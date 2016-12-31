Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO)

Name Description

Ronald Eckhardt Mr. Ronald J. (Ron) Eckhardt serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Eckhardt is currently retired. Prior thereto, Mr. Eckhardt was Executive Vice President, North American Operations of Talisman Energy Inc., a publicly traded energy company listed on the TSX, from October 2003 to September 2009. Mr. Eckhardt earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba and started his career with Shell Canada Resources in 1977.

Robert Broen Mr. Robert Anthony Broen, B.Sc.Eng., P.Eng., serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Prior thereto, he was President and Chief Operating Officer, from January 6, 2015 to April 20, 2015, Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation from October 11, 2013 to January 6, 2015, and Senior Vice President, Light Oil of the Corporation from November 26, 2012 to October 11, 2013. Mr. Broen is also a member of both the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) Board of Governors and the In situ Oil Sands Alliance (IOSA) Board of Directors. Before joining Athabasca, Mr. Broen was Senior Vice President, North American Shale with Talisman Energy Inc. from April 2012 to October 2012 and President, Talisman Energy USA Inc. from December 2009 to April 2012. Mr. Broen was also a member of the board of directors of Talisman Energy USA Inc. from December 2009 to April 2012.

Kimberly Anderson Ms. Kimberly (Kim) Anderson serves as Chief Financial Officer of Athabasca Oil Corporation. Prior thereto, she was the Chief Financial Officer of KANATA Energy Group Ltd. from January 9, 2013 until February 14, 2014. Prior thereto, Ms. Anderson held various roles at Provident Energy Ltd. between June 2009 and April 2012, including Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, Director, Finance & Investor Relations, Director, Finance & Information Services and Director, Finance Midstream.

Anne Schenkenberger Ms. Anne Schenkenberger serves as Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary of Athabasca Oil Corp. Prior thereto, she was General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the Company from May 2008 to August 18, 2010. Prior thereto, Ms. Schenkenberger was legal counsel at ConocoPhillips Canada, a subsidiary of ConocoPhillips from April 2000 to April 2008.

Matthew Taylor Mr. Matthew Taylor, CFA, serves as Vice President - Capital Markets and Communications of the Company. Prior thereto he was the Director of Energy Equity Research at National Bank from July 2010 to April 2014, and held positions in equity research and investment banking at GMP Securities and CIBC World Markets from August 2007 to June 2010.

Kevin Smith Mr. Kevin Smith serves as Vice President - Light Oil of the Company. Prior thereto, he was the Business Unit, Vice President at Encana Corporation from October 2008 until November 2013.

Rod Sousa Mr. Rod Sousa serves as Vice President - Corporate Development of the Company. Prior thereto, he was the Managing Director & Head of TD Energy Advisors investment banking sector from July 2010. Prior thereto Mr. Sousa was Managing Director and President of Ross Smith Sousa Energy Advisors between 2008 and 2010 and held positions at Scotia Waterous between 1999 and 2008.

Dave Stewart Mr. Dave Stewart is Vice President - Operations of the Company. Mr. Stewart became Vice President, Operations of the Company in November 2016 and now leads the Company’s Light Oil and Thermal Oil field operations, HSE, transportation and marketing. Prior thereto he was Director, Light Oil Operations of the Company since December 2013 and Director HSE from April 2013. Prior to joining Athabasca, Mr. Stewart held a number of senior roles at Talisman Energy including Vice President Operations North American Western District portfolio and Vice President of HSE & Operational Integrity supporting Talisman’s U.S. country office.

Donald Verdonck Mr. Donald Verdonck is Vice President - Thermal Oil of the Company. Prior to a brief two-year retirement, he was Vice President, Development and Operations of the Company from 2007 to 2014, during which time he also served as Executive Vice President of the Dover Joint Venture operating entity (which is now Brion Energy Corporation). Prior thereto, Mr. Verdonck held senior roles with Total E&P Canada, Deer Creek Energy and Murphy Oil.

Bryan Begley Mr. Bryan Begley serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Begley is currently a Managing Director and Partner at 1901 Partners, a private equity firm formed in 2014 to make private investments in the energy sector. From 2007 to 2014, Mr. Begley served as a Managing Director of ZBI Ventures, LLC, a private equity firm focused on the energy sector. Prior to joining ZBI Ventures, Mr. Begley was a Partner at McKinsey & Co. in the Houston and Dallas offices where he advised clients across the global energy sector. He began his career as an engineer with Phillips Petroleum Company.

Carlos Fierro Mr. Carlos Antonio Fierro serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Fierro is a private investor and consultant based in Washington, D.C. Mr. Fierro serves on the board, audit committee and conflicts committee of Shell Midstream Partners. From May 2016 to present, Mr. Fierro has served as a Senior Advisor to Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking arm of Guggenheim Partners. From September 2008 to June 2013, Mr. Fierro was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Natural Resources Group for Barclays PLC. Prior thereto, Mr. Fierro spent 11 years at Lehman Brothers, where his last role was the Global Head of the Natural Resources Group. Before joining Lehman Brothers, Mr. Fierro was a transactional lawyer with Baker Botts LLP, where he practiced corporate, M&A and securities law.