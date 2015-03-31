Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)

Name Description

Shiban Koul Professor Doctor Shiban K. Koul serves as the Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Board of Astra Microwave Products Limited. He was appointed to the Board as an Independent Director. An international authority on microwave technology, Shiban K Koul is Professor at the Centre for Applied Research in Electronics at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from REC, Srinagar, and holds an Masters of Technology and Doctorate in Philosophy in microwave engineering from IIT Delhi; he has held visiting assignments with several universities across the world and has authored/co-authored several research papers and books.

P. Chitrakar Shriman P. A. Chitrakar serves as the Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Astra Microwave Products Limited. He is head of operations at Astra Microwave, Mr. Chitrakar had been with the Defence Electronics Laboratory, Hyderabad, as a scientist for 20 years before co-founding Astra Microwave. An Master of Science (Physics) from Mysore University and Masters of Technology (Advanced Electronics) from JNTU, Hyderabad, Mr. Chitrakar design microwave components.

B. Malla Reddy Shriman B. Malla Reddy serves as the Managing Director, Executive Director of Astra Microwave Products Limited. In charge of overall business and strategy at Astra Microwave, he is among Astra Microwave's core founders. Mr. Reddy worked for two decades the Systems Division, Indian Space Research Organisation, Bangalore, and with Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, before taking charge of software development and R&D at OMC Computers Ltd, Hyderabad. Mr. Reddy holds a Master's in Engineering (Automation) from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore with over 30 years’ experience in Defence Research and Development Laboratory as Scientist (Grades B, C&D) and in private sector industries.

S. Gurunatha Reddy Shriman S. Gurunatha Reddy serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director of Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant by profession and was working with this company from April 25,1993 and presently he was working as the Sr. General Manager (Finance).

C. Prameelamma Srimanthi C. Prameelamma serves as the Director - Technical, Executive Director of Astra Microwave Products Limited. A Post Graduate in Engineering (Instrumentation and Control Systems) who was with Electronics Research and Development Establishment, and later with Defence Electronics Research Laboratories (DLRL) for a period in excess of 20 years. Has had considerable exposure in the use of Computer Aided Design work Stations, in the manufacturing processes and testing of microwave components.

Maram Reddy Shriman Maram Venkateshwar Reddy serves as the Executive Director – (Marketing & Operations) of Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd. He is a Graduate in Engineering (Electronics) and a Post Graduate in Business Administration, Mr. M. V. Reddy has 23 years of experience in handling Marketing and Business operations in the domain of Defense, Space and Telecom segment in India and Overseas Market.

Tejavath Ramachandru Shriman Tejavath Ramachandru serves as the Non-Executive Director of Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd. He is an Electronics and Communication Engineer from Osmania University (1976).

Buddharaju Raju Mr. Buddharaju Lakshmi Narayana Raju serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He served at Digital Resources & Library Services of Natinal Library Board, Singapore.

Arun Tiwari Prof. Arun Kumar Tiwari serves as Additional Independent Director of the Company. He has experience 35 years in R&D Management. Worked years in DRDO. Presently Secretary Care Foundation, Hyderabad. Technology Spin-off (Coronary Stent M/s. Indo-US Healthcare Private Limited, and M/s.Hive Serene Biotech.