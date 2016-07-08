AVEVA Group PLC (AVV.L)

Name Description

Philip Aiken Mr. Philip Stanley Aiken serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Aveva Group Plc., effective July 12, 2012. Philip Aiken has over 40 years’ experience in industry and commerce. From 1997 to 2006, he was President of BHP Petroleum, and then Group President Energy of BHP Billiton. Prior to that he held senior positions with BTR plc (1995 to 1997) and BOC Group (1970 to 1995). Other roles have included Non-Executive Director of National Grid plc, Chairman of Robert Walters plc, Senior Independent Director of Kazakymys plc, Senior Independent Director of Essar Energy plc, Senior Adviser for Macquarie Capital Europe, Chairman of the 2004 World Energy Congress and serving on the Boards of the Governor of Guangdong International Council, World Energy Council and Monash Mt Eliza Business School. He is a Non-Executive Director of Newcrest Mining Limited and Chairman of Balfour Beatty plc.

James Kidd Mr. James Kidd serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. James Kidd is a Chartered Accountant and joined AVEVA in 2004. Prior to his appointment to the Board, James held several senior finance roles within the Group and was Head of Finance from 2006 until 2011 when he was appointed CFO. He joined the Group at the time of the Tribon acquisition and played a significant part in the completion of this transaction and the subsequent integration of the acquired business. His responsibilities have included investor relations, the development of the Group’s overseas subsidiaries, standardisation of financial processes and procedures as well as being heavily involved in the Group’s recent acquisitions. Prior to joining AVEVA James worked for both Arthur Andersen and Deloitte, serving technology clients in both transactional and audit engagements.

David Ward Mr. David Mathew Ward serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. David Ward joined AVEVA in 2011 as the Head of Finance before being appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in July 2016. In his six years with AVEVA, he has led the development of the Group’s Finance function and AVEVA’s risk and internal controls agenda, chairing AVEVA’s management Risk Committee. He has also been heavily involved in a number of strategically important change projects for the Company, including organisation design and information systems transformation. David is a qualified Chartered Accountant and prior to joining AVEVA, he worked at Ernst & Young for 14 years in various roles within the Assurance practice and completed a secondment to easyJet plc as Group Treasurer.

Claire Denton Ms. Claire Denton serves as Executive Vice President, Group General Counsel, Company Secretary of the Company. Claire joined AVEVA in June 2015 as Group General Counsel & Company Secretary, becoming a member of the Executive team in December 2016. She is responsible for the areas of Legal, Company Secretarial, Anti-Piracy Compliance and Commercial Management across the global organisation. Claire has over 19 years of experience within the fields of corporate and commercial law. She qualified as a solicitor within City law firm Berwin Leighton Paisner in 2000. She is additionally qualified as a chartered company secretary and a member of ICSA. Prior to joining AVEVA, Claire has held a number of other senior in-house legal roles, including Senior European Counsel for Hughes Network Systems, Europe (a division of EchoStar Corporation, (NASDAQ: SATS)) and Associate General Counsel of FTSE listed Interserve Plc.

Jennifer Allerton Ms. Jennifer Allerton serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of AVEVA Group PLC., effective July 9, 2013. Jennifer Allerton has more than 38 years of Information Technology experience, most recently as Chief Information Officer at F. Hoffmann-La Roche in Switzerland with responsibility for IT strategy and operations for the Pharma division and all Group IT operations from June 2002 to July 2012. Prior to Roche, she served as Technology Director at Barclaycard with responsibility for Fraud Operations and IT. Currently, Jennifer serves as an Independent Director on the Board of Iron Mountain and as a Non-Executive Director of Paysafe Group plc and Sandvik. She holds Bachelor degrees in Mathematics from Imperial College, London, and a Masters degree in Physics from the University of Manitoba, Canada.

Christopher Humphrey Mr. Christopher John Humphrey serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 8th July 2016. Christopher Humphrey is a qualified accountant and has over 25 years’ experience managing engineering and technology companies. He is a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Vitec Group plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of SDL plc. Christopher was formerly Group Chief Executive Officer of Anite plc, from 2008 until August 2015. He joined Anite in 2003 as Group Finance Director. He was Group Finance Director at Critchley Group plc and held senior positions in finance at Conoco and Eurotherm International plc. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of Alterian plc between 2011 and 2012. He has a BA, MBA and is a Fellow of CIMA.