Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)

Name Description

Dheeraj Hinduja Mr. Dheeraj Gopichand Hinduja is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Ashok Leyland Ltd since 20 October 2010. He was a Non-Independent Non-Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a Honors Graduate from University College London, and an MBA from Imperial College, Universily of London with specialisation in Project Management. He has been involved in business from 1994, and has been associated in India and abroad with the development of several infrastructure projects. He has been a Director of the Company from 1996.

Vinod Dasari Mr. Vinod K. Dasari is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Ashok Leyland Ltd since April 2011. He served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company till April 1, 2011. He joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer on 1.4.2005. He has contributed significantly to the Company’s growth and profitabllity in his capacity as Chief Operating Officer. He is a Graduate from University of Louvisville and MBA from North Western University, USA. He has to his credit more than 19 years’ experience in different capacities in India and USA.

Gopal Mahadevan Mr. Gopal Mahadevan is Chief Financial Officer of Ashok Leyland Ltd since September 2013. He is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary with 25 years’ experience in Finance across a variety of industries. Having started his career with the TTK Group, he had stints with the Sanmar Group, Sify and Amara Raja Batteries. His immediate prior assignment was with Thermax as CFO. Mr Mahadevan has won the Best CFO Award (Capital Goods & Engineering Industry) by CNBC TV18 in 2012, the Best CFO Award (Capital Goods & Engineering Industry) by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2011 and the Best CFO by YES Bank Business Today in 2010 for CSR.

N. Ramanathan Mr. N. Ramanathan is Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Ashok Leyland Limited since July 2013.

N. Balachandar Mr. N. V. Balachandar is Executive Director - Human Resources of Ashok Leyland Ltd since 2013. Mr. Balachander brings with him over 20 years of experience in the field of HR that includes considerable stints with the Taj Group of Hotels, where he started his career and the Aditya Birla Group. Mr. Balachandar is an accomplished trainer certified by the National Training Laboratory of the US and has experience in Organizational Re-structuring for business growth. Associated with many HR industry bodies, he has also been recognized as Outstanding HR Professional for two consecutive years.

C. Belsare Mr. C. G. Belsare is an Executive Director - Power Solutions Business of Ashok Leyland Ltd since 2012. He holds BE (Mechanical) from Pune University, Mr. Belsare brings with him over 31 years’ experience in diesel engines and lighting industries. Prior to Ashok Leyland, he has held senior positions in Manufacturing, Engine Development, Project Planning, Parts Business, Strategic Sourcing and Marketing.

Anuj Kathuria Mr. Anuj Kathuria is Executive Director - Strategic Sourcing of Ashok Leyland Ltd., since 2013. An Engineering Graduate from BITS and an MBA from XLRI, Jamshedpur. Mr. Khaturia brings with him years of experience having handled a whole gamut of functions including Manufacturing, Sourcing, Mergers and Acquisitions and Program Management. He has also had an overseas stint for two years as head of global sourcing. With the Company since 2010, he heads Strategic Sourcing and is responsible for the entire supply chain activities.

Rajive Saharia Mr. Rajive Saharia is an Executive Director - Marketing of Ashok Leyland Ltd since June 2007. He holds a BE (Mechanical) from Mumbai University, Mr. Saharia joined the Company in 2007 and brings with him considerable experience in the automotive sector having held senior positions in organizations both in India and overseas.

Nitin Seth Mr. Nitin Seth is an Executive Director - LCV Sales and Marketing and Defence Business of Ashok Leyland Ltd since 2013. Mr. Seth has over two decades’ experience in the automotive industry in the realms of sales and marketing. Prior to joining Ashok Leyland, he has held key leadership positions and is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and a recipient of the Fulbright – CII Fellowship.

Andreas Biagosch Dr. Andreas H. Biagosch is an Independent Director of Ashok Leyland Limited since July 2013.

Manisha Girotra Ms. Manisha Girotra is Additional Independent Director of Ashok Leyland Limited since September 2014.

Sudhindar Khanna Mr. Sudhindar Krishan Khanna is an Independent Director of Ashok Leyland Limited since May 2015.

Sanjay Asher Mr. Sanjay K. Asher is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ashok Leyland Ltd. since December 2010.

Jean Brunol Mr. Jean Brunol is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ashok Leyland Ltd since October 2010.