Astral Poly Technik Ltd (ASPT.NS)

Name Description

K. Raghunath Shenoy Mr. K. Raghunath Shenoy is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is a M.Sc. (Statistics) from Mumbai University. He possesses experience of 37 years in the banking sector. He was the Chairman and CEO of the Lakshmi Vilas Bank Limited, Karur, Tamil Nadu till 2002. He has also served in various positions and retired as an Executive Director of Corporation Bank in 1997. He has also served in the RBI during the period 1965-1973 as a Statistical Assistant (3 Years) and Staff Officer Grade-A (5 Years). Presently he is a Director of an NGO in Bangalore and a member of Executive Committee of Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Mangalore.

Hiranand Savlani Mr. Hiranand A. Savlani is Chief Financial Officer of Astral Poly Technik Ltd. He is responsible for all the Finance and Accounts of Astral Poly Technik Limited.

Sandeep Engineer Mr. Sandeep P. Engineer is Managing Director, Executive Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is a qualified Chemical Engineer and has been the promoter Director of the Company. He has been pivotal in bringing the Company to its current position and scale. He is also a director on the Board of Astral Technologies Limited (A JV Company), Astral Biochem Private Limited (Subsidiary Company),and Kairav Chemicals Limited.

Jagruti Engineer Mrs. Jagruti S. Engineer is Whole Time Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. Mrs. Jagruti Engineer has been managing the Administration and Human Resource Departments of the Company since 2006 and her services are indispensable. It was observed by the members of Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company that it would be prudent to re-appoint the Whole Time Director in the interest of

Kyle Thompson Mr. Kyle A. Thompson is Non-Executive Director of Astral Poly Technik Limited. He is an Associate in Electronics from United States of America. He was a Director in Thompson Plastics Inc., a CPVC manufacturing Company, situated at USA, promoted by his father Mr. Bernard Thompson. He has been actively involved with your Company since 1997 and has contributed significantly for technology tie-ups and product development and upgradation.