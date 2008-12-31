A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW_u.TO)

Name Description

John McLernon Mr. John R. McLernon is Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. He is President of McLernon Consultants Ltd., a private consulting company. He is Honorary Chairman and Co-Founder of the Colliers Macaulay Nicolls Group of Companies, of which he was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman for 25 years. He is also Chairman of Village Farms International Inc., a public company, and on Advisory Boards of Canadian Urban Limited and The Mark Anthony Group Inc. In such positions, Mr. McLernon supervised individuals engaged in preparing, analyzing and evaluating financial statements. This experience provides Mr. McLernon with an understanding of accounting principles, an ability to assess the general application of accounting principles in connection with the accounting for estimates, accruals and provisions, and an understanding of internal controls and procedures for financial reporting.

Paul Hollands Mr. Paul F. B. Hollands is Chief Executive Officer of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. Mr. Hollands joined Food Services in 1981, became Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in 1995, President in 2002 and Chief Executive Officer in 2005. He has been involved in all areas of the business including marketing, operations, franchising, development and new business. In 1995, Mr. Hollands was the recipient of the “Top 40 Under 40” award from the Financial Post and Caldwell Partners. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia. Mr. Hollands is Chairman of the Faculty Advisory Board of the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. He is past Chairman of the Canadian Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

Donald Leslie Mr. Donald T. Leslie is Chief Financial Officer of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. Mr. Leslie joined Food Services in 2003 as Vice President, Finance and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2005. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and he also holds a Chartered Accountant designation. Prior to joining Food Services, Mr. Leslie had senior management experience with several public and privately owned companies. He is a member of the Vancouver Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI) Canada.

Hugh Smythe Mr. Hugh R. Smythe is Secretary, Independent Trustee of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund. He held key leadership roles, including 20 years as President of Resort Operations with Intrawest Corporation, a public company, from 1986 until his retirement in 2009. In such positions, Mr. Smythe supervised individuals engaged in preparing, analyzing and evaluating financial statements. This experience provides Mr. Smythe with an understanding of accounting principles, an ability to assess the general application of accounting principles in connection with the accounting for estimates, accruals and provisions, and an understanding of internal controls and procedures for financial reporting.