Attacq Ltd (ATTJ.J)

Name Description

Pierre Tredoux Mr. Pierre Tredoux is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Attacq Limited. Founder and executive director of the Barnstone group, Pierre is also a former partner and managing director of Deloitte Consulting South Africa. He has advised many of South Africa’s leading organisations on corporate strategy and structure, operational and performance improvement, enterprise applications and corporate governance. Pierre has worked in the financial services, manufacturing, mining and resources, communications, beverages, professional services, tourism and leisure sectors both locally and internationally. Pierre is also the non-executive chairman of Atterbury Property, the property development company that Attacq holds a 25% interest in. He has served on the Board of directors of Attacq since 2005 and was appointed as non-executive chairman in 2012.

Morné Wilken Mr. Morne Wilken is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Attacq Limited. Leading Attacq’s listing on the JSE, Morné has extensive experience in property development, property investment, property finance, corporate restructuring and acquisitions. Morné spent 10 years in the Property Finance Division of First National Bank and Rand Merchant Bank (both divisions of FirstRand Bank Limited) where he excelled as a top dealmaker. Morné then led the strategic roll-out and development of the Waterfall Business Estate in Midrand for Atterbury Property before joining Attacq in 2009 as Chief Operating Officer. Morné was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer in 2011.

Melt Hamman Mr. Melt Hamman is Financial Director, Executive Director of Attacq Limited. Prior to joining Attacq in July 2013, Melt was the Chief Risk Officer at WesBank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited and appointed to the WesBank Executive Committee. Melt has served as Credit Risk Manager at Nedbank Limited and a Director of Loubser du Plessis Consulting Proprietary Limited. Subsequent to this he was the Head of Credit for FNB Corporate Property Finance Division and a Financial Director of Eagle Ink Systems Proprietary Limited. Melt has extensive experience in banking and business operations.

Helena Austen Ms. Helena Austen is Head of Legal of Attacq Limited. Helena joined Attacq as the head of the legal department effective 1 September 2013. Helena was admitted as an attorney in March 2002 and is a former partner in Vorster Pereira and director of Faber Goërtz Ellis Austen Inc. Helena has extensive experience and knowledge in South African tax legislation having assisted and advised on various tax matters. Helena also has experience structuring black economic empowerment transactions, carrying out schemes of arrangement, drafting contracts, corporate governance, general company law and company secretarial work.

Peter De Villiers Mr. Peter De Villiers is Head of Africa and International Investments of Attacq Limited. Peter studied B Com Accounting Sciences at the University of Pretoria and completed his training contract at Deloitte, qualifying as a chartered accountant in 2002. Thereafter he worked at Deloitte Corporate Finance, BJM Corporate Finance and One Capital prior to joining the Atterbury Group in March 2013. Peter is also a CFA Charterholder.

Nicolle Weir Ms. Nicolle Weir is Head of Asset and Property Management of Attacq Limited. Nicolle has extensive financial, auditing and asset management experience. Nicolle joined the Atterbury Group in 2008, first as an asset manager and then as a director of AAM in 2009. Under her operational leadership, the AAM team was honoured in 2011 with a prestigious IPD Investment Award for the fund being the best commercial and overall performer over 3 years. Nicolle completed her training contract with Deloitte and represented Deloitte South Africa in its Global Exchange Programme, gaining 3 years’ experience in Toronto, Canada, specialising in Telecommunications. Nicolle was a senior manager at Deloitte in the Corporate Finance division, and has 8 years’ experience in auditing.

Talana Smith Ms. Talana Smith is Company Secretary of Attacq Limited. Talana is a qualified CA with a Masters degree and has played a key role since the formation of the Atterbury Group. She was the CFO of the Atterbury Group for the period 2001 to 2010 and also acted as the Company Secretary during this period. Her broad regulatory and commercial experience is a valuable asset to the team.

Brett Nagle Mr. Brett T Nagle, CA(SA) is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He completed his articles at Deloitte & Touche in 2002 before joining the corporate finance division of Rand Merchant Bank until 2013. Brett is currently the head of investments at Royal Bafokeng Holdings Proprietary Limited and also serves as a non-executive director of Impala Platinum Holdings Limited. Brett has extensive investment banking, corporate finance and mining experience.

Johan Van der Merwe Mr. Johan Van der Merwe is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Attacq Limited. Johan has more than 20 years of financial and investment experience and has been the Chief Executive Officer of SIM for over 10 years. Prior to that Johan was a director and executive committee member of Investec Asset Management, where he was responsible for Private Equity and its Botswana Office. At Investec Asset Management, Johan also served as Global Sector Head of Resources, Head of Equities and Sector Head of SA Resources. In Gencor Industries Inc’s (“Gencor”) Corporate Finance division, Johan was on the core team to finalise the Gencor/BHP Billiton transaction and was responsible for Corporate Finance and Tax at BHP Billiton.

Thys Du Toit Mr. Thys Du Toit is Non-Executive Independent Director of Attacq Limited. Thys is an investment professional with 28 years of experience, the bulk of which was gained at Coronation Fund Managers. In 1993 he was one of the founding members of Coronation Fund Managers, which listed on the JSE in June 2003. Thys held the position of CEO from 1997 to 2008 and during his tenure with Coronation grew the business into the second largest independent fund manager in South Africa. Thys graduated with a BSc Agric and MBA Cum Laude from the University of Stellenbosch. Thys started his career as a stockbroker at George Huysamer & Partners and in 1990 joined Syfrets Managed Assets as a portfolio manager. Thys is a director of a number of JSE listed companies, including PSG Group and Pioneer Foods. He now runs an investment management business, Rootstock Investment Management.

Hellen El Haimer Ms. Hellen El Haimer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Attacq Limited. Hellen is the Managing Director of the FM Institute Proprietary Limited, a facilities and property management consulting company. Hellen is an admitted attorney with over 15 years’ post-qualification experience in the legal, property and facilities management fields. Hellen has held senior positions in the Department of Public Works and SARS in property and facilities disciplines and held an executive position at ABSA, responsible for the facilities and property management of their national property portfolio. Hellen also worked as a legal manager at Standard Bank Properties.

Keneilwe Moloko Ms. Keneilwe Rachel Moloko is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Keneilwe CA(SA), BCom (UCT), BSc.QS (UCT), started her career as a Quantity Surveyor with Grinaker Building, Dawson and Frazer and CP de Leeuw Quantity Surveyors. After six years in the construction industry, she went back to study to become a Chartered Accountant. On completion on her articles at KPMG, working in the financial services and tax divisions, she took up the position of development executive at Spearhead Property Holdings Limited. Thereafter Keneilwe joined Coronation Fund Managers Limited as a fixed interest credit analyst and a member of the Coronation Credit Committee. She currently serves as an independent non-executive director of KWV Holdings Limited, Prescient Limited, Holdsport Limited, Fairvest Property Holdings Limited, Esor Limited and Brimstone Investment Corporation Limited. She is also a member of the Cape Retirement Fund Audit Committee.