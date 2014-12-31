Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

Name Description

Richard Glickman Dr. Richard M. Glickman LL.D. serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Dr. Glickman brings over 30 years of experience in the creation and operation of health care ventures, founding and co-founding numerous companies during his career. As the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Aspreva Pharmaceuticals, he played an integral role in developing and establishing CellCept, or MMF, as the current standard of care for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN). Aspreva Pharmaceuticals was acquired by Swiss pharmaceutical company Galenica for nearly $1-billion in 2008. He currently serves as founding chairman of Essa Pharmaceuticals Inc., chairman of the board of Engene Corp. and a director of Cardiome Pharma. He is also a partner at Lumira Capital, one of Canada's most successful health-care-focused venture capital firms. Dr. Glickman has served on numerous biotechnology and community boards, including member of the federal government's national biotechnology advisory committee, director of the Canadian Genetic Disease Network, chairman of Life Sciences B.C. and a member of the British Columbia Innovation Council. Dr. Glickman is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year, a recipient of both British Columbia and Canada's Top 40 under 40 award, the B.C. Lifesciences Leadership Award and the Corporate Leadership Award from the Lupus Foundation of America (LFA).

Dennis Bourgeault Mr. Dennis Bourgeault, C.A., is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been the CFO of the Company since 1998 and is responsible for the financial operations of the Company. He was the controller for a private industrial distribution company for six years from 1992 to 1998 and prior to this time he was a senior manager in public accounting at KPMG. Mr. Bourgeault obtained his Chartered Accountant designation in 1984 and earned a Bachelor of Commence Degree from the University of Alberta.

Michael Martin Mr. Michael R. Martin is Chief Operating Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. He was formerly CEO, director and co-founder of the privately held Aurinia Pharma Corp. which was acquired in 2013 by the Company. In his current role with Aurinia, Mr. Martin is responsible for managing company functions such as corporate and business development, alliance management, investor relations, intellectual property and pre-commercial market planning. Mr. Martin is a biotech/pharmaceutical executive with over 19 years industry experience. Mr. Martin joined Aurinia from Vifor Pharma where he held the position of Director, Global Business Development & Licensing. Prior to Vifor, Mr. Martin was a key member of the business development team that saw Aspreva sold to Galenica for $915M. Upon joining Aspreva in 2004, Mr. Martin initiated the strategic launch planning process for CellCept® in “less-common” autoimmune diseases. These included such indications as pemphigus vulgaris, myasthenia gravis, and lupus nephritis. Prior thereto, Mr. Martin held a variety of progressively senior commercial positions at Schering-Plough. Mr. Martin spent time in Europe where he was responsible for the rheumatology business unit for Remicade® in France. In addition while at Schering-Plough, Mr. Martin was the brand manager responsible for the Canadian launch of Remicade (infliximab).

Neil Solomons Dr. Neil Solomons is Chief Marketing Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Dr. Neil Solomons is responsible for managing, developing, guiding and coordinating Aurinia’s clinical development group and its activities. He is also Aurinia’s senior medical spokesperson to investigators, scientific advisors and investors. Dr. Solomons is an experienced pharmaceutical physician with more than 15 years of clinical development and medical affairs experience in both big pharma and biotech. He is a recognized expert in rare-disease drug development and is widely published in this field. Prior to Aurinia Dr. Solomons worked at Vifor Pharma, formerly Aspreva Pharmaceuticals Inc., where he held the position of Vice President, Research and Development being the lead clinician in the development of CellCept® in rare diseases. Dr. Solomons led CellCept Clinical Development teams of over 50 people that saw the completion, reporting and publication of studies in pemphigus vulgaris, myasthenia gravis, both industry firsts, and the successful landmark LN study called the Aspreva Lupus Management Study (ALMS). He was responsible for all clinical development activities from Phases 1 to 3, as well as participating in the formulation of R&D strategy, portfolio management, and due diligence efforts. Prior to Vifor & Aspreva, Dr. Solomons held a variety of positions at Roche in both Global Clinical Development and Medical Affairs in transplantation, virology and auto-immune diseases. While at Roche, Dr. Solomons led a diverse team in the development and implementation of post-marketing studies with a budget exceeding $15 million for its transplantation (CellCept® and Zenapax®) and virology (Cytovene®) franchises. Dr. Solomons qualified in medicine in 1991 receiving his MB BS (MD) at Guys Hospital Medical School, London. He subsequently worked as a physician in London UK, completing specialist training in anesthesia and intensive care.

Celia Economides Ms. Celia Economides is Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy of the Company. She has over 15 years of experience in the life sciences and biotech industries, spanning communications, finance, patient advocacy, marketing and clinical development. She most recently served as a Director in Global Medical Affairs at BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., where she led both patient advocacy and competitive intelligence efforts focusing on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Previously, she led IR & Corporate Communications at Prosensa, which was acquired by BioMarin in January 2015. Prior to joining Prosensa, Ms. Economides was Director of IR & Program Development at the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), where she was responsible for BIO's outreach to the investment community and working with emerging companies to improve their communications and partnering activities. She led the program development at BIO's annual investor and BD conferences and provided industry research used in BIO's policy and advocacy activities. Prior to BIO, Ms. Economides worked at a healthcare focused hedge fund and in financial services focusing on the biotech sector. She began her career working in research at Columbia University. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from McGill University and a Master's in Public Health (MPH) from Columbia University.

Robert Huizinga Mr. Robert B. Huizinga is Vice President - Clinical Affairs of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Mr. Huizinga has been with the Company since 2002, focused on managing the global clinical development of voclosporin. Before joining the Company, Mr. Huizinga was a Nephrology and Transplantation nursing specialist with 14 years of clinical and research experience where he was involved in more than 60 clinical trials from Phase I through Phase IV. He has acted as a consultant to nephrology and transplantation pharmaceutical companies, and has lectured extensively. Mr. Huizinga holds a M.Sc. in medicine (epidemiology) from the University of Alberta, is a registered nurse, certified in nephrology, and a member of Sigma Theta Tau (Honor Society of Nursing).

Lawrence Mandt Mr. Lawrence D. Mandt is Vice President - Regulatory and Quality of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. As Vice President Quality & Regulatory Affairs, Mr. Mandt is responsible for regulatory strategy, as well as implementation of the Company’s regulatory projects. Mr. Mandt brings over 30 years’ experience in global regulatory affairs, in large and small companies, across a variety of therapeutic areas. Prior to Aurinia, Mr. Mandt worked as an independent regulatory consultant after leaving Vifor Pharma as Senior Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs in 2010. During his time with Vifor Pharma, he served as a member of the Leadership Team (LST) and successfully led the consolidation of the regulatory affairs function after the acquisition of Aspreva Pharmaceuticals where he was Vice President, Regulatory Affairs. While with Aspreva, Mr. Mandt was a key contributor to the regulatory strategies, tactics and operational activities associated with the CellCept® autoimmune programs, conducted in collaboration with Roche. Before joining Aspreva in 2004, Mr. Mandt was Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Quality Affairs at QLT, Inc. During his time with QLT, QLT gained approval of Visudyne, the first drug ever approved for the treatment of age related macular degeneration. Approvals were obtained in the USA, the EU and 70+ other countries. Prior to QLT, Mr. Mandt led the regulatory and medical affairs function for CIBA Vision Opthalmics (ultimately became Novartis Ophthalmics) for eight years, gaining approval of that company’s first entirely internally developed new drug, Zaditor, for the treatment of ocular allergies. In addition to the development activities underway, applications for 25 ANDA/NDA products were effectively managed to extend life cycle and meet the needs of the business. Previous to his time at CIBA/Novartis, Mr. Mandt worked in research and development and regulatory positions of increasing responsibilities at Bausch & Lomb Inc, first in the SOFLENS division and then in the pharmaceuticals division of t

George Milne Dr. George M. Milne is Director of the company. He has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and product development. He joined Pfizer in 1970 and held a variety of positions conducting both chemistry and pharmacology research. Dr. Milne became director of the department of immunology and infectious diseases at Pfizer in 1981, was its executive director from 1984 to 1985, and was vice president of research and development from 1985 to 1988. He was appointed senior vice president in 1988. In 1993 he was appointed President of Pfizer Central Research and a senior vice president of Pfizer with global responsibility for human and veterinary medicine R&D. Dr. Milne has served on multiple corporate boards including Mettler-Toledo, Inc., MedImmune, Athersys, Biostorage Technologies, Aspreva, and Conor Medsystems. Dr. Milne received his B.Sc. in Chemistry from Yale University and his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from MIT.

Lorin Randall Mr. Lorin Jeffry "Jeff" Randall serves as Director of the Company. Mr. Randall currently serves on the boards of directors of Athersys, Inc. where he serves as Chairman of the Audit and Compensation Committees, and Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. where he serves on the Audit, Compliance and Nominations and Governance Committees. Mr. Randall has over 30 years of experience serving in financial and operating roles spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing. He has led a number of companies through multi-million dollar financings and mergers and acquisitions. In addition to his current board positions, Mr. Randall served on the board of directors of Nanosphere, Inc. from 2008 to 2016, most recently as Chairman of the Board. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Randall, a financial consultant, was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Eximias Pharmaceutical Corporation, a development-stage drug development company. Mr. Randall holds a Bachelor's of Science in Mathematics and Accounting from Pennsylvania State University and a Master's in Business Administration from Northeastern University.