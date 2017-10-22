Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)

Name Description

Rahmi Koc Mr. Rahmi Mustafa Koc serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Arcelik AS. He commenced his working career at Otokoc Company of Koc Group in 1958. He served at various senior official positions in Koc Holding. After becoming the Chairman of the Administrative Board in 1980, he was assigned as Koc Holding, Chairman of Board of Directors in 1984. He has been carrying on his work as the Honorary President of Koc Holding since 2003. Having served as the Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce between 1995 and 1996, Rahmi M. Koc then worked at various positions such as Vice Chairman of Vehbi Koc Foundation Board of Trustees, Chairman of Koc University Board of Trustees, Founder and Chairman of Board of Rahmi M. Koc Museology and Culture Foundation, Vehbi Koc Foundation American Hospital Chairman of Board of Directors, Founder Member and Honorary President of TURMEPA/Turkish Marine Environment Protection Association, Honorary President of TUSIAD High Advisory Board, Member of TISK Advisory Board, Honorary Member of Foreign Policy Association, New York Metropolitan Art Museum Honorary Member of Board of Trustees, and Founder Member of Global Relations Forum Association. Mr. Koc graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a BA degree in Business Administration.

Hakan Bulgurlu Mr. Hakan Hamdi Bulgurlu serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board at Arcelik Inc. Following his Bachelors degree in Economics and Mechanical Engineering Departments of Texas University, he completed the joint MBA program of Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management and Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He started his professional life in Ram Foreign Trade Inc. in 1995. He worked as the Sales Manager in Ram Pacific until 1996. After serving in various management positions in Strategic Planning and Marketing Departments respectively in Arcelik, Beko Electronics, Atilim A.S and Beko Ticaret between 1996-2000, he was assigned as Ram Pacific Company Manager in 2000 and Ram Pacific General Manager in 2002. He worked as Arcelik-LG Air Conditioner General Manager between 2007-2010. He served as the Deputy General Manager Responsible for Sales in Arcelik A.S Europe, USA, Asia-Pacific in 2010. He was assigned as Arcelik A. S General Manager as of February 17, 2015. He has been acting as the Chairman of the Executive Board of Foreign Trade Association of Turkey (TURKTRADE) since 2012. He is the Founding Chairman of Turkey-Hong Kong Business Council, which was established under DEIK (Foreign Economic Relations Board) in 2011.

Omer Koc Mr. Omer Mehmet Koc serves as Vice Chairman of the Board at Arcelik Inc. He graduated from Robert College of Istanbul in 1979 and from Columbia College (USA) with a BA degree in 1985. He worked in Kofisa Trading for one year. He earned his MBA degree from Columbia Business School at Columbia University (1989). After working at Ramerica Intl. Inc., he joined Koc Group in 1990 and served at positions such as Director at Gazal A.fi. , Finance Coordinator at Koc Holding, Vice President and then President of Energy Group. He became a Member of Board of Directors of Koc Holding in 2004. He has been working as the Vice Chairman of Board of Directors since May 2008. He is at the same carrying on his duties as the President of Turkish Education Foundation, President of Geyre Foundation, Chairman of Board of Directors of Yapi Kredi Culture Art and Publishing, and Chairman of Tupras Board of Directors.

Polat Sen Mr. Polat Sen has been Chief Financial Officer at Arcelik AS since February 2015. Mr. Polat Sen received his Bachelors degree in English Department of Economics in Marmara Universitesi in 1998 and Masters degree in International Finance Department in Bradford University in 1999. Starting his professional life as Junior Auditor in Koc Holding A.S. Control Group Department in 2000, Mr. Sen worked as Senior Auditor in Koc Holding A.S. between 2002-2004. Mr. Sen was assigned as Arcelik A.S. Internal Audit Manager in 2004, as Financial Affairs Group Director in Grundig Electronics / Grundig Multimedia B.V. in 2008, and he worked as Grundig Multimedia B.V. Financial Affairs Director between 2009-2010.

Cemal Ozturk Mr. Cemal Seref Oguzhan Ozturk serves as Chief Production & Technology Officer at Arelik AS. He graduated from Aeronautical Engineering at Istanbul Teknik Universitesi, and earned his Masters degree from the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at the same university. He began his business career as a Research Assistant at the Material Sciences and Production Technology Application and Research Center at Istanbul Technical University in 1982. He joined Arcelik as a Quality Control Engineer at the Eskiflehir Compressor Plant in 1987. After serving in various managerial positions across quality, manufacturing and product development processes at Arcelik Compressor and Refrigerator Plants, he was appointed as Arcelik Refrigerator Product Director, S.C. Arctic S.A. General Manager, Arcelik Washing Machine Product Director, Grundig Elektronik A.fi. General Manager and Arcelik Supply Chain Director.

Mehmet Balcioglou Mr. Mehmet Ragip Balcioglou serves as Chief Commercial Officer - International at Arcelik AS. After receiving his bachelor's degree from Industrial Engineering Department of Istanbul Technical University in 1989, he completed Executive MBA Program in Koc University in 1996. He started his professional life as Marketing Manager in Data Hidrolik Makine Sanayi AS in 1990. Working as an Imported Materials Planning and Purchasing Specialist between 1992-1996 in Arcelik AS. Mr. Balcioglu was assigned as Trade Manager in Beko UK in 1996. He was assigned as Product Marketing Manager in 2003 and then respectively assigned as Product Marketing Unit Director in 2004 and as Product Management and Procurement Director in 2006. He worked as Sales Director between 2008-2010, as Country Manager - UK and Ireland, Beko PLC General Manager between 2010 and February 2015.

Cemal Dincer Mr. Cemal Can Dincer serves Chief Commercial Officer at Arcelik AS. He got his bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering Department in Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1989 and master's degree in Department of Business in Stevens Institute of Technology, USA in 1993. Having started his professional life as a Trainee in Arcelik Finance Department in 1993, Mr. Dincer served as the Regional Sales Manager in Export Department in 1995. He worked as International Sales Manager - CIS and Other Countries between 2000-2005, as International Sales Director - European Foreign Markets between 2005-2009 and as Sales Director - Europe, USA, Asia-Pacific between 2009-2012 and as Sales Director - Subsidiaries, USA, Asia-Pacific between 2012-2015.

Semahat Arsel Ms. Semahat Sevim Arsel has been Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik AS since April 5, 2006. Commencing her working life as the Member of Koc Holding Board of Directors in 1964, she along with this duty, continues her other duties such as the Chairman of Board of Directors of Vehbi Koc Foundation, Divan Group's Chairman of Board of Directors, President of Semahat Arsel Nursing Education and Research Center, and Vice President of Florance Nightingale Foundation. She is at the same time the founder of Koc University, School of Health. She holds a degree from J.W.Goethe University.

Mehmet Barmanbek Mr. Mehmet Barmanbek serves as Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik AS. He graduated from Ankara Universitesi Faculty of Political Sciences in 1963. He was Head Account Expert in Ministry of Finance between 1963-1977. He became Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S, Financial Affairs Manager in 1977 and was Asistant General Manager between 1986-2002 and retired in 2002 from that position.

Levent Cakiroglu Mr. Levent Cakiroglu has been Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik A.S. since March 25, 2009. He served as General Manager of Arcelik AS of the Company from August 25, 2008 till 2015. He commenced his working career in the Ministry of Finance as an Account Expert in 1988. He worked as a part-time Instructor at Bilkent University between 1997-1998 and Vice Chairman of Financial Crimes Investigation Board of the Ministry of Finance. He joined Koc Group in 1998 as the Finance Group Coordinator and served as Koctafl General Manager between 2002 and 2007, and Migros General Manager between 2007 and 2008 and President of Koc Holding Durable Goods Group since between 2010 and 2015. He was assigned as Assistant CEO of Koc Holding in February 2015 and he serves as Koc Holding CEO since April 2015. Mr. Cakiroglu received his Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Ankara Universitesi and has a Masters degree from University of Illinois.

Kutsan Celebican Mr. Kutsan Celebican serves as Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik AS. He completed his university education at Ankara University, Faculty of Political Sciences. He commenced his working life at Ministry of Finance as an Account Expert in 1969, and served as Vice General Director of Treasury in the Ministry of Finance between 1979 and 1982 and then assigned to World Bank (IBRD) as Assistant Executive Director. He joined Koc Group in 1987 and retired from Koc Group as of December 2001 where he had served as Finance Coordinator, Vice Chairman and Chairman of Finance Group. He currently runs his finance consultancy business. He is a member of Koc Holding Board of Directors since 2013.

Fatih Ebiclioglu Dr. Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu has been performing as Member of the Board of Director at Arcelik AS since March 23, 2015. He is also Risk Management Committee at the Company. He acted as Vice General Manager - Finance and Accounting and Shareholder Relations Unit Manager at Arcelik AS from January 23, 2012 till March 23, 2015. Following his bachelor's degree in International Relations Department of Ankara University and master's degree in Finance Department in Commonwealth University, he received doctoral degree in Finance-Accounting Department in Ankara University. He worked as Junior Accountant in 1989-1992, and as Accountant and Chief Accountant in 1992-2002 in the Ministry of Finance. In addition to these, he worked as a part-time lecturer in Hacettepe, Bilkent and Atilim Universities in 1998-2002. He joined Koc Holding as Financial Group Coordinator in 2002 and worked as Koc Holding Control Group Coordinator in 2004- 2005. He has been working as Koc Holding Head of Durable Consumer Group since February, 2015.

Ali Koc Mr. Ali Yildirim Koc has been Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik AS since March 25, 2009. He had his university education at Rice University (USA), Faculty of Business Administration (Bachelors degree) and then at Harvard University (USA) postgraduate program (MBA degree). He attended to the Manager Training Program at American Express Bank between 1990 and 1991 and worked as an Analyst in Morgan Stanley Investment Bank between 1992 and 1994. He served at the senior management of Koc Holding as the New Business Development Coordinator and Head of Information Group between 1997 and 2006. He worked as the Head of Koc Holding Corporate Communication and Information Group between 2006 and 2010. He has been a Member of Koc Holding Board of Directors since 30 January 2008.

Kadri Kucukpinar Mr. Kadri Kaynak Kucukpinar serves as Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik AS. He graduated from Universita degli Studi di Napoli Parthenope, Faculty of Shipbuilding Mechanical Engineering in 1968. He started his career in 1970 in Tofas Turkish Automobile Factory. He was Purchasing Director of Tofas Factory in 1975 and Asistant General Manager (Asistant Manager of Factory) of Tofafl A.S. between 1986-1993. He was Mako Elektrik Sanayii A.S. General Manager between 1994 -2000. He retired in 2001 and he was Member of Mako A.S. Board of Directors until the end of 2002. He is Chairman of the Company's Risk Management Comittee.

Robert Sonman Mr. Robert Sonman is Member of the Board of Directors at Arcelik AS. He holds a Master of Arts degree in Architecture from McGill University (Canada). He is currently the Chairman of Board of Directors in Burla Group Companies which are shareholders in Arcelik A.fi. He has been a Member of Board of Directors of Arcelik A.fi. since April 1994.