Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)

Name Description

Christian Aubert Mr. Christian Aubert has been Chairman of the Board of Aubay SA since May 23, 2003. He is also, Director of Auplata SAS and Representative of Aubay SA on the Board of Directors of Aubay Isalia. Previously he served as Chairman of Auplata SAS, GCCCM SA and Director of Gold by Gold. He graduated from Ecole Superieure d'Informatique, Electronique, Automatique (ESIEA) in Engineering.

Philippe Rabasse Mr. Philippe Rabasse has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Aubay SA since June 8, 2004. He is also Member of the Board of Directors of Aubay Isalia. He was Manager of Capitalinvest SNC and Director of Adex SA. Mr. Rabasse graduated in 1986 from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Informatique et de Mathematiques Appliquees in Grenoble.

David Fuks Mr. David Fuks has served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Financial Affairs of Aubay SA since 2007, and has also been Director of the Company since May 10, 2007. He graduated from ESSEC Business School with a Masters degree in Commercial Law (1994). Before joining Aubay SA he worked for audit companies, such as Constantin and Arthur Andersen.

Vincent Gauthier Mr. Vincent Gauthier is Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Legal Affairs and Director of Aubay SA. He has sat on the Board of Directors of the Company since May 10, 2007. He was awarded a Masters degree in International Law in Paris, 1998. He was Manager of Capitalinvest SNC and Director of YCIMN SA. He is Member of the Board of Aubay RT.

Christophe Andrieux Mr. Christophe Andrieux is Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Belgium and Director of Aubay SA. He has sat on the Board of Directors of the Company since May 13, 2003. He is Deputy Director of Aubay Luxembourg. He was Manager of Capitalinvest and Director of Adex SA. Mr. Andrieux in an Engineering graduate from Conservatoire Nationale des Arts et Metiers (CNAM) (1984).

Philippe Cornette Mr. Philippe Cornette has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer for France and Director of Aubay SA since September 25, 2006. He joined the Company's Board on May 23, 2003. He is also Manager of Etablissements Cornette SARL, and previously served previously as Manager of SCP Peignot and Cornette.

Paolo Riccardi Mr. Paolo Riccardi has served as Chief Executive Officer for Italy of Aubay SA since March 2000 and as Director since May 10, 2007. He graduated in Computer Science from Universita degli Studi di Milano in 1992. In 1990 he was given the role of Technical Manager at Philips in Amsterdam, then at Marben, with 1993-1994 being spent in France, and later in Italy, where he set up his own company, ART, in 1998. Mr. Riccardi joined Aubay SA in March 2000 when ART became part of the Company. He is also Chairman of Aubay RT.

Gerard Lucente Mr. Gerard Lucente has been Chief Executive Officer of Spain branch of Aubay SA since September 2001. He gained his Masters degree in Management and Computer Science in 1983 from Universite Paris-Sud 11. Since 1984 he has built his experience in that field from designing applications to their development and putting them into production. During his career, he also gained experience in the telecoms sector, including internationally. Mr. Lucente became Chief Executive Officer of Aubay Integration in March 2000.