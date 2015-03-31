Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Lalbhai Shri. Sanjay S. Lalbhai is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Arvind Ltd. He is a Science Graduate with a Masters degree in Business Management. He has been associated with the Company for almost 32 years and has been Managing Director since the last 25 Years. He is a Science Graduate with a Master’s degree in Business Management and has been associated with the Company for more than 35 years. He also holds directorships in Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, Arvind Brands & Retail Limited, Amol Decalite Limited, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited, Animesh Holdings Private Limited, Arvind Worldwide Inc., USA, Arvind Worldwide (M) Inc. and Arvind Textile Mills Limited, Bangladesh.

Jayesh Shah Mr. Jayesh K. Shah is Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of Arvind Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate and Chartered Accountant and has been with the company since July,1993. He has a distinguished academic career and has experience in administrative, financial and regulatory.

Ramnik Bhimani Mr. Ramnik V. Bhimani is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of ARVIND LIMITED.

Kulin Lalbhai Mr. Kulin Lalbhai is Executive Director of ARVIND LIMITED. Mr. Kulin Lalbhai is an MBA from Harvard Business School (USA), along with a Bachelors degree in Science (Electrical Engineering) from Stanford University, USA. He has held several leadership positions during his academic role including serving as Co-President of Family Business Club at Harvard, Associate Director for Stanford Asia Technology Initiative and also serving as Conference Co-Chair for the Harvard-India Conference. He is passionate about Retail Industry and B2C businesses and has researched extensively on Disruptive Business Models and Online space.

Punit Lalbhai Mr. Punit Lalbhai is an MBA from INSEAD (France) specializing in Strategy and General Management, along with Post-Graduate degree in Masters of Environmental Science from Yale University and a Bachelors degree in Science (Conservation Biology) from University of California, USA. He has several awards and honors during his career including Research Grants, Presidential Fellowship Grant, J.M. Long-Endowed Scholarship and inclusion in Dean’s Lists for consistent Academic Excellence. He is passionate about nature conservation and sustainability and has served as a Board Member for Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Council Member for Better Cotton Initiative (Geneva) and Member of CII for Family Business Network.

Vallabh Bhanshali Mr. Vallabh Bhanshali is the Chairman and co-founder of Enam Securities Pvt. Ltd. - a very reputed home grown investment Banking and investor groups of India. Recently, ENAM merged its investment banking business with Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank.Under the leadership of Mr. Bhanshali, ENAM had been involved in some of the most innovative and pioneering Capital Market and advisory transactions in the country. ENAM played a significant role in the development of leading business houses such as Infosys, Reliance, Sterlite, Zee, etc. and public/joint sector companies such as NTPC, PTC, PFC, PGCIL, etc. ENAM had one of the largest retail and institutional networks and is often credited with pioneering equity research in the country. ENAM and its founders are amongst the longest term investors in the country. ENAM had been voted the “best domestic equity house” several times in surveys by leading media. Mr. Bhanshali has a degree in law and is also a Chartered Accountant. He is a keen student of India’s spiritual and cultural traditions and modern subjects such as development economics, behavioral science, communication, etc. He is a keen Vipassana meditator. A man of many parts he is a much sought after speaker and contributor in diverse fields. Amongst other positions he is the Trustee and former chairman of the Global Vipassana Foundation, a founder director of FLAME-- India’s newest and innovative liberal arts university and member of SEBI’s Primary Market Advisory Committee. He was also a Trustee of the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited. Some time back he anchored a much acclaimed and popular TV show focused on reviving voluntarism and patriotic feeling amongst the countrymen — Kaun Hai Bharat Bhagya Vidhata.

Dileep Choksi Mr. Dileep C. Choksi is the Independent Director of ARVIND LIMITED. Mr. Dileep C. Choksi is a Chartered Accountant by profession and has been in practice for over 35 years. His areas of specialization include tax advisory and litigation, structuring of collaborations and joint ventures, executive advisory and decision support and corporate restructuring with a focus on start-up, turnaround and change management strategies. He also advises some of India’s largest business houses on various strategic matters, including family succession and on wills and trusts. Mr. Choksi was the former Joint Managing Partner of Deloitte in India till 2008, before he set up C.C. Chokshi Advisors Pvt. Ltd. of which he is the Chief Mentor. Mr. Choksi is on the Board of various companies like AIA Engineering Limited, Hexaware Technologies Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, ICICI Home Finance Company Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited, Lupin Limited, Swaraj Engines Limited and Tata Housing Development Company Limited. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of Aditya Birla Real Estate Fund. Mr. Choksi is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP). He is also a trustee of Anchorage, an institute for the rehabilitation of the mentally challenged. Mr. Choksi is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Bachelor of Law, Member of the Institute of the Cost and Works Accountants of India.

Bakul Dholakia Dr. Bakul H. Dholakia is Independent Director of Arvind Ltd. Dr. Bakul H. Dholakia is a Gold Medalist from Baroda University and he has a Doctorate in Economics. He has 41 years of professional experience including 33 years at IIM, Ahmedabad. He has been a consultant to various national and international organizations. He was awarded many awards including Padma Shri by the Government of India in recognition of his distinguished services in the field of education in 2007, Bharat Asmita National Award for his contribution to management education and teaching by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India in 2008 etc. In 2005, Dr. Bakul Dholakia was rated as one of the most powerful personalities of Gujarat by two separate media groups. Global Associations of Business Schools have also honoured Dr. Bakul Dholakia for his sterling contribution in the field of management education. The Global Foundation for Management Education (GFME), jointly formed by the Associations of American and European Business Schools, has nominated Dr. Bakul Dholakia as a Member of the Board of GFME representing Asia. Dr. Dholakia has been a Board Member of Reserve Bank of India, Western Area Board from 1993 to 2001. He was appointed as the Chairman of the National Board of Accreditation for Technical Education in India. Over the last two decades, Dr. Dholakia has worked on numerous government committees. He has also been a member of the Jury for various Corporate Excellence Awards and Selection Committees for CEOs. Dr. Dholakia is the author of 12 books. Currently, Dr. Dholakia is the educational initiatives of Adani Group.

Samir Mehta Mr. Samir Mehta is the Independent Director of ARVIND LIMITED. Mr. Samir Mehta a post-graduate in business management is the Vice Chairman of the Torrent Group. Torrent Group has total employee strength of nearly 18000 employees including 900 employees based at international locations. He has been ably guiding the Group by providing strong strategic direction to all its business units. His eye for details and commitment towards organizational development has been instrumental in fueling the growth of these units. Under his dynamic leadership, Torrent Pharma took various strategic initiatives including foray into new therapies and geographies, striking alliances with global leaders in the industry, creating resources to match the exacting demands of the markets, making it one of India’s fastest growing Pharma majors. It has established a strong presence in the cardio vascular, neuropsychiatry, diabetology, gastroenterology segments and has also ventured into new segments like pain management, dermatology, gynecology and oncology. Its acquisition of the Indian branded generic formulation business of Elder Pharma will strengthen its position in the neutraceuticals and women healthcare segments. Mr. Mehta can be rightfully credited for the great leaps that Torrent Pharma has taken in the global markets, especially the creation of business subsidiaries in key markets around the world. International operations contribute about 60% of the total revenue. It was his strong belief that the future of Indian Pharma lies in its research capabilities that saw Torrent invest heavily in bolstering its R&D infrastructure. Today, Torrent Pharma has state-of-theart research and manufacturing facilities which are certified by the regulatory bodies of various regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Renuka Ramnath Ms. Renuka Ramnath is Independent Director of Arvind Ltd. Ms. Renuka Ramnath is the Founder and Managing Director of Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd. which seeks to manage circa $450 million of Indian and International capital. In her career spanning nearly two and a half decades in the Indian financial sector, Ms. Renuka Ramnath has been involved with building several businesses from scratch in the ICICI Group which include Investment Banking, Structured Finance and e-Commerce in the 1990s and Private Equity in 2000; much before each of these terms became ubiquitous in Indian marketplace. Ms. Renuka Ramnath led ICICI Venture to become India’s private equity fund whilst transforming the firm from a bank’s investment arm to a traditional blue-chip private equity fund managing substantial amounts of third party capital – both domestic and international.