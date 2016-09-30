Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)

Name Description

Theunis Eloff Dr. Theunis Eloff, is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Astral Foods Limited. He served as minister of religion in Pretoria since 1983. Completed doctorate in theological ethics. Left the ministry in 1989 and joined the Consultative Business Movement (CBM). Headed the administration of Codesa. Deputy director of the Transitional Executive Council before the 1994 elections. Chief Executive Officer of National Business Initiative from 1995. Became Vice-Chancellor of Potchefstroom University for CHE in 2002, and headed the merged North-West University from 2004. Completed his second term at the NWU in May 2014. He is Chairman of Die Dagbreek Trust, the Trust vir Afrikaanse Onderwys and Chief Executive Officer of the FW de Klerk Foundation. Past president of the Afrikaanse Handelsinstituut (AHI).

Christiaan Schutte Mr. Christiaan (Chris) Ernst Schutte is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Astral Foods Ltd. He holds Management Business Administration and Finance Dip. He joined Golden Lay Farms, a division of Tiger Brands, the leading egg producing organisation in Southern Africa, in October 1984 as assistant farm manager. Spent 18 years with the group in various positions including sales director from 1996 to 2002. Joined Astral Foods Limited in May 2002 as manager of retail sales for Meadow Feeds before being appointed as sales and marketing director in August 2002. Appointed as managing director for the animal feeds division in July 2004 responsible for Meadow Feeds Southern Africa and various other service related business units. Appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Astral Foods Limited on 1 May 2009.

Daniel Ferreira Mr. Daniel Dirk Ferreira, BCom, B Compt (Hons), CA(SA), is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Astral Foods Limited. He appointed to the board on 1 May 2009. He employed by ICS Group Limited before the acquisition of ICS by Tiger Brands, where he held positions in operational, financial management, tax management, project management and later as group financial manager. He later joined Genfood for two years before joining Astral in February 2001 as group financial manager. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer on 1 May 2009.

Gary Arnold Mr. Gary Desmond Arnold is Managing Director - Agriculture, Executive Director of Astral Foods Limited. He started his career in 1997 as animal nutritionist for Meadow Feeds Delmas and Meadow Feeds Welkom. In 1998 he was appointed as the technical manager for Meadow Feeds Delmas, and in 2001 appointed as the technical manager for Meadow Feeds northern region. In 2004 he was appointed as the managing director of Provimi SSA (previously Nutec Southern Africa), and in 2006 he was appointed to the position of chief operating officer for Meadow Feeds in the Western Cape. Appointed as Director: business development of Astral Operations Limited on 1 November 2010 and with effect from 1 October 2016 as Managing Director: Agriculture.

Andrew Crocker Mr. Andrew (Andy) Barry Crocker is the Managing Director - Meadow Feeds, Executive Director of Astral Operations Limited, a subsidiary of Astral Foods Limited. Having previously farmed in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands, he joined Meadow Feeds as a technical advisor in 1998 as part of the team that established the Eastern Cape operations. In 2000 he became the technical support manager for the Eastern Cape before moving to Meadow Feeds Paarl as sales manager in 2002. Appointed as general manager of the Port Elizabeth mill in March 2005. He became chief operating officer of the Eastern Cape region in July 2006 before heading the formation of the Cape region in November 2010 as chief operating officer responsible for the Paarl, Ladismith and Port Elizabeth operations. Appointed as managing director of the Feed division in February 2012.

Evert Potgieter Mr. Evert Potgieter is Director - Risk Management of the company. He was appointed as a director of Astral Operations Limited in December 2015 After the completion of his BCompt degree and articles and a two-year period as an audit manager at an auditing firm, joined the Altron Group in 1997 in the internal audit department. During his time at Altron obtained his Certified Internal Audit certification and was promoted to deputy internal audit manager, a position he held for five years before joining the Astral Group in 2006 as Internal Audit Manager. Current responsibilities include internal audit, risk, insurance and information technology for the Astral Group.

Maryna Eloff Ms. Maryna A. Eloff is the Group Company Secretary of Astral Foods Limited. She has extensive experience in administration and company secretarial practice in numerous companies in the stockbroking, banking, information technology and mining industries. Director of a number of gold mining companies from 1997 to 2003. Currently responsible for the company secretarial and legal function of the Astral group, management member of the group’s provident funds and member of the group Corporate Risk Management Committee.

Diederik Fouche Mr. Diederik Johannes Fouche is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the former PwC partner for 34 years and head of PwC Southern Africa Consumer, Industrial Products and Services industry practice (“CIPS”) for 17 years. Served as member of the PwC Southern Africa & Africa Board and was Chairman of the Finance and Risk Committee. He also represented the firm on the PwC Europe, Middle East and Africa CIPS Committee. He has extensive experience in the consumer industrial products and services industry and has engaged with clients, global experts and industry on various surveys, trends and strategic issues. He has provided clients with merger and acquisition transaction structuring and support. Also assisted clients with the issue of bonds listed in foreign markets as part of the PwC Global Capital Markets team. He has been involved in the audits of major listed and multinational clients and the control of audits as the corporate engagement partner of companies with multi-locations and foreign operations. He currently serves as a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the board of directors of Distribution and Warehousing Network Limited (DAWN).

Marthinus Lategan Dr. Marthinus Theunis Lategan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He joined Rand Merchant Bank’s Structured Finance team in 1994 and in 1999, following the formation of the FirstRand Banking Group, became the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporate and Commercial Banking division of First National Bank. In 2005 he was appointed as the Chairman of the Divisional Board of First National Bank and served on various other FirstRand Group committees. He retired from the FirstRand Group at the end of 2010 to pursue private interests. Since 2011 he has served as a non-executive member of the Board and Audit Committee of Steinhoff International Holdings Limited and currently also chairs its Remuneration Committee. He joined Barclays Africa Corporate and Investment Banking division in 2013 as non-executive Deputy Chairman.

Takalani Maumela Ms. Takalani Patricia Maumela is Non-Executive Independent Director of Astral Foods Limited., since July 1, 2013. she is a seasoned manager in the health care industry with experience in adjudication of claims, membership management and management of walk-in client service centres in all provinces. Prior positions include clinical executive at Qualsa Healthcare and divisional manager – business solutions at Discovery Health. She currently employed at Metropolitan Health as Government Employees Medical Scheme general manager and previously as Transmed general manager.