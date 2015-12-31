Altice NV (ATCA.AS)

Name Description

Jurgen van Breukelen Mr. Jurgen van Breukelen has been Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Altice N.V. since August 9, 2015. On July 1, 2015 he was appointed Non-Executive Independent Director at the Company and Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Remuneration Committee. He holds Masters degree in Business Economics at Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam. Having spent his military service as a lieutenant in the Royal Dutch Army, he joined KPMG in 1994. In 2000, he became partner at KPMG and from 2003 to 2007 he was Head of Corporate Finance in the Netherlands. In 2007 he joined the Board of Management of KPMG, being responsible for Advisory as well as for Clients & Markets. From 2012 to 2014 he acted as Chief Executive Officer and Country Senior Partner of KPMG in the Netherlands. During his professional career he has held a number of senior executive roles at KPMG International, including serving on the boards of KPMG Europe, Middle East & Africa and then until 2014 as Member of the Global Executive Team and Global Board of KPMG International. At the Global Board he chaired KPMG’s Global Quality & Risk Committee. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Alzheimer Nederland and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Van Gansewinkel Groep. In addition, he has been a Senior Adviser at the private equity fund Permira Advisers LLP.

Dexter Goei Mr. Dexter Goei has been President of Altice N.V. and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altice USA since June 20, 2016. Prior to that, he was Chief Executive Officer and Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company. He additionally has served as Director of F300, Hubgrade, Knewon, ONI Maderia, VInluam and Wananchi, among others. He joined the Company in 2009 after working for 15 years in investment. Mr. Goei began his investment banking career with JP Morgan and joined Morgan Stanley in 1999 working in their Media & Communications Group. Over the years, he worked across all segments of the media industry in the US and EMEA region covering primarily cable, pay TV, broadcasting, Internet, content and gaming companies eventually becoming Co-Head of Morgan Stanley's European TMT Group. Mr. Goei obtained a Bachelors degree in Foreign Services from the Georgetown University (School of Foreign Service).

Michel Combes Mr. Michel Combes has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Altice N.V. since June 28, 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer and Chairman of Numericable-SFR at the Company from August 31, 2015 and Independent Non-Executive Director from January 6, 2014 to 2015. He was Member of the Remuneration Committee and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Alcatel-Lucent from April 2013. He has more than 20 years of experience in the telecommunications sector. Mr. Combes was previously Executive Director of the global mobile communications operator Vodafone plc, where he was appointed CEO, Europe Region in October 2008. In addition to his position as CEO of Alcatel-Lucent, Mr. Combes has acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Assystem SA in France and Non-Executive Board Member of MTS. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Telecommunications in France.

Dennis Okhuijsen Mr. Dennis Okhuijsen has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Altice N.V. since September 2012, when he joined the Company. Before that, he was the Treasurer for Liberty Global. From 1993 to 1996, he was a senior accountant at Arthur Andersen. Mr. Okhuijsen joined UPC in 1996, where he was responsible for accounting, treasury and investor relations up to 2005 and before joining Liberty Global. In his previous capacities, Mr. Okhuijsen was also responsible for financial risk management, treasury and operational financing. Mr. Okhuijsen holds a Masters degree in Business Economics from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam.

Jeremie Bonnin Mr. Jeremie Bonnin has been General Secretary, Permanent Representative and Executive Member of the Board of A4 S.A. at Altice N.V. since August 9, 2015. Prior to that, he was General Secretary and Non-Independent Executive Director of the Company from January 3, 2014. He joined the Company as Corporate Finance Director in May 2005. Before joining Altice S.A., he was a Manager in the Transaction Services department at KPMG which he joined in 1998. At KPMG, he led several due diligence projects with a focus in the telecom area. Mr. Bonnin received his engineering degree from Institut d'Informatique d'Entreprise in France in 1998. He also graduated from the DECF in France, equivalent to the CPA (Certified Public Accountant). He obtained a Bachelors degree in Finance and Accounting from Ecole Nationale des Arts et Metiers. He has additionally served as Director of a number of companies, including Altice Participations GP, Next GP, ONI Maderia and Wananchi, among others. He has also been President's Representative at Valvision SAS.

Jean-Luc Allavena Mr. Jean-Luc Allavena has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Altice N.V. since September 10, 2014. He is Member of the Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company. He serves as a Partner of Apollo Management and as the Honorary Chairman of the French-American Foundation-France. He graduated in 1986 from HEC Paris. He was appointed Analyst at Banque Paribas in 1986 before joining Lyonnaise des Eaux (now called Engie) in 1989 as a Financial Controller. In 1992, he became Chief Financial Officer of Techpack International (Pechiney) and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 1996 and then Chairman of the Pechiney World Luxury Cosmetics Division in 1999. In 2000, he joined Lagardere Media as the group’s Chief Operating Officer. He also became a board member of its four main divisions: Lagardere Active (radio and TV), Hachette Livre (book publishing), Hachette Filipacchi Media (magazine publishing) and Hachette Distribution Services (press distribution). He served as the Chief of Staff of His Serene Highness Prince Albert II of Monaco at the beginning of His Reign (2005-2006). In 2007, he joined Apollo Management in London and he has done several deals in various industries such as Monier (formerly Lafarge Roofing), Constellium (formerly Pechiney Aluminium), Latecoere (aerospace) and Verallia (formerly Saint Gobain Glass Packaging). Mr. Allavena has served on the Board since 2014. He has also been involved, for more than two decades, in various non-governmental organisations and served as the President of the Alumni Association of HEC from 2001 to 2003 (subsequently as Honorary Chairman), President of the HEC Foundation from 2003 to 2005 (subsequently as Honorary President) and Chairman of the board of the French- American Foundation - France from 2010 to 2015 (subsequently as Honorary Chairman). He has been awarded Chevalier of the French Legion d’Honneur.

Scott Matlock Mr. Scott W. Matlock has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Altice N.V. since January 16, 2014. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is Partner at PJT Partners, the independent investment bank, where he is a mergers and acquisitions advisor to companies and individuals worldwide. Previously, he worked at Morgan Stanley, where he was an investment banker for 25 years. He was the Global Head of Media and Communications M&A from 2005 to 2008, the Chairman of Asia M&A (including Australia, India and Japan) from 2008 to 2010, and the Chairman of International M&A from 2010 to 2014. He started his career at Morgan Stanley focused on transportation, industrial and technology companies. In 1997, he switched his focus to the media and communications sectors. When he moved to London in 2002, he became the Head of European Media Coverage and then the Co-Head of European Media Communications Coverage for the firm. he was responsible for some of Morgan Stanley’s most important clients and transactions in the media and communication sectors. Sectors on which he has been particularly focused have included cable, mobile/cellular, satellite and broadcast. He graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1988.