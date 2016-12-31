Grupa Azoty SA (ATTP.WA)

Name Description

Wojciech Wardacki Dr. Wojciech Piotr Wardacki has been Chairman of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since December 16, 2016. Since April 2016 he has been Chairman of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty Zaklady Chemiczne Police S.A., where he served as Member of the Supervisory Board from March 1, 2016 until March 30, 2016. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bank Ochrony Srodowiska SA since February 15, 2016. He holds a doctorate degree in Economics and served as Lecturer at Wyzsza Szkola Administracji Publicznej w Szczecinie, among others. He was Director of Finance and Administration and then Member of the Management Board of Goleniowskie Fabryki Mebli Kollektion WIM Sp. z o.o. He served as Member of the Management Board and then Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of Zaklady Chemiczne Zachem S.A. Moreover, he was Member of the Management Board of Ciech S.A., Chairman of the Board of PKP, Janikosoda S.A. and Zachem S.A.

Tomasz Karusewicz Mr. Tomasz Karusewicz has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since May 15, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company from February 1, 2016. He received Masters degree in business management from Uniwersytet Szczecinski. Mr. Karusewicz is a qualified comptroller, certified by the Ministry of Finance. He is also qualified to serve on supervisory boards of the state-owned companies. He completed a number of internal audit and control courses and training programs. From In 2003 to 2005 he worked at the Internal Control Department of the Szczecin City Hall, also as a comptroller. Then he served at Nafta Polska S.A. From 2006 to 2008, he worked at the Ciech Group, first as Deputy Director at the Owner Supervision Office of Ciech S.A. and Member of Supervisory Boards of Zaklady Chemiczne Alwernia S.A. and Ciech Polfa Sp. z o.o. (both Ciech Group companies). Then he moved on to serve as Member of the Supervisory Board of Ciech S.A. In 2007-2009, he worked as Deputy Director at the Business Development Office and the Foreign Investments Office of PZU S.A. Then, in 2010-2012, he was employed at Telewizja Polska S.A. as Director of the Audit and Internal Control Office. Mr. Karusewicz also served on Supervisory Boards of Enea S.A. of Poznan (2007-2008), IKS Solino S.A. of Inowroclaw and Zaklad Wodociagow i Kanalizacji Sp. z o.o. of Szczecin (2015). In 2006, he held the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Moscicach S.A. Currently, he has been Member of the Management Board of PZU Zycie S.A., a PZU Group company.

Witold Szczypinski Mr. Witold Szczypinski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board and General Director of Grupa Azoty S.A. since April 2014. Prior to that, he served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board responsible for Production and Safety at the Company. He has been working in the Company since 1979 and for the last 25 years in managerial positions, most recently, as Acting General Director. Since August 2007 he has held the position of the Member of the Management Board of the Company. From January 2002, he was Acting Technical and Development Director. Earlier he assumed, inter alia, the function of Direct of Plastics Centre from 1999 to 2001, Manager of Synthesis Plant between 1991 and 1999 and Manager of Silicon Department Synthesis Plant from 1987 to 1990. He graduated from the Faculty of Production Organization of Politechnika Slaska, and received a title of specialist in the area of organization of chemical industry. He completed postgraduate trainings for company executives, ownership transformation managers, and candidates for Members of Supervisory Boards.

Tomasz Hinc Mr. Tomasz Hinc has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since May 20, 2016. He was Member of the Management Board of the Company from March 14, 2016. He graduated from Uniwersytet Szczecinski. From 1997 to 2007 he was university teacher at schools of higher education in Szczecin, lecturing on organization and management, human resources management, sociology and public relations. From 2007 he has been Adviser to the Management Board of Totalizator Sportowy Sp. z o.o. of Warsaw and then Head of the Szczecin Branch; in 2008 he served as acting Head of the Zielona Gora Branch and since 2013 he has also been Head of the Koszalin Branch. From 2006 he was Member of the Szczecin City Council in three consecutive terms and since 2014 he has been Deputy Chair of the Council. Since 2015 he has acted as Representative of Szczecin in the Pomerania Euroregion Council. Between 2013 and 2015 he was Member of the Szczecin Council of Public Benefit Activities. From 2007 until 2014 he served as Member of the Security and Order Committee of the Mayor of Szczecin. Since 2003 Mr. Hinc has been Member of the Social Council of the Regional Oncology Hospital in Szczecin of the Zachodniopomorskie Oncology Centre.

Grzegorz Kadzielawski Dr. Grzegorz Kadzielawski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since June 20, 2017. He graduated form Uniwersytet Jagiellonski, Krakow in Administration and holds a doctorate degree in Legal Sciences from Krakowska Akademia. Since May 2017 he has served at Fundacja Rozwoju Systemu Edukacji. Moreover, he has been on the Supervisory Board of Zaklady Gorniczo-Metalowe ZEBIEC w Zebcu S.A. and has also served at the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. In the past, he served at Politechnika Warszawska, Polskie Radio w Warszawie RDC S.A., Uczelnia Lazarskiego, Re Alloys sp. z o.o., among others.

Pawel Lapinski Mr. Pawel Andrzej Lapinski has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since May 20, 2016. He graduated from Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika in Management and Marketing (1998). He completed postgraduate studies at Uniwersytet Mikolaja Kopernika in 2000 and at Szkola Glowna Handlowa in 2006 and 2008. He was President of the Management Board of Struga S.A. from 2007 to 2016. In 2007 he served at Elana-Energetyka sp. z o. o. as Vice President of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer. From 2005 to 2007 he served at Elana-Energetyka sp. z o. o. and Chief Financial Officer and Commercial Proxy. He was Deputy Managing Director, Economic Director and Commercial Proxy of Boryszew S.A., Elana Branch in Torun from 2006 to 2007. He was Head of Economic Team of Boryszew S.A. Elana Branch in Torun from 1999 to 2005. From 1997 to 1999 he was Controller at Boryszew S.A. Elana Branch in Torun. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board of VEROBUD S.A., BUMAR-HYDROMA S.A. and ELANA-PET sp. z o. o.

Jozef Rojek Mr. Jozef Rojek has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since May 20, 2016. He joined the Company's Management Board as Member on March 14, 2016. He studied at Malopolska Wyzsza Szkola Ekonomiczna w Tarnowie and Politechnika Krakowska. From 2007 to 2015 he was Member of the Sejm (lower chamber of the Polish Parliament) (2007-2015: member of the State Treasury Committee, 2008-2009: member of the Justice and Human Rights Committee, 2009-2011: member of the Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee, 2015: member of the Petitions Committee). Between 2006 and 2007 he acted as Member of the Social Council at Moscickie Centrum Medyczne Samodzielny SPZOZ (public medical centre in Moscice), and from 2006 to 2007 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Przedsiebiorstwo Uzdrowiskowe Ustron S.A. Between 2006 and 2007 he acted as Adviser to Director General of Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Moscicach S.A. Moreover, from 2005 to 2006 he was Member of the Sejm. From 2003 until 2004 he served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Biuro Projektow Zakladow Azotowych Biprozat Tarnow Sp. z o.o., and from 2002 and 2005 he was Chief Specialist at Biuro Projektow Zakladow Azotowych Biprozat Tarnow Sp. z o.o. From 1998 to 2002 he was Mayor of Tarnow, and from 1994 until 1998 he acted as Chief Designer at Biuro Projektow Zakladow Azotowych Biprozat Tarnow Sp. z o.o. Between 1987 and 1994 he served at Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie, and from 1986 to 1987 he worked for Spoldzielnia Transportu Wiejskiego (rural transport cooperative) in Dabrowa Tarnowska. From 1985 to 1986 he served at the Management Board of Spoldzielnia Transportu Wiejskiego and in 1985 he worked for Wojewodzki Zwiazek Spoldzielni Rolniczych (provincial association of agricultural cooperatives). Moreover, from 1972 to 1985 he served at Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie and from 1968 until 1969 at Gminna Spoldzielnia Samopomoc Chlopska of Ropczyce (farmers self-help communal cooperative).

Artur Kopec Mr. Artur Kopec has been Member of the Management Board and Employee Representative at Grupa Azoty S.A. (formerly Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie - Moscicach SA) since February 17, 2012. He joined the Company in October 2003 and served as mechanic at the Department of Ammonia, a master shift at the Department of catalysts, independent technologist for ammonia synthesis at the Centre for Fertilizer, specialist technologist for fertilizer and at the same time the engineer supervising the construction process of Mechanical Fertilizer Granulation, director of comprehensive testing and commissioning Mechanical Fertilizer granulation, specialist and ammonia, hydrogen economy, the Department of ammonia, the functional classes currently head of the Department of ammonia. He graduated from Politechnika Wroclawska in Chemical Technology in 2002. He also completed managerial course organized by Rudzka Agencja Rozwoju i Training Partners in 2008 and a postgraduate studies on business at Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Krakowie and Krakowska Szkola Biznesu in 2008. In 2010 he completed a course for supervisory board members in state-owned companies. He is Member of Chemical Industry Association of Engineers and Technicians since 2006.

Zbigniew Paprocki Mr. Zbigniew Paprocki has been Secretary of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Grupa Azoty S.A. since January 15, 2016. Prior to that, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company. From April 2007, he has held a post of Deputy Chief Engineer of Production Coordination at the Company. He joined the Company in 1994. From October 1994 to August 1997, he served as master shift at Water Treatment Plant at the Department of Energy. Between August 1997 and April 2007, he acted as Deputy Head of the Energy-Water Department at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, since 2008, he has acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ELZAT Sp. z o.o. Between 2001 and 2008, he served as Chairman, and subsequently, Member of the Supervisory Board at PROREM Sp. z o.o. Since June 2010, he has been President of the Tarnow Division of the Association of Engineers and Technicians of the Chemical Industry and Member of the Executive Board of SITPChem. In June 1994, he graduated from Faculty of Environment Engineering of Akademia Rolnicza im. Hugona Kollataja w Krakowie (currently Uniwersytet Rolniczy im. Hugona Kollataja w Krakowie), with Master of Engineering degree. He completed also examination for candidates to supervisory boards of state-owned companies in 2000.

Piotr Czajkowski Mr. Piotr Czajkowski has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since July 28, 2017. He holds Masters degree in Management and Marketing from Politechnika Warszawska and completed postgraduate studies in Organization and Management at Wojskowa Akademia Techniczna im. Jaroslawa Dabrowskiego w Warszawie (WAT). He has served on the Supervisory Board of Warszawskie Zaklady Mechaniczne „PZL-WZM” w Warszawie S.A., Huta Stalowa Wola S.A., Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacji Samochodowej w Ostrowie Wielkopolskim Sp. z o.o., Zaklady Przemyslu Precyzyjnego „NIEWIADOW” S.A., Zaklady Mechaniczne „PZL-Wola” S.A., INTRACO S.A. and Zaklady Tekstylno-Konfekcyjne „TEOFILOW” S.A. Between 2000 and 2017 he served at the Ministry of Treasury.

Monika Fill Ms. Monika Fill has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since December 2, 2016. She is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. She graduated in English from Uniwersytet Jagiellonski, Krakow. She also graduated in European Studies from University of North London (Masters degree) and completed postgraduate studies in Insurance at Akademia Finansow w Warszawie. Moreover, she graduated in Sociology from Uniwersytet Warszawski. She has served at PZU SA and GPW SA. From 2006 to 2010 she was Member of the Supervisory Board, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Management Board of Pocztowe Towarzystwo Ubezpieczen Wzajemnych. From 2011 to 2015 she run a consulting business.

Robert Kapka Mr. Robert Kapka has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Grupa Azoty S.A. (formerly Zaklady Azotowe w Tarnowie-Moscicach SA) since June 3, 2013. He joined the Company in 1999 and has served as Deputy Head of Business Unit Plastics Production. Prior to this, he served as marketing specialist at ZPZD WIMED from 1997 to 1999. He graduated from Politechnika Krakowska im. Tadeusza Kosciuszki with Master of Engineering degree in Chemical Technology. In addition he completed postgraduate studies at Politechnika Rzeszowska im. Ignacego Lukasiewicza in Chemistry and Polymer Technology in 2009.

Bartlomiej Litwinczuk Mr. Bartlomiej Litwinczuk has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since February 1, 2016. Since May 2010 he has been Barrister with the Bar Association in Warsaw. In 2005 he obtained Masters degree in Law from Uniwersytet Warszawski. Since December 2015 he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Polski Holding Obronny Sp. z o.o. and since May 2010 he has run his own Law Firm.

Ireneusz Purgacz Mr. Ireneusz Purgacz has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Grupa Azoty S.A. since December 2, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. In 1979 he graduated from the Faculty of Law and Administration of Uniwersytet Warszawski. From 1981 to 1983 he served at Sad Wojewodzki w Ciechanowie and from 1986 to 1995 he was a Lawyer at Zespol Adwokacki Nr 1 w Ciechanowie. Since 1995 he has run his own Law Firm in Ciechanow. From 2009 to 2011 he was Member of the Supervisory Board of Przedsiebiorstwo Wodociagow i Kanalizacji Sp. z o.o. w Wyszkowie.