Avanti Feeds Ltd (AVNT.NS)

AVNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,655.95INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-54.95 (-2.03%)
Prev Close
Rs2,710.90
Open
Rs2,750.00
Day's High
Rs2,750.00
Day's Low
Rs2,630.00
Volume
94,412
Avg. Vol
124,819
52-wk High
Rs2,800.00
52-wk Low
Rs415.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Indra Kumar

2014 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

C. Ramachandra Rao

59 Joint Managing Director, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director

Karthikeya Misra

2016 Director - Nominee of APIDC

Wai Yat Lee

49 2012 Non-Executive Director

N. Ram Prasad

59 1993 Non-Executive Director

Bunluesak Sorajjakit

2010 Non-Executive Director

K. Kiranmayee

2015 Additional Independent Director

Anita Rajendra

2013 Independent Director - Nominee of APIDC

N. V. D. S Raju

2015 Additional Independent Director

A. Achar

75 1993 Independent Non-Executive Director

B. Kumar

81 2002 Independent Non-Executive Director

K. Ramamohana Rao

65 1998 Independent Non-Executive Director

M. Rao

62 2005 Independent Non-Executive Director

M. Venkateswara Rao

2014 General Manager - Corporate Affairs
Biographies

Name Description

A. Indra Kumar

Shri. A. Indra Kumar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a Chemical Engineer is having the 16 years of experience organisations. He had identified the opportunity in blue revolution in its nascent stage and promoted this company to set up first shrimp feed manufacturing plant in India. Before given charge as Managing Director in July'02, he guided the company in the capacity of Director and then as Executive Director.

C. Ramachandra Rao

Shri. C. Ramachandra Rao is Joint Managing Director, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary and LLB with experience in Government and Public Sector undertakings. He was instrumental in the inception of the company and held positions of Manager Finance & Company Secretary, Executive Director and presently as Joint Managing Director since July'06.

Karthikeya Misra

Wai Yat Lee

Mr. Wai Yat Lee is Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a finance professional and presently working as Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Investments of Thai Union Frozen Products PCL, Thailand (TUF). Mr.Paco Lee brings with him 20 years of experience of international finance and growth management.

N. Ram Prasad

Shri. N. Ram Prasad is Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He has an Administration & Industrial Management. His other Directorships are Srinivasa Cystine Limited, Southern Electrodes Limited, Southern Magnisuim & Chem Ltd Pumps India Pvt Ltd, Phoenix Carbides Pvt Ltd and Southern Agro Syntheses Ltd.

Bunluesak Sorajjakit

K. Kiranmayee

Anita Rajendra

N. V. D. S Raju

A. Achar

Shri. A. V. Achar is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a qualified LawGraduate with experience in legal, Banking and Management & Accounting Systems. He holds Directorships in Golkonda Hospitality & Ser. Ltd Dancap Consultants Ltd.

B. Kumar

Shri. B. V. Kumar is Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. He is a Practicing Lawyer in Hon'ble High Court of Karnataka and he worked in various Government and Central Government organizations. He is Director of Banashankari Institute of Oncology, Bangalore, Legal & Accounting Services Private Limited, Bangalore.

K. Ramamohana Rao

M. Rao

Shri. M. S. P. Rao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Avanti Feeds Limited. His other Directorships are Countrywide Power Transmission Limited, Teesta Urja Ltd, Concorde Realtor Private Limited, Teesta Valley Power Transmission Ltd, Athena Kynshi Power Pvt Ltd, Athena Ernra Power Pvt Ltd and Hightech Propcon Pvt Ltd.

M. Venkateswara Rao

Shri. M. Venkateswara Rao is General Manager - Corporate Affairs of Avanti Feeds Limited. He was Independent Non-Executive Director - Representative of APIDC of Avanti Feeds Ltd.

