Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)

Name Description

Kamleshbhai Patel Shri. Kamleshbhai Bhagubhai Patel serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is in the line of ceramic industries for more than 17 years. He did his Bachelors in Business Administration from Sardar Patel University. He started his career with Kedia Cera Tile Private Limited in the year 1993 as a Director. In 1996, than he promoted Kedia Industries, a partnership concern involved in the manufacturing of wall tiles. Subsequently, in 1999, he along with other promoters and few other persons promoted Asian Tiles Limited, previously the subsidiary which has been merged with the company. In 2003, he along with the other Promoters foresaw an untapped opportunity in the business of vitrified tiles which prompted them to set up a plant at Himmatnagar for manufacturing of the same. He is also incharge of the marketing division of the Company comprising of a marketing network more than 20 depots, more than 250 dealers and over 4000 business associates and 20 Asian Tiles World showrooms till date.

Mukeshbhai Patel Shri. Mukeshbhai Jivabhai Patel is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is in the line of ceramic industries for more than 18 years. He started his career with Kedia Cera Tile Pvt. Ltd. in the year 1993 as Director and started promoting Wall Tiles. Then in 1996 he promoted Kedia Industries, a partnership concern involved in the manufacturing of wall tiles. In 1999 he along with other promoters and few other which has been merged with the Company, for manufacturing of walls and floor tiles. In 2003, he along with the other promoters foresaw an untapped opportunity in the business of vitrified tiles which prompted them to set up a plant at Himmatnagar for manufacturing of the same. He heads the production department of the Company.

Bhaveshbhai Patel Shri. Bhaveshbhai Vinodbhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Bhogibhai Patel Shri. Bhogibhai Bhikhabhai Patel is the Manager - Marketing, Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Kanubhai Patel Shri. Kanubhai Bhikhabhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Sureshbhai Patel Shri. Sureshbhai Jivabhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Premjibhai Chaudhary Shri. Premjibhai Ramjibhai Chaudhary is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Ajendrabhai Patel Shri. Ajendrabhai Patel is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He holds a degree in Ceramic Technology from Gujarat University. He is having experience of more than 18 years in the ceramic tiles industry. He is associated with Krishna Sales, proprietary firm as proprietor since past 17 years.