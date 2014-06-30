Auryn Resources Inc (AUG.TO)

Name Description

Ivan Bebek Mr. Ivan James Bebek is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Bebek has over 15 years experience in financing, foreign negotiations, and acquisitions in the mineral exploration industry. His understanding of the capital markets and ability to position, structure and finance companies that he has been associated with has been instrumental in their successes. Mr. Bebek formerly was the President. CEO and co-founder of Cayden Resources Inc., which was sold to Agnico Eagle Mining Limited for $205 million in November 2014, a co-founder and a Director of Stratton Resources Inc. and a co-founder of Keegan Resources Inc. (now Asanko Gold).

Shawn Wallace Mr. Shawn Kristen Wallace is President, Chief Executive Officer and director to the Company. Mr Wallace has been involved in all aspects of the mining industry, from mineral exploration and project management, to financing, mergers & acquisitions, and corporate development. Over the past 25 years, Mr. Wallace has been instrumental in building numerous high-quality mineral exploration, development, and production stage companies. Mr. Wallace is also a Director of Asanko Gold Inc. and Stratton Resources Inc.

Peter Rees Mr. Peter Rees has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer,Secretary of Auryn Resources Inc., with effect from September 7, 2012. Mr. Rees has worked with Canadian and U.S. publically listed mining companies for the past 10 years.

Michael Henrichsen Mr. Michael Henrichsen is Chief Operating Officer of the company since November 1, 2013.

Antonio Arribas Mr. Antonio Arribas is Director of Auryn Resources Inc. Antonio Arribas holds a BA and MSc in Geology from the Universidad de Salamanca and a PhD from the University of Michigan. He is a world-renowned expert in his field with over 20 years experience in the resources industry across multiple companies, commodities and geographic regions. Mr. Arribas has held a variety of positions including Vice President Geoscience at BHP Billiton Minerals Exploration in Singapore (2013), Senior Manager Geosciences at Newmont Mining Corp. (2012) in Denver, Colorado, and Exploration Manager South America at Placer Dome Exploration in Reno, Nevada (2006). Mr. Arribas is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of Michigan and at James Cook University in Townsville, Australia. He is an experienced lecturer and has contributed to over 40 publications. In 2013, Mr. Arribas was elected President of The Society of Economic Geologists, Inc., (SEG) where he continues to be a member.

Michael Kosowan Mr. Michael Kosowan serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Kosowan holds a master's of applied science degree, is a mining engineer (PEng) and a former investment adviser of Sprott Private Wealth (Canada) and Sprott Global Resources Inc. (United States). Mr. Kosowan is also an industry expert with over 20 years of experience in the junior mining sector. For the past 17 years, he has been leading mining investment and financings in the U.S. and Canada through his work with Sprott and other premier brokerage houses. Previously, Mr. Kosowan worked for a number of top tier Canadian mining companies such as Placer Dome, Falconbridge and Inco, as a project engineer, and for Atapa Minerals in Indonesia and Peru, as an exploration manager.

Daniel McCoy Mr. Daniel T. McCoy Ph.D., has been appointed as Director of the Company., with effect from 26 February 2015. Dr. McCoy obtained his doctorate at the University of Alaska and has worked extensively in the exploration sector for over 27 years, specializing in precious metals exploration. Dr. McCoy has a wealth of experience in North America, South America and in Africa. Dr. McCoy was previously employed at Placer Dome as manager for US generative exploration and was formerly President and CEO of Asanko Gold Inc., where he led the exploration team that discovered the Esaase Gold deposit in Ghana, West Africa. Most recently, Dr. McCoy was Chief Geologist and a Director of Cayden Resources, where he led the exploration team that led to the acquisition of the El Barqueño project, resulting in the acquisition of the Company by Agnico Eagle Mining.

Steven Cook Mr. Steven M. Cook is an Independent Director of Auryn Resources Inc. Mr. Cook is a practicing tax partner at the law firm of Thorsteinssons LLP, Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Cook received his B.Comm. and LL.B. degrees from the University of British Columbia and was called to the British Columbia Bar in 1982 and the Ontario Bar in 1992. Mr. Cook is a specialist in corporate and international tax planning, offshore structures, representation, and civil and criminal tax litigation. Mr. Cook has served on the board of Brett Resources Ltd. prior to it being acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. and Cayden Resources Inc. prior to it being acquired by Agnico Eagle Mining Limited. Mr. Cook currently serves as a director of Stratton Resources Inc.

Gordon Fretwell Mr. Gordon J. Fretwell is an Independent Director of Auryn Resources Inc. Mr. Fretwell holds a B.Comm. degree and graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1979 with his Bachelor of Law degree. Formerly a partner in a large Vancouver law firm, Mr. Fretwell has, since 1991, been a self-employed solicitor (Gordon J. Fretwell Law Corporation) in Vancouver, practicing primarily in the areas of corporate and securities law. He currently serves on the board of several public companies engaged in mineral exploration including: Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., Asanko Gold Inc., Quartz Mountain Resources Ltd., Lignol Energy Corporation, and Coro Mining Corp.