Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)

ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

495.95INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.40 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs499.35
Open
Rs501.00
Day's High
Rs501.00
Day's Low
Rs489.30
Volume
49,858
Avg. Vol
91,441
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamleshbhai Patel

42 2013 Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director

Mukeshbhai Patel

2011 Managing Director, Whole Time Director

Renuka Upadhyay

2014 Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary - Legal and Secretarial

Bhaveshbhai Patel

2011 Non-Independent Executive Director

Bhogibhai Patel

2011 Manager - Marketing, Executive Director

Kanubhai Patel

38 2011 Non-Independent Executive Director

Sureshbhai Patel

2011 Non-Independent Executive Director

Premjibhai Chaudhary

2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Satish Deodhar

2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director

Indira Nityanandam

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ajendrabhai Patel

43 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director

Amrutbhai Patel

2011 Independent Non-Executive Director

Maganlal Prajapati

2005 Independent Non-Executive Director

Hemendrakumar Shah

2017 Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Kamleshbhai Patel

Shri. Kamleshbhai Bhagubhai Patel serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is in the line of ceramic industries for more than 17 years. He did his Bachelors in Business Administration from Sardar Patel University. He started his career with Kedia Cera Tile Private Limited in the year 1993 as a Director. In 1996, than he promoted Kedia Industries, a partnership concern involved in the manufacturing of wall tiles. Subsequently, in 1999, he along with other promoters and few other persons promoted Asian Tiles Limited, previously the subsidiary which has been merged with the company. In 2003, he along with the other Promoters foresaw an untapped opportunity in the business of vitrified tiles which prompted them to set up a plant at Himmatnagar for manufacturing of the same. He is also incharge of the marketing division of the Company comprising of a marketing network more than 20 depots, more than 250 dealers and over 4000 business associates and 20 Asian Tiles World showrooms till date.

Mukeshbhai Patel

Shri. Mukeshbhai Jivabhai Patel is Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is in the line of ceramic industries for more than 18 years. He started his career with Kedia Cera Tile Pvt. Ltd. in the year 1993 as Director and started promoting Wall Tiles. Then in 1996 he promoted Kedia Industries, a partnership concern involved in the manufacturing of wall tiles. In 1999 he along with other promoters and few other which has been merged with the Company, for manufacturing of walls and floor tiles. In 2003, he along with the other promoters foresaw an untapped opportunity in the business of vitrified tiles which prompted them to set up a plant at Himmatnagar for manufacturing of the same. He heads the production department of the Company.

Renuka Upadhyay

Bhaveshbhai Patel

Shri. Bhaveshbhai Vinodbhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Bhogibhai Patel

Shri. Bhogibhai Bhikhabhai Patel is the Manager - Marketing, Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Kanubhai Patel

Shri. Kanubhai Bhikhabhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Sureshbhai Patel

Shri. Sureshbhai Jivabhai Patel is the Non-Independent Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Premjibhai Chaudhary

Shri. Premjibhai Ramjibhai Chaudhary is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd.

Satish Deodhar

Indira Nityanandam

Ajendrabhai Patel

Shri. Ajendrabhai Patel is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He holds a degree in Ceramic Technology from Gujarat University. He is having experience of more than 18 years in the ceramic tiles industry. He is associated with Krishna Sales, proprietary firm as proprietor since past 17 years.

Amrutbhai Patel

Maganlal Prajapati

Shri. Maganlal Prajapati is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Asian Granito India Ltd. He is a M.Sc in statistics from the Sardar Patel University and a M. Phil in statistics from South Gujarat University. He is a professor of statistics and is the Principal of M.C. Shah Commerce College, Ahmedabad since 2003. He has a teaching experience of approximately 36 years. In 1971, he started his career as a lecturer of statistics and Arts & Commerce College, Himmatnagar. Subsequently, he has been associated with K.P. College of Commerce, Surat, for five years and T & T.V. Sarvajanik High School, Surat, for one Year, Arts & Commerce College, Idar, for Twenty Year and Arts & Commerce College, Talod as a lecturer in statistics. He worked as a social worker at various levels and has been involved with the National Cadet Corps.

Hemendrakumar Shah

