ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc (ATA.TO)

David McAusland Mr. David L. McAusland serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. He is a senior corporate advisor and lawyer and highly experienced corporate director. Mr. McAusland is a partner in the law firm McCarthy Tétrault and was previously Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development and Chief Legal Officer of Alcan Inc. where he provided leadership on its worldwide mergers, growth strategies, major transactions and capital investments. Mr. McAusland currently acts as director of Cogeco Inc./Cogeco Cable Inc., Cascades Inc., and Khan Resources Inc. Mr. McAusland is also involved with several not-for-profit organizations and private companies. Mr. McAusland received his B.C.L. in 1976 and his LL.B. in 1977, both from McGill University.

Andrew Hider Mr. Andrew Hider serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Hider is uniquely qualified to lead ATS and its global team of 3,500 employees. He is an experienced executive with a track record of success founded on his ability to drive business growth and operational performance in complex business environments and across multiple industries including transportation, advanced technology, instrumentation and industrial products. Most recently, Mr. Hider served as President and CEO of the Taylor Made Group, LLC, a diversified global leader in the supply of innovative products and systems for marine, transportation, agriculture, and construction markets. Prior to that, Mr. Hider served for 10 years at Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology company, including as President of Veeder Root which included a group of subsidiary companies: Red Jacket, Catlow, Insite 360, and Fuel Quest. Mr. Hider began his career with General Electric (NYSE: GE), serving in a number of areas over a six-year period including manufacturing, project management, procurement and finance, culminating in his appointment as General Manager of GE Tri-Remanufacturing. Mr. Hider holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Engineering and Management and a Masters of Business Administration, both from Clarkson University.

Maria Perrella Ms. Maria Perrella serves as Chief Financial Officer of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. She was appointed as the President of Photowatt France (PWF) in 2008. On November 8, 2011, a hearing was held at which time the French bankruptcy court placed PWF into a “recovery” proceeding (“redressement judiciaire”) under the supervision of a court appointed trustee. On February 27, 2012, a subsidiary of the EDF group, the French electricity utility, was selected by the French bankruptcy court to purchase the assets of PWF, and the entire workforce of PWF was subsequently transferred to the purchaser or offered to be transferred within the purchaser’s group. Effective March 1, 2012, the purchaser assumed control over the operations of PWF. The confirmation of a new operator for the PWF business concluded ATS’ operating support of PWF. Although a new operator has assumed the operation of the PWF assets and all employees have been (or offered to be) transferred to this new operator or within its group, the judicial liquidation process could take several years to wind-up.

Tom Kramer Mr. Tom Kramer serves as Executive Vice President - Life Sciences of the company. Prior Mr. Kramer served as Senior Vice President - Life Sciences of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc since 2014.

Helmut Hock Mr. Helmut Hock serves as Senior Vice President - Transportation of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. From 2008 to 2010, Helmut Hock was an independent consultant engaged on a number of senior business advisory roles. Prior to that, he was the President of Royal Pipe Systems Ltd. From 2005 to 2008.

Eric Kiisel Mr. Eric Kiisel serves as Senior Vice President - Consumer, Electronics, Energy and Chemicals of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Mr. Kiisel was appointed Senior Vice-President ASG Canada, Jim Sheldon was named Vice- President and General Manager ASG USA and Vincent Bes was named Photowatt France Chief Financial Officer.

Ronald Keyser Mr. Ronald G. Keyser serves as Chief Information Officer of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. From 2004 to 2007, Ronald Keyser served with Magna Services, most recently as Vice President, Information Technology Operations.

Stewart McCuaig Mr. Stewart Mccuaig serves as Corporate Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. From 2000 to 2005, Stewart McCuaig held the position of General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Syndesis Limited.

Carl Galloway Mr. Carl H. Galloway serves as Vice-Corporate Vice President, Treasurer of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. From 2002 to 2007, he was the Vice President Human Resources, Labour Relations and Health & Safety with Weston Foods Canada Ltd.

Charles Gyles Mr. Charles Gyles serves as Corporate Vice President - Organizational Effectiveness of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. From 2002 to 2007, Charles Gyles was the Vice President Human Resources, Labour Relations and Health & Safety with Weston Foods Canada Ltd.

Tom Hayes Mr. Tom Hayes serves as Vice President, Global Sales –Life Sciences of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Neil Arnold Mr. Neil D. Arnold serves as Independent Director of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. He has over 35 years of experience in public company finance and general management. Most recently, he served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of WHX Corp., a public holding company for primary industrial businesses. He also served as Group Finance Director of Lucas Varity, PLC, a public company providing components and systems to the global aerospace and automotive industries with revenues in excess of $7 billion. Prior to that Mr. Arnold was Chief Financial Officer of Varity Corporation (previously Massey-Ferguson Ltd.). He has served as a director of Lucas Varity, and WHX Corp. At present, Mr. Arnold is a Trustee of Pembroke College Foundation of North America Inc. and a Trustee of The Summit Center Foundation, Inc., both charitable organizations. Mr. Arnold earned a B.A. in Engineering Science from Pembroke College, Oxford University and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK).

Michael Martino Mr. Michael E. Martino serves as Independent Director of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. He is a founder and principal of Mason Capital Management LLC. Mr. Martino began his investment career at Oppenheimer & Company where he was responsible for risk arbitrage research; he ended his tenure at Oppenheimer as Executive Director, Risk Arbitrage. He began his business career at GE Capital Corporation where he held positions in information systems and business analysis. He was formerly a director of Spar Aerospace Limited, a publiclytraded aerospace company. Mr. Martino graduated from Fairfield University with a degree in Political Science and earned a Masters in Business Administration in Finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Gordon Presher Mr. Gordon E. Presher serves as Independent Director of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. He is a uniquely qualified entrepreneur and technologist, possessing expertise and experience in both the automation technology and solar industries. He is the Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Solar Sentry Corp., a seed-stage developer of innovative monitoring equipment for the solar energy industry. Prior to Solar Sentry Mr. Presher was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ormec Systems Corp., a factory automation firm specializing in precise motion control. He began his career as an automation-controls engineer at Eastman Kodak Company, progressing to project leader on two key corporate automation projects. Mr. Presher holds a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Math from Houghton College and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Rochester.

Ivan Ross Mr. Ivan Ross serves as Independent Director of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. He has over 25 years of experience in the financial industry. Currently, he is working at Ardea Partners, a financial advisory firm, which he co-founded in 2016. From 2011 through March of 2016, Mr. Ross was a research analyst at Mason Capital Management LLC. From 1992 to 2011, he worked at Goldman Sachs (promoted to Partner in 2002), principally in the Investment Banking Division’s Corporate Finance and New Products Department, which he ran for many years . Mr. Ross began his career in 1986 as a tax lawyer at Skadden, Arps in New York where he advised and structured complex merger and financing transactions. He holds a BS in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania (1983), and a J.D. from New York University School of Law (1986), where he was a member of the Order of the Coif and the Annual Survey of American Law. Mr. Ross currently serves on the Board of Directors of Mimeo.com, a private business to business print and document services business headquartered in New York. He also serves as a member of the Boards of Overseers at each of the Jacobson Leadership Program in Law and Business at New York University School of Law, and the Katz Center for Advanced Judaic Studies at the University of Pennsylvania.