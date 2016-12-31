Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO)

Name Description

Brian Tobin The Honorable Brian V. Tobin is Independent Chairman of the Board of Aecon Group Inc. He has served as the Federal Minister of Industry from October 2000 to January 2002. Previously he served as the Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador from 1996 to 2000 and won two consecutive majority governments in provincial elections held in February 1996 and February 1999. Mr. Tobin served as a Member of Parliament from 1980 to 1996 and served as Minister of Fisheries and Oceans in the federal cabinet from 1993 to 1996. Mr. Tobin serves as Chairman of the board of New Flyer Industries Inc. and director of Element Fleet Management Corp. He is the former CEO and President of Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines Limited which was sold in 2011 to Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. In addition, Mr. Tobin is the Vice Chairman of BMO Capital Markets, a member of BMO Financial Group, a diversified financial services provider. Mr. Tobin is ICD.D certified.

John Beck Mr. John M. Beck is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Aecon Group Inc., a position he has held for over 50 years (other than between June 2014 and November 2016 when he served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Aecon), and is a leader in the Canadian construction industry. Mr. Beck has been a member of the Board since 1963. Mr. Beck has also served as a director of the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships. Mr. Beck is currently a member of the Board of Directors of PPP Canada, the Ontario Financing Authority and the Royal Conservatory of Music as well as Co-Chair of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Industries at the World Economic Forum. He is a member of the Advisory Council for the School of Public Policy at the University of Calgary and is also a member of the Business Council of Canada. Mr. Beck is a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Mr. Beck was also awarded the Donald P. Giffen Sr. Construction Industry Achievement Award by the Toronto Construction Association for 50 years of achievement in the construction industry and was named a P3 Champion by the Canadian Council for Public-Private Partnerships. A graduate in Civil Engineering from McGill University, Mr. Beck has more than 50 years of experience in the construction industry in Canada and internationally. His background includes corporate leadership in numerous construction activities including heavy civil, commercial and industrial projects, precast concrete manufacturing, and the development of Public-Private Partnerships.

David Smales Mr. David Smales is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Aecon Group Inc. He has served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Aecon since November 2009 and is responsible for financial reporting, accounting and compliance, budgeting and financial planning, taxation, treasury, operational finance, shared services and Aecon’s investor relations and capital markets activities. Prior to joining Aecon, Mr. Smales was the Chief Financial Officer of Catalyst Paper Corporation and prior to that held a number of senior financial positions at Novar plc in the UK, focused on international operations. His career also includes roles in general management, strategy, and M&A both in industry and during 10 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Smales is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has a BA (Honours) degree from the University of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne in England.

Michael Butt Mr. Michael A. Butt is Independent Director of Aecon Group Inc. He is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Buttcon Limited (“Buttcon”), general contractors. Mr. Butt has been a member of the Board of Directors since 1994. He started his career in the construction industry in the 1960s with Mitchell Construction where he rose to managing director and was a member of the steering committee of the Mitchell Construction Kinear Moodie Group. He founded M.A. Butt Construction Limited in 1973 and Buttcon in 1979. Mr. Butt has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Toronto. Mr. Butt is a former Director of both the Ontario General Contractors Association (“OGCA”) and the Canadian Construction Association (“CCA”) and served as Chairman of the OGCA in 1998 and as Chairman of the CCA in 1999. Shortly after the transfer in 1996 of Toronto Pearson International Airport from the Federal Government to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, Mr. Butt was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and remained in that capacity until December 2004. Mr. Butt is a Fellow of The Canadian Society for Civil Engineering and a Fellow of the Canadian Design Build Institute. He was also honoured with the Hall of Distinction award from the University of Toronto Engineering Alumni Association.

Joseph Carrabba Mr. Joseph A. Carrabba is Independent Director of Aecon Group Inc. He is the former Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., where he served in executive capacities from 2005 to 2013. Prior to joining Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., Mr. Carrabba gained broad experience in the mining industry throughout Canada, the United States, Asia, Australia and Europe. He served for over 20 years in a variety of leadership capacities at Rio Tinto, a global mining company, including as President and Chief Operating Officer of Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mines, Inc. in the Northwest Territories, Canada. Mr. Carrabba holds a Bachelor of Arts from Capital University in Ohio and a Master of Business Administration from Frostburg State University in Maryland.

Anthony Franceschini Mr. Anthony P. Franceschini is Independent Director of Aecon Group Inc. He is a graduate of the Civil Engineering program at the University of Waterloo and has established an accomplished career in the consulting, engineering and design industry. Mr. Franceschini is the retired President and Chief Executive Officer of Stantec Inc., a Toronto Stock Exchange listed issuer specializing in providing professional consulting services in, among others, planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, project management and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Mr. Franceschini joined Stantec Inc. in 1978 and was instrumental in the growth of the company into a 10,000-person professional services firm, serving as President and Chief Executive Officer from June 1, 1998 to May 14, 2009.

James Hole Mr. James D. Hole is Independent Director of Aecon Group Inc. He became a director of Aecon following the completion of the acquisition of Lockerbie & Hole Inc. (“Lockerbie”). Mr. Hole graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering Science degree from the University of Western Ontario in 1967 and joined Lockerbie as a Project Manager in 1969. During his career with Lockerbie, Mr. Hole worked in various positions and helped lead Lockerbie into new territories and markets, including the industrial and municipal market sectors. Mr. Hole was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockerbie from 1994 to April 2005 and during that time played an integral part in Lockerbie’s growth and prosperity.

Susan Jenah Ms. Susan Wolburgh Jenah is Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate director and lawyer by training. She brings over 30 years of domestic and international regulatory experience as well as capital markets and financial services industry knowledge. She is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), the national self-regulatory body that oversees investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity markets in Canada and Senior Advisor to Aird & Berlis LLP. Following her appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Investment Dealers Association of Canada (IDA) in 2007, she was instrumental in merging the IDA and Market Regulation Services Inc. to create IIROC in 2008 and in leading the merged organization until 2014. Prior to this, Ms. Wolburgh Jenah had an accomplished career with the Ontario Securities Commission spanning over two decades and serving in numerous executive roles including Vice-Chair, Head of International Affairs and General Counsel. She currently serves as a director of Laurentian Bank of Canada, a publicly traded company; as a Public Governor of the U.S. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); and as Board Chair of Aequitas NEO Exchange. She also serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Humber River Hospital and participates as a member of the C.D. Howe Institute's National Advisory Council and the Dean's Advisory Committee at Ryerson University (TRSM). Ms. Wolburgh Jenah holds a J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School and was recognized with the Osgoode Hall Alumni Award for Achievement in 2011. She is ICD.D certified.

Eric Rosenfeld Mr. Eric Stuart Rosenfeld is Independent Director of the company. He has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Crescendo Partners, L.P., a New York based investment firm since its formation in November 1998. Prior to forming Crescendo Partners, he held the position of Managing Director at CIBC Oppenheimer and its predecessor company Oppenheimer & Co., Inc. for 14 years. Mr. Rosenfeld currently serves as Lead Independent Director for Cott Corporation, a diversified beverage company, director and Chairman of CPI Aerostructures Inc., a company engaged in the contract production of structural aircraft parts, and director of Absolute Software Corp., a leader in firmware-embedded endpoint security and management for computers and ultraportable devices, and Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., a logistics and shipping company. Mr. Rosenfeld also serves as the Chairman and CEO of Harmony Merger Corp., a blank-check company. Mr. Rosenfeld has also served as a director for numerous companies, including Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty construction and infrastructure company, Sierra Systems Group Inc., an information technology, management consulting and systems integration firm, SAExploration Holdings Inc., a seismic data services company, Emergis Inc., an electronic commerce company, Hill International, a construction management firm, Matrikon Inc., a company that provides industrial intelligence solutions, DALSA Corp., a digital imaging and semiconductor firm, GEAC Computer, a software company, SPAR Aerospace, a Canadian aerospace company, and Computer Horizons Corp., an IT services company.