Lomelin Anaya Mr. Francisco Javier Lomelin Anaya serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting. He is Member of the Finance and Planning Committee of the Company.

Andres Massieu Berlanga Eng. Andres Massieu Berlanga serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Consorcio Ara SAB de CV. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Promocion y Desarrollo de Mexico S.A. de C.V. and Vice President of Commercial Operations and Marketing of Televisa Radio. From 1984 to 1993, he served as Co-Secretary of President of the Mexican Republic and from 1994 to 1997 and as Co-Secretary of Religious Matters of the Government Secretariat. Eng. Massieu Berlanga is one of the Founding Partners of Cambifon and Television por Cable. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana. He is Member of the Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company.