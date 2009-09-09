Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)

Name Description

Ramesh Damani Mr. Ramesh S. Damani serves as Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics from University of Bombay. He holds a post graduation degree in Business Administration, Marketing from California State University, Northridge. He has over 18 years of experience in securities market. Prior to joining our Company, he founded Ramesh S Damani Finance Private Limited, a stock broking company which was registered with the BSE but has subsequently closed the broking business. He is also presently a director on the board of Ramesh S Damani Finance Private Limited. He has been a Director since September 9, 2009.

Ramakant Baheti Mr. Ramakant Baheti serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Commerce from Maharishi Dayanand Sarswati University, Ajmer. He is a chartered accountant and a member of the ICAI. He has 19 years of experience in finance. Prior to joining our Company, he was the Manager-Finance of Bright Star. He was also a director of Damani Share and Stock Brokers Private Limited, a stock broking company. He has been a Director since Janaury 2, 2006.

Ashu Gupta Ms. Ashu Gupta serves as Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. She holds a graduation degree in Business Administration from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. She is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She has over 10 years of experience in corporate, legal and secretarial functions. Prior to joining our Company, she has worked with NAM Securities Limited as a Company Secretary. She has joined our Company on July 3, 2007.

Dheeraj Kampani Mr. Dheeraj Kampani serves as Vice President - Buying and Merchandising of the Company. He holds a diploma in International Trade from Bhavan’s Rajendra Prasad Institute of Communication and Management and post graduation degree in Business Management from Nagpur University. He has over 15 years of experience in sales and retail store management. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Lever Limited and Great Wholesale Club Limited. He joined our Company on May 16, 2005 as Regional Manager - Operations. From the regional positions previously held by him, he was given the responsibilty of heading the garment category. Presently, he heads the buying and merchandising function of our Company.

Hitesh Shah Mr. Hitesh Shah serves as Associate Vice President - Operations of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Commerce from Gujarat University. He has over 21 years of experience in sales, marketing and retail store management. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited. He joined our Company on March 5, 2007 as Regional Manager - Purchase and has been involved in merchandising of FMCG in Gujarat and subsequently, he was shifted to operations at circle level. Presently, his functions include day to day operational management of the stores and compliances.

Ignatius Noronha Mr. Ignatius Navil Noronha serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Science from S.I.E.S College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai and a post graduation degree in Marketing Management from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai. He has over 20 years of experience in the consumer goods industry. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited for eight years. During this period, he worked in the field of market research, sales and modern trade and at the time of leaving this organisation, he was designated as the Key Account Manager - Modern Trade. He has been a Director since Janaury 2, 2006.

Elvin Machado Mr. Elvin Machado serves as Whole Time Director of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, University of Mumbai. He has over 28 years of experience in the sales and marketing. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Hindustan Unilever Limited for approximately 18 years and at the time of leaving the organisation, he was designated as the Branch Operations Manager - East (Rural) and he has also worked with Mayo Health Care Private Limited. He is respsonsible for real estate acquisitions made by our Company. He has been a Director since June 10, 2015.

Narayanan Bhaskaran Mr. Narayanan Bhaskaran serves as Chief Operating Officer - Supply Chain Management and Production of the Company. He holds graduation degree in Commerce from University of Madras, post graduation in Human Resource Management from XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur and has completed an Advanced Programme in Supply Chain Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He is an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has over 22 years of experience in corporate secretarial functions, operations and human resource management. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with TCL India Holdings Private Limited and Birla Sun Life Distribution Company Limited. He joined our Company on May 7, 2008 as Vice President – HR and he was involved in human resource management. Presently, he is managing supply chain management, corporate legal functions and staples business.

Udaya Yarlagadda Mr. Udaya Bhaskar Yarlagadda serves as Chief Operating Officer - Retail of the Company. He holds a graduation degree in Mechanical Engineering from Regional Engineering College, Rourkela, and a post graduate diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has over 18 years of experience in sales and business development. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Limited where he held the position of director in customer business development. He joined our Company on August 1, 2015. Presently, his functions include managing and leading store operations, merchandising, private labels, marketing and store maintenance.

Manjri Chandak Ms. Manjri Chandak serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a graduation degree in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics from University of Mumbai, and a post graduation degree in Finance and Investment from University of Nottingham, United Kingdom. She has over seven years of experience in the retail industry. She is presently a director on the board of two retail companies, being Bombay Store Retail Company Limited and Bombay Swadeshi Stores Limited. Prior to joining our Company, she was a Research Associate in ASK Investment Managers Private Limited for approximately one year. She has been a Director since March 31, 2011.