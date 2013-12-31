AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)

Name Description

Luis Felipe Ceron Ceron Mr. Luis Felipe Ceron Ceron has served as Chairman of the Board at AES Gener Inc. since June 23, 2016. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive Officer at the Company from August 29, 2001. Prior to this, he acted as Director of Chilean Power Unit from 1999 to 2001, Chief Executive Officer of Santiago's International Airport from 1998 to 1999, Chief Executive Officer of Central Puerto (Argentina) from 1995 to 1998 and Chief Executive Officer of Guacolda from 1993 to 1995. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile and a Masters degree in Accounting and Finance from the London School of Economics.

Bernerd da Santos Mr. Bernerd da Santos serves as Chairman of the Board of Aes Gener S.A. since April 26, 2017. He holds a Bachelors degree in Commercial Administration from Universidad Jose Maria Vargas, and a Masters degree in Finance and Business Management from the same University.

Vicente Javier Giorgio Mr. Vicente Javier Giorgio serves as Chief Executive Officer at AES Gener Inc. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Vice President of Operations at the Company from June 2009. He holds a degree in Electronics Engineering from Universidad Tecnologica Nacional and obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universidad del CEMA.

Ricardo Manuel Falu Mr. Ricardo Manuel Falu serves as Vice President of Finance of Aes Gener Inc. since January 2, 2015. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad Nacional de Salta.

Fidel Venegas Mr. Fidel Venegas serves as Vice President - Operations at AES Gener INc. He holds a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering Universidad Federico Santa Maria, as well as MBA degree from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile,

Valerie Barnich Ms. Valerie Marie Michael Barnich serves as Vice President of Development of Aes Gener Inc. since August 1, 2014. Prior to this, she held various executive positions like Head and Vice President of Acquisitions Investments, Financial Advisory & Treasury of GDF SUEZ Australian Energy, Vice President-Credit Portfolio Management of ABN AMRO Bank Chile, Assistant Vice President-Corporate Finance of BankBoston and Financial Analyst at Rabobank. She holds a degree in Industrial Civil Engineering from Universite Libre de Bruxelles (ULB).

Luis Knaak Quezada Mr. Luis Knaak Quezada serves as Vice President of Engineering and Construction of Aes Gener Inc. since April 1, 2014. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering Universidad Santa Maria and Master's in Industrial Engineering from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Valparaiso.

Mariana Paz Soto Espinosa Ms. Mariana Paz Soto Espinosa serves as Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Aes Gener Inc. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Chile. Prior to this, she held various executive positions like Sub-secretary of Ministry of Energy, Chief of Staff of National Energy Commission and lawyer at FNE.

Alberto Zavala Cavada Mr. Alberto Zavala Cavada serves as Legal Counsel at Aes Gener Inc. Previously he was Fiscal and Legal Representative at the Company. Prior to this, he served as Regional Counsel for Latin America Division of ALICO from December 1997 to June 2010. He holds a degree in Law from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile.

Claudia Bobadilla Ferrer Ms. Claudia Bobadilla Ferrer serves as Director of Aes Gener S.A. She has served as Chief Executive Officer of Fundacion Pais Digital, Member of Circulo de Innovacion y Tecnologia of ICARE, Executive Director of Comite Chile-Japon Siglo XXI, as well as Consultant at Fundacion Chilena del Pacifico, Proyecto Astronomico ALMA and Movimiento Educacion 2020. She is founder and acted as President of Corporacion Comunidad Mujer. In addition, she acted as General Counsel of Terra Networks Chile SA. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad Diego Portales.

Andres Gluski Weilert Dr. Andres Ricardo Gluski Weilert serves as Director of Aes Gener S.A. He has been on the Company’s Board since 2003. He has also served as President of Electricidad de Caracas, a subsidiary of AES Corporation. Moreover, he worked at Grupo EDC, CA La Electricidad de Caracas and Corporacion EDC. He has also acted as Executive Vice President of Banco de Venezuela, Grupo Santander, as well as Executive Vice President of Finance at the Venezuelan National Telephone Company, CANTV. In addition, he acted as Economist at the International Monetary Fund, General Director of Public Finance at the Venezuelan Ministry of Finance and Principal Director of the Venezuelan Investment Fund. He holds Master of Arts degree in Economics and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics & International Finance, both from the University of Virginia. He also holds a degree from Wake Forest University.

Radovan Roque Razmilic Tominic Mr. Radovan Roque Razmilic Tominic serves as Director of Aes Gener S.A. since July 27, 2011. He has also been on the Company’s Directors Committee since April 28, 2009. He holds a degree in Engineering of Roads, Channels and Ports from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.