AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

Denis Duverne Mr. Denis Duverne has been Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of AXA S.A. since September 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Finance, Strategy and Operations, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee and Director at Axa S.A. from April 29, 2010. From February 26, 2003 until April, 29, 2010 he was a Member of the Management Board of Axa SA, in charge of Finance, Control and Strategy until January 2010 and then Finance, Strategy and Operations from January 2010. Mr. Duverne is a graduate of the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales. After graduating from the Ecole Nationale d'Administration, he started his career in 1984 as commercial counsellor for the French Consulate General in New York before becoming director of the Corporate Taxes Department for the French Ministry of Finance in 1986. In 1988, he became Deputy Assistant Secretary for Tax Policy for the French Ministry of Finance and, in 1991, he was appointed Corporate Secretary of Compagnie Financiere IBI. In 1992, he became a member of the Executive Committee of Banque Colbert, in charge of operations. In 1995, Mr. Duverne joined the AXA Group and assumed responsibility for supervision of AXA's operations in the United States and the UK and managed the reorganization of AXA companies in Belgium and the United Kingdom. Mr. Duverne has held mandates within the Axa SA group, including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AXA America Holdings, Inc. (United States), and Chairman of AXA Millesimes (SAS), among others.

Thomas Buberl Mr. Thomas Buberl has been Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee and Director of AXA S.A. since September 1, 2016. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee at the Company from March 21, 2016 and served as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Konzern AG Chief Executive Officer of the global business line for the Health business at Axa S.A. from January 16, 2012. He joined the Company from Zurich Financial Services (ZFS) where he was Chief Executive Officer for Switzerland from 2008. Before joining ZFS, he worked for the Winterthur Group from 2005 to 2008 as Member of the Management Board of Winterthur in Switzerland, first as Chief Operating Officer and then as Chief Marketing and Distribution Officer. Before joining Winterthur, he worked at Boston Consulting Group from 2000 till 2005 as consultant for the banking and insurance sector in Germany and abroad. He holds a 'Diplomkaufmann' degree WHU - Otto Beisheim School Management, Germany, a Masters of Business Administration from Lancaster University, United Kingdom and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the Universitaet St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Gerald Harlin Mr. Gerald Harlin has been Group Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of AXA S.A. Since January 2010. He previously served as Deputy Financial Director, Executive Vice-President Finance and Control of Axa S.A. from July 10, 2008. He joined the AXA Group in 1990 as corporate treasurer. In 1991, he became head of corporate finance, a position he held until 1994. He was subsequently appointed Chief Financial Officer of AXA Asset Management Europe and managing director of AXA Banque in 1994. In 1997, he became Chief Investment Officer of AXA France and then in 2000 market program manager of AXA France in charge of CRM and product marketing. In 2001, he was named Chief Financial Officer of AXA France, a position he held until March 2003. Before joining the AXA Group, Mr. Harlin occupied various responsibilities in Total’s corporate finance department.

George Stansfield Mr. George Stansfield serves as Group General Secretary of AXA S.A. He was Group General Counsel and Head of Group Human Resources and Member of the Executive Committee of AXA S.A. from November 1, 2010. He was General Counsel of the Company since 2004 with responsibility for the Group's global legal and compliance matters. Prior to joining AXA's Group Legal Department in Paris in 1996, he practiced law for 11 years in New York City where he was a corporate attorney in the Legal Department of AXA Equitable specialized in merger & acquisition transactions involving financial institutions, securities law and general corporate matters. Mr. Stansfield graduated from Georgetown University Law Center with his Law degree in 1985 and from Trinity College with a degree in History in 1982. He was admitted to the New York Bar in 1986 and has been licensed as an attorney in New York since that time. In 1993, he spent a year on a management exchange program at Meiji Life in Tokyo.

Paul Evans Mr. Paul Evans serves as Group Chief Executive Officer of AXA Global Life, Savings & Health and Chief Executive Officer of AXA Global Asset Management of AXA Global Asset Management of AXA S.A. He was Chief Executive Officer of AXA UK and Chairman of the Board of Directors of AXA Corporate Solutions Assurance, Member of the Executive Committee at Axa S.A. from October 1, 2010. He joined AXA UK in January 2000 following a career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in London and Toronto, Canada, where he spent two years. He was appointed Chief Executive of AXA Life UK in May 2003 and Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, AXA UK in June 2010. Mr. Evans was previously Group Finance Director of AXA UK, responsible for finance, treasury, taxation, strategy and procurement. Mr. Evans graduated from Imperial College, London, having obtained a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics. He is Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and of the Life Insurance Committee of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Jean-Louis Josi Mr. Jean-Louis Laurent Josi has been Chief Executive Officer of AXA Asia, Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee at Axa S.A. since March 1, 2015. He joined the AXA Group with Winterthur's integration in 2006 to manage as Member of the Executive Committee AXA Belgium’s multi-distribution activity. He was previously Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of a Belgian bank, before being in charge of Life Underwriting, and then Retail & SME for Winterthur-Europe Assurances. In 2008 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of AXA Gulf & Middle East.

Mark Pearson Mr. Mark Pearson has been President & Chief Executive Officer of AXA Financial, Inc. (United States), Member of the Management Committee and Executive Committee at Axa S.A. since January 1, 2011. He served as Chief Executive Officer of AXA Life Japan and AXA Japan Holdings from July 10, 2008. He has also been Head of Life & Savings Operations in the United States. He joined the AXA Group in 1995 when AXA acquired a controlling interest in National Mutual (today AXA Asia Pacific Holdings). He was then Chief Executive Officer of National Mutual Asia, and thanks to this operation became Chief Executive Officer of AXA China Region, AXA's Hong Kong-based subsidiary. In 2001, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of AXA Asia Life, the platform for AXA life activities in Asia. Mr. Pearson had previously spent more than 20 years in the insurance sector, assuming many senior manager positions at National Mutual and Friends Provident. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants.

Francois Martineau Mr. Francois Martineau has been Director of AXA S.A. since 2015. He served as an Independent Director of the Company from April 29, 2010. He was Member of the Company's Compensation & Governance Committee. Prior to that, he served as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Axa SA from April 22, 2008. He graduated in Philosophy from Universite Paris-Sorbonne (Paris IV), Masters in Law from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonneand, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. Mr. Martineau has been Attorney since 1976. In 1981, he was 'Secretaire de la Conference'. In 1985, he was a lecturer at the University Paris I (Civil Procedure). In 1995, he was a Professor at the Paris Bar School (EFB) and since 1998, he is Honorary Professor at the Law and Political Sciences School of Lima (Peru). In 1996, he became an Expert at the Council of Europe and fulfilled various missions in Eastern Europe countries regarding the reform of the Code of the Judicial Organization, the reform of the magistrates' and lawyers' training and the revision of the Code of Civil Procedure. Since 1987, Mr. Martineau has been a Partner of the law firm SCP Lussan & Associes, and Managing Partner since 1995.

Doina Palici-Chehab Ms. Doina Palici-Chehab has been Director Representing the Employee Shareholders at AXA S.A. since April 25, 2012. She is Member of the Company's Finance Committee. She is a graduate of the University of Bucarest (Romania) (Magister Artium) and of the Deutsche Versicherungsakademie of Munich (Germany) (Degree in insurance management (Versicherungsbetriebswirt (DVA)). From 1980 to 1983, she was a teacher of foreign languages in Romania. From 1983 to 1990, she was subject Matter Expert in AGF (now Allianz) in Cologne (Germany). In 1990, she joined the AXA Group as Reinsurance director of AXA Germany (Germany). In 2000, she became Head of Group Reinsurance of AXA Global P&C in Paris (France). From 2010 to March 2013, she was Chief Executive Officer of AXA Business Services in Bangalore (India). Since April 2013, she has been Chief Executive Officer of AXA Insurance Singapore (Singapore).

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Mr. Jean-Pierre Clamadieu has been Independent Director of Axa S.A. since October 10, 2012. He is Member of the Compensation & Governance Committee at the Company. Mr. Clamadieu is a graduate of the Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris in 1981 and Ingenieur du Corps des Mines. He began his carrier in various positions within the French Civil Service, in particular for the Ministry of Industry and as technical adviser in the Ministry of Labour. In 1993, he joined the Rhone-Poulenc Group and held various executive positions. In 2003, he was appointed Chief Executive Offi cer of the Rhodia Group and in 2008, Chairman & Chief Executive Offi cer. In September 2011, further to the combination between the groups Rhodia and Solvay, Mr. Clamadieu became Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee of Solvay and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Rhodia. Since May 2012, Mr. Clamandieu has been Chairman of the Executive Committee and member of the Board of Directors of Solvay. He is also a Director of Faurecia and Chairman of Cytec Industries Inc.

Ramon de Oliveira Mr. Ramon de Oliveira has been Independent Director of Axa S.A. since April 29, 2010. He is Chairman of the Finance Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. Prior to that, he served as an Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Axa SA from April 30, 2009. He is a graduate of the University of Paris and of the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. Starting in 1977, Mr. de Oliveira spent 24 years at JP Morgan & Co. From 1996 to 2001, Mr. de Oliveira was Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of JP Morgan Investment Management. Mr. de Oliveira was also a member of the firm’s Management Committee since its inception in 1995. Upon the merger with Chase Manhattan Bank in 2001, Mr. de Oliveira was the only executive from JP Morgan & Co. asked to join the Executive Committee of the new firm with operating responsibilities. Between 2002 and 2006, Mr. de Oliveira was an Adjunct Professor of Finance at both Columbia University and New York University. Mr. Ramon de Oliveira is the Managing Director of the consulting firm Investment Audit Practice, LLC, based in New York.

Irene Dorner Mrs. Irene M. Dorner serves as Independent Director of AXA S.A. since April 27, 2016. She became in-house counsel for Citibank N.A. In 1986, she joined Samuel Montagu as Head of the Legal Department and, following the HSBC acquisition of Midland Bank in 1992, became Head of Strategic Planning at Midland Bank. She then held various senior front line and support function roles in Midland Global Markets and HSBC Bank. In early 2007, she became Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC in Malaysia. From 2010 to 2014, she was Chief Executive Officer & President of HSBC USA. Whilst in this role, American Banker elected her the first most powerful woman in the banking sector. She was also Group Managing Director of HSBC Holdings (United Kingdom) and member of the HSBC Group Management Board. In 2014, Mrs. Irene Dorner retired from HSBC. She graduated with a Master of Arts in Jurisprudence from St. Anne’s College, Oxford (United Kingdom) and qualified as a Barrister-at-Law (College of Law, London).

Jean-Martin Folz Mr. Jean-Martin Folz has been Independent Director of Axa S.A. since April 29, 2010. He is also Chairman of the Compensation & Governance Committee and Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He previously served as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Axa SA from May 14, 2007. He is a graduate of the Ecole polytechnique and ingenieur du Corps des Mines. Between 1975 and 1978, he has held various French Administration cabinet positions, his last position being head of cabinet of the Secretary of State for Industry. In 1978, he joined Rhone-Poulenc to run the Saint-Fons plant before being promoted Senior Executive Vice-President of Rhone-Poulenc for the Specialty Chemicals business unit. In 1984, he became Senior Executive Vice-President and then Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Jeumont-Schneider (a Schneider subsidiary). In 1987, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Pechiney and Chairman of Carbone Lorraine (in 1988). In 1991, he became Group Chief Executive Officer of Eridania Beghin-Say and Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Beghin-Say. Mr. Folz joined PSA Peugeot Citroen in 1995 and became Chairman of the Management Board in 1997. He left PSA in February 2007. From June 2007 to March 2010, Mr. Folz was Chairman of the Afep. From November 2011 to September 2013, he was Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eutelsat Communications.

Andre Francois-Poncet Mr. Andre Francois-Poncet serves as Independent Director of AXA S.A. since December 14, 2016. He began his career, in 1984, at Morgan Stanley in New York and then in London and in Paris, where he was in charge of the opening of Morgan Stanley French office in 1987. After a sixteen year career at Morgan Stanley, he joined, in 2000, BC Partners (Paris and London) as Managing Partner until December 2014 and then as Senior Advisor until December 2015. Since September 2016, he has been a Partner at the French asset manager CIAM in Paris. He graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from the Harvard Business School.

Paul Hermelin Mr. Paul Hermelin has been Independent Director of AXA S.A. since April 30, 2013. He is a graduate of the Ecole polytechnique and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. Mr. Hermelin spent the first fifteen years of his professional life in the French government, primarily in the Ministry of Finance. He held a number of positions in the Budget Offi ce and on various ministry staffs, including that of Finance Minister Jacques Delors. He was chief of staff to the Minister of Industry and Foreign Trade, from 1991 to 1993. Mr. Hermelin joined the Capgemini Group in May 1993, where he was first in charge of coordinating central functions. In May 1996, he was appointed member of the Management Board of Cap Gemini and Chief Executive Officer of Cap Gemini France. In May 2000, following the merger between Cap Gemini and Ernst & Young Consulting (which he initiated), he became Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Group and member of the Board of Directors. As of January 1st, 2002, he became Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group. Since May 2012, Mr. Hermelin has been Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini.

Angelien Kemna Dr. Angelien G. Z. Kemna serves as Independent Director of AXA S.A. since April 27, 2016. She began her career as Associate Professor in Finance at Erasmus University from 1988 to 1991. In 1992, she joined Robeco NV and held various positions, notably Investments and Account Management Director from 1998 to 2001. During this period, she was also part-time Professor of Financial Markets at the University of Maastricht (the Netherlands) (1993-1999). From 2001 to July 2007, she worked for ING Investment Management BV (the Netherlands), where she initially held the position of Global Chief Investment Officer and subsequently Chief Executive Officer for the European Region. In the period 2007-2011, she was part-time Professor of Corporate Governance at the Erasmus University and also had various Non-Executive and advisory positions, most notably Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Dutch regulatory institution (AFM). In 2009, she joined APG Group N.V. as member of the Executive Board with the responsibility of Chief Investment Officer. Since September 1, 2014, she has been Chief Finance & Risk Officer of the APG Group. She graduated with a Master of Arts in Econometrics and a Ph.D. in Finance from Erasmus Universiteit Rotterdam. She has a visiting scholar at the Sloan School, MIT (United States).

Isabelle Kocher Ms. Isabelle Kocher serves as Independent Director of Axa S.A. since April 29, 2010. She is a graduate of the Ecole normale superieure (ENS-Ulm), ingenieur du Corps des Mines and holds an aggregation in Physics. From 1997 to 1999, she was in charge of the budget of Telecommunication and Defense at the French Ministry of Economy. From 1999 to 2002, she was Advisor on Industrial Affairs of the French Prime Minister Office. In 2002, she joined the Suez group where she held various positions: from 2002 to 2005, at Strategy & Development; from 2005 to 2007, director of Performance and Organization; from 2007 to 2008, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Lyonnaise des Eaux. From 2009 to September 2011, Ms. Kocher was Chief Executive Officer of Lyonnaise des Eaux, also in charge of developing the activities in Europe. From October 2011 to November 2014, Ms. Kocher was Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of GDF SUEZ. Since November 2014, Ms. Kocher has been Director, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of GDF SUEZ, which became ENGIE on April 2015.

Suet-Fern Lee Ms. Suet Fern Lee has been Independent Director of Axa S.A. since April 29, 2010. She is also a Member of the Company's Finance Committee. She graduated with a double first in Law from Cambridge University in 1980 and qualified as a Barrister-at-Law at Gray’s Inn London in 1981. She was admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1982 and has practiced law in London and Singapore since then. Since 2000, and until its combination in 2015 with the law firm Morgan Lewis in the United States, she has been founder and managing partner of Stamford Law Corporation, a law firm in Singapore. She is Member of the Executive Committee of the Singapore Academy of Law, where she also chairs the group on Legal Education and Studies, a member of the Advisory Board to the Law School at Singapore Management University, where she also chairs the Expert Panel Centre of Cross-Border Commercial Law in Asia and a trustee for Nanyang Technological University as well as a Fellow of the Singapore Institute of Directors. She also sits on the Board of The World Justice Project, a global organization for the promotion of the rule of law.

Stefan Lippe Dr. Stefan Lippe serves as Independent Director of AXA S.A. since April 25, 2012. He is a Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Finance Committee at the Company. He is a graduate in Mathematics and Business Administration from Universitaet Mannheim. He obtained his doctorate in 1982. In October 1983, he joined Bavarian Re (a former Swiss Re subsidiary). From 1985, he was involved in the casualty department’s operations in the German-speaking area. In 1986, he became Head of the non-proportional underwriting department. He was appointed Member of the Management Board in 1988 when he assumed responsibility for the company’s casualty line of business in the German-speaking area. In 1993, he became Chairman of the Management Board of Bavarian Re. Dr. Lippe was appointed Member of Swiss Re’s Executive Board in 1995, as Head of the Bavarian Re Group. In 2001, he was assigned the role of Head of the Property & Casualty Business Group and appointed a member of Swiss Re’s Executive Committee. Early 2005, he led Swiss Re’s Property & Casualty and Life & Health Underwriting activities; and in September 2008, he took over as Chief Operating Officer of Swiss Re and was also appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re. In 2009, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re and stayed in this function until January 2012. He was named Reinsurance CEO of the year 2011 and he was recognized at the Worldwide Reinsurance Awards 2013 ceremony with the “Lifetime Achievement Award”. After nearly 30 years with Swiss Re, he turned to other activities. In 2011, he co-founded Acqupart Holding AG of which he serves as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Acqufin AG. In May 2013, he co-founded Paperless Inc. and currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of this company. In October 2013, he was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CelsiusPro AG. Since May 2014, Dr. Lippe has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG.

Deanna Oppenheimer Ms. Deanna Oppenheimer has been Independent Director at AXA S.A. since April 30, 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committe and Member of the Compensation & Governance Committee at the Company. She graduated from the University of Puget Sound with degrees in Political Science and Urban Affairs. She completed the Advanced Executive Programme at the J.L. Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. Ms. Oppenheimer started her career in Banking at Washington Mutual (United States) in 1985, retiring in March 2005 as President, Consumer Banking. In October 2005, she joined Barclays (UK) as UK Banking Chief Operating Officer. In December 2005, she became Chief Executive of UK Retail and Business Banking (UK RBB). In recognition of her importance to retail banking at Barclays, she was given the additional title of Vice Chair, Global Retail Banking in 2009 where she shared the UK RBB best practice throughout Europe and Africa. In September 2010, Ms. Oppenheimer added the role of Chief Executive of Europe Retail and Business Banking. At the end of 2011, she left Barclays. In 2012, she founded the advisory firm CameoWorks (United States).