African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)

Name Description

Patrice Motsepe Mr. Patrice T. Motsepe, BA (Legal), LLB serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of African Rainbow Mineral Ltd. He Appointed to the Board in 2003. Patrice Motsepe became Executive Chairman during 2004. Patrice was a partner in one of the largest law firms in South Africa, Bowman Gilfillan Inc. He was a visiting attorney in the USA with the law firm, McGuire Woods Battle and Boothe. In 1994, he founded Future Mining, which grew rapidly to become a successful contract mining company. He then formed ARMgold in 1997, which listed on the JSE in 2002. ARMgold merged with Harmony in 2003 and subsequently merged with Anglovaal Mining (Avmin). In 2002, he was voted South Africa’s Business Leader of the Year by the CEOs of the top 100 companies in South Africa. In the same year, he was the winner of the Ernst & Young Best Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He is also the Nonexecutive Chairman of Harmony and the Deputy Chairman of Sanlam Limited. He is also President of Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.

Michael Schmidt Mr. Michael P. Schmidt, MDP, Pr. Cert. Eng is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. He appointed to the Board in 2011. Mike Schmidt joined ARM as Executive: Platinum Operations in July 2007 after 13 years with Lonmin Platinum where he was Vice President Limpopo operations at the time he left the company. Prior to that, he was employed by Hartebeestfontein Gold Mining Company. Mike was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer Designate of ARM and an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 September 2011. He has been the Chief Executive Officer of ARM since 1 March 2012.

Michael Arnold Mr. Michael Arnold, BSc Eng (Mining Geology), B Compt (Hons), CA(SA) has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company., effective December 10, 2017. He currently serves as Financial Director, Executive Director of African Rainbow Mineral Ltd. He appointed to the Board in 2009. Mike Arnold’s working career started in the mining industry in 1980 when he was employed as a geologist at Anglo American Corporation. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant (SA) in 1987 and completed his articles at a large South African auditing firm. Mike joined ARM in 1999 as the Group Financial Manager of Avgold Limited and in 2003 was appointed as its Financial Director. In 2004, Mike was appointed Executive: Finance of ARM and he was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of ARM in 2008.

Thando Mkatshana Mr. Thando Mkatshana, NHD (Coal Mining), BSc Eng (Mining), MDP and MBA serves as Chief Executive - ARM Copper, Chief Executive - ARM Coal, Executive Director of African Rainbow Minerals Limited. He appointed to the Board in 2015. Thando Mkatshana has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry. His career started with Anglo American Coal in 1988, where he gained extensive experience working in production at various Anglo American Collieries. He joined Xstrata Coal South Africa (Pty) Ltd in 2003, where he was responsible for the development from feasibility to implementation of the Goedgevonden Colliery (a flagship greenfield project which is a joint venture between ARM Coal (Pty) Ltd and what is now Glencore Operations South Africa (Pty) Ltd). Thando worked for Kalagadi Manganese (Pty) Ltd and ArcèlorMittal South Africa Limited before joining ARM in 2011 as Executive: Coal Operations. He was appointed Chief Executive: ARM Coal in 2012 and assumed the additional responsibilities of Chief Executive: ARM Copper in 2015. Thando also sits on mining industry-related boards.

Andre Wilkens Mr. Andre J. Wilkens serves as Executive Director - Growth and Strategic Development, Director of African Rainbow Mineral Ltd. He appointed to the Board in 2004. André Wilkens was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of ARMgold in 1998. He was then appointed the Chief Operating Officer of Harmony following the merger of ARMgold with Harmony in 2003. André subsequently served as Chief Executive of ARM Platinum, a division of ARM. André was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of ARM in 2004 and appointed to its Board in the same year. With the appointment of Mike Schmidt as ARM’s Chief Executive Officer on 1 March 2012, André became the Executive Director: Growth and Strategic Development based in the office of the Executive Chairman. The balance of André’s 44 years’ mining experience was gained with Anglo American Corporation of South Africa, where he commenced his career in 1969, culminating in his appointment as Mine Manager at Vaal Reefs in 1991. André is also a director of African Rainbow Energy & Power (Pty) Ltd.

Nerine Botes-Schoeman Ms. Nerine Botes-Schoeman serves as Executive - Sustainable Development of the Company. She was Group Manager - Safety, Health and Environment.

J. Mark Brasler Mr. J. Mark Brasler serves as Executive - Operations Support of the Company. He was previously Executive - Technical Support for the company.

Busi Mashiane Ms. Busi R. Mashiane is Group Executive - Human Resources of the Company. She was previously Leader - Human Resources of the Company.

Lincoln Shiels Mr. Lincoln Allison Shiels serves as Executive - Business Development of the Company. He resigned as Executive Director - Business Development of African Rainbow Mineral Ltd. Stompie Shiels joined ARM in May 2005 after 14 years with Lonmin Platinum where he was the Operations Director for the mines. Prior to that he was employed by Rand Mines in the Gold and Platinum Division. After graduating he worked at E.R.P.M. from miner to manager. He then commissioned the T.G.M.E mine and plant before going to Crocodile River Mine after Rand Mines acquired it.

Alyson D'Oyley Ms. Alyson N. D'Oyley, BCom, LLB, LLM serves as Company Secretary of the Company.

Alex Maditsi Mr. Alex K. Maditsi, BProc, LLB, H Dip Co Law, LLM, is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board in 2004. Alex Maditsi became the Lead Independent Non-executive Director in 2015. Alex is the Managing Director of Copper Moon Trading (Pty) Ltd. Previously, he was employed by Coca-Cola South Africa as a Franchise Director for South Africa. He was Country Manager for Kenya, Senior Director: Operations Planning and Legal Director for Coca-Cola Southern and East Africa. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, Alex was the Legal Director for Global Business Connections in Detroit, Michigan. He also spent time at Lewis, White and Clay, The Ford Motor Company and Schering- Plough in the USA, practising as an attorney. Alex was a Fulbright Scholar and is a member of the Harvard LLM Association. Alex’s directorships include Bidvest Group Limited and Sterling Debt Recoveries (Pty) Ltd.

W. Mangisi Gule Mr. W. Mangisi Gule, BA (Hons)(Wits), P & DM (Wits Business School), serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board in 2004. Mangisi Gule was appointed Chief Executive of ARM Platinum on 27 February 2005 and in May 2007 he was appointed Chief Executive of ARM Coal, a role which he held until August 2012. Mangisi was Executive Director: Corporate Affairs until 30 June 2013. He has been a Non- executive Director of the Company since 1 July 2013. Mangisi has extensive experience in the field of management, training, human resources, communications, corporate affairs and business development. Apart from his qualifications in business management from Wits Business School, Mangisi has proven experience in leadership and mentorship. He has been a lecturer, as well as chairman of various professional bodies and a member of various executive committees and associations. He has also been an Executive Director and Board member for ARMgold as well as an Executive Director and Board member of Harmony.

Jan Steenkamp Mr. Jan C. Steenkamp serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive - ARM Ferrous, Executive Director of the Company. Jan Steenkamp appointed to the Board in 2005. Jan Steenkamp started his career with the Anglovaal Group in 1973.Trained as a mining engineer, he has worked at and managed group mining operations within the gold, copper, manganese, iron ore and chrome sections. He was appointed as Managing Director of Avgold Limited in September 2002 and also serves on the board of Assmang Limited. In May 2003, Jan was appointed to the Avmin board and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Avmin on 1 July 2003 after serving as Chief Operating Officer. Jan currently holds the position of Chief Executive of ARM Ferrous.

Frank Abbott Mr. Frank Abbott, BCom, CA(SA), MBL serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board in 2004. Frank Abbott joined Rand Mines in 1981, where he obtained broad financial management experience at an operational level. He was a Director of various listed gold mining companies and was appointed as Financial Director of the Harmony Gold Mining Company in 1997. Frank was appointed Financial Director of ARM in 2004 and retired in 2009. He is now an Independent Non-executive Director of ARM. Frank was appointed as the Financial Director of Harmony with effect from 7 February 2012.

Thomas Boardman Mr. Thomas Andrew Boardman, BCom, CA(SA) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board in 2011. Tom Boardman was Chief Executive of Nedbank Group Limited from December 2003 to February 2010. He was previously Chief Executive and an Executive Director of BoE Limited, one of South Africa’s leading private and investment banking companies which was acquired by Nedbank in 2002. He was the founding shareholder and Managing Director of retail housewares chain Boardmans, which he sold to Pick ’n Pay in 2006. The Boardmans chain of stores is now owned by Edcon. Prior to this, he was Managing Director of Sam Newman Limited and worked for the Anglo American Corporation for three years. He served his articles at Deloitte. He is a Non-executive Director of Nedbank Group, Woolworths Holdings and Royal Bafokeng Holdings. Tom has also been appointed as a Non-executive Director of Kinnevik, a listed Swedish investment company. He is a director of The Peace Parks Foundation and is the Chairman of The David Rattray Foundation and serves as a trustee on a number of other charitable foundations.

Anton Botha Mr. Anton Dirk Botha, BCom (Marketing), BProc, BCom (Hons), SEP (Stanford) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board in 2009. Anton Botha is a co-founder, Director and co-owner of Imalivest, a private investment group that manages proprietary capital provided by its owners and the Imalivest Flexible Funds. He also serves as a Nonexecutive Director on the boards of the JSE Limited, the University of Pretoria, Vukile Property Fund Limited (Chairman), Sanlam Limited and certain Sanlam subsidiaries. He is a past president of the AHI (Afrikaanse Handelsinstituut). Anton spent most of his career as Chief Executive Officer of Gensec Limited, building it into a leading South African investment banking group that became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sanlam Limited in 2000.

Joaquim Chissano Mr. Joaquim A. Chissano, Ph.D., serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board in 2005. Joaquim Chissano is a former President of Mozambique who has served that country in many capacities, initially as a founding member of the Frelimo movement during that country’s struggle for independence. Subsequent to independence in 1975, he was appointed foreign minister and on the death of Samora Machel in 1986 assumed the office of President. Frelimo contested and won the multiparty elections in 1994 and 1999, returning Joaquim to the presidency on both occasions. He declined to stand for a further term of office in 2004. His presidency commenced during a devastating civil war and ended with the economy in the process of being reconstructed. He served a term as Chairman of the African Union from 2003 to 2004. Joaquim is also a Non-executive Director on Harmony’s board. In 2006, Joaquim was awarded the annual Chatham House Prize, which is awarded for significant contributions to the improvement of international relations. He was the recipient of the inaugural Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership in 2007.

Rejoice Simelane Dr. Rejoice V. Simelane, Ph.D., BA (Economics and Accounting), MA, LLB (UNISA) serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She appointed to the Board in 2004. Dr Rejoice Simelane commenced her career at the University of Swaziland, as a lecturer in Economics. Between 1998 and 2001 she worked at the National Department of Trade and Industry and at the National Treasury. She later served in the capacity of Special Adviser, Economics, to the then Premier of Mpumalanga until mid-2004, when she assumed the position of Chief Executive of Ubuntu-Botho Investments. Rejoice’s current board directorships include Sanlam Limited and Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. A recipient of a CIDA Scholarship and a Fulbright Fellow, she also served as a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Panel (PEAP) under former President Mbeki until 2009 and also served on the Board of the Council for Medical Schemes from 2008 to 2011.