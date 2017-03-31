Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS)

Name Description

Sanjiv Misra Dr. Sanjiv Misra is Non-Executive Part time Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated in Economics from St.Stephen's College, Delhi. He has a Master's degree in Economics from the Delhi School of Economics, a Master's degree in Public Administration from the Harvard Kennedy School, USA and a Ph.D from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. At Harvard University, he was designated Lucius N. Littauer Fellow of 1987 in recognition of exceptional academic strengths and leadership qualities. Dr. Misra was a member of the Indian Administrative Service for over 35 years during which period he held a wide range of key positions in the Federal and state governments, including as Managing Director of the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and stints at senior levels in the Government of India in the Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Petroleum and the Ministry of Finance. He was a Secretary in the Ministry of Finance till his superannuation in 2008. Subsequently, he served as a Member of the 13th Finance Commission, a constitutional position with the rank of a Minister of State. Till very recently Dr. Misra was a member of the Advisory Council of the Asian Development Bank Institute, Tokyo. He was also a member of the Committee on Fiscal Consolidation (Kelkar Committee) set up by the Finance Minister in August 2012 to chart out a road map for fiscal consolidation for the Indian economy. Dr. Misra is currently a Public Interest Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of BSE Ltd. and an independent director on the Board of Akzo Nobel India Ltd. He also serves as a member on several government committees.

Shikha Sharma Smt. Shikha Sharma is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole Time Director of Axis Bank Limited. She is the Managing Director & CEO of Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank. Smt. Sharma Joined the Bank in 2009 as the Managing Directer. As a leader adept at managing change, she has focused on transforming the Bank with strengths across a wide range of Corporate and Retail Banking products. She has focused on strengthening its retail lending franchise, enlarged its investment banking & advisory capabilities and developed a comprehensive portfolio of products in the payments space. Smt. Sharma has done her B.A.(Hons.) in Economics and completed her Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She has Post Graduate Diploma in Software Technology from the National Centre for Software Technology, Mumbai. Smt. Sharma has more than three decades of experience in the financial sector having begun her career with ICICI Bank Ltd. in 1980. In her 29-year tenure with the ICICI group, Smt. Sharma was instrumental in setting up ICICI Securities–a joint venture between ICICI Bank Ltd. and JP Morgan, besides setting up various group businesses for ICICI, including investment banking and retail finance. In her last assignment at ICICI, as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd., she built and contributed remarkably to make it the No. 1 private sector Life Insurance Company in India. Smt. Sharma chairs the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) National Committee on Banking since 2015. She was a member of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Technical Advisory Committee. Smt. Sharma was also a part of RBI’s panel on Financial Inclusion, the Committee on Comprehensive Financial Services for Small Businesses and Low-Income Household.

Jairam Sridharan Mr. Jairam Sridharan is Group Executive and Chief Financial Officer of the company. He handles Finance, Strategy & Business Intelligence functions. With nearly two decades of experience in the Banking & Financial Services Industry, he was elevated to the current position in October 2015. In his previous role in the Bank, he was President – Retail Lending & Payments & was responsible for driving growth in the retail lending and payments businesses comprising retail lending products, cards business and the agriculture & rural lending business. He joined Axis Bank in June 2010 from Capital One Financial, a consumer bank based in Richmond, VA (USA). He earlier worked with ICICI Bank in their initial foray into Retail Lending businesses. Mr. Sridharan is a Bachelor of Technology in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM Calcutta.

V. Srinivasan Shri. V. Srinivasan is an Deputy Managing Director, Whole -Time Director of the company. He is a qualified engineer from the College of Engineering, Anna University, Chennai and completed his PGDBM from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta in 1990. Shri V. Srinivasan has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services sector. He started his career with ICICI Ltd in their Merchant Banking Division. He was part of the start-up team of ICICI Securities. He joined J P Morgan in the year 1999 and worked with them for 10 years. He was last MD and Head of Markets, J P Morgan Chase Bank, Mumbai. He has served on various RBI Committees such as the Technical Advisory Committee of RBI, Committee of Repos, STRIPS etc. He has also served as a Chairman of FIMMDA, the key self-regulatory body for bond and money markets and PDAI, the self regulatory organization for Primary Dealers. Currently, he is a Member of CII National Committee on Banking. He joined the Bank in September, 2009 as the Executive Director (Corporate Banking). As on 31st March 2016, Shri V. Srinivasan is a member of the Committee of Directors, Committee of Whole Time Directors, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Special Committee of the Board of Directors for monitoring of Large Value Frauds, IT Strategy Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. He is also on the Board of Axis Finance Ltd, Axis Trustee Services Ltd, Axis Bank UK Ltd, Axis Private Equity Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities Europe Limited, subsidiary companies of the Bank. As on 31st March 2016, he holds 805,000 equity shares of `2/- each of the Bank.

Rajiv Anand Mr. Rajiv Anand is Executive Director, Executive Director - Retail Banking of the company. He is a Commerce graduate and a Chartered Accountant by qualification. Shri Rajiv Anand has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. His portfolio includes Retail Liabilities, Retail Lending & Payments, Branch Banking, Retail Operations, Digital Banking, Marketing and Retail Products. He has held key management positions at leading global financial institutions and has diverse experience in the financial services sector. He joined the Bank from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd, where he held the position of Managing Director & CEO. In his previous roles, he has managed Investments, Balance Sheet management & Money Market and Bond Trading. He has also been very successful as a Debt Fund Manager and has won several accolades for the same.

Rajesh Dahiya Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dahiya is Executive Director, Executive Director - Corporate Centre of the company. He is a qualified engineer with a Masters in Management from Punjab University. Mr. Rajesh Dahiya has over 25 years of experience. In his current role, he supervises all functions under Corporate Center – Audit, Human Resources, Compliance, Company Secretary, Corporate Communications, Administration & Security, Corporate Real Estate Services, Chief Business Relations Officer (CBRO), Ethics & Sustainability and Law. In addition, he also oversees the functioning of Axis Bank Foundation. Before joining Axis Bank in June 2010, he was associated with Tata Group for 20 years where he handled various responsibilities across functions such as Human Resources, Manufacturing, Exports, Distribution and Institutional Sales. His last assignment before joining Axis Bank was with Tata Tea Limited where he was responsible for integrating various products of Tata Tea, Himalaya & Tetley under a common distribution channel. In his earlier role in Tata Group, he was Vice President - Group Talent Acquisition and Head - Tata Administrative Services (TAS). He also headed the Human Resources function for Rallis India Pvt. Ltd.

Sidharth Rath Mr. Sidharth Rath is Group Executive - Corporate Relationship Group & Transaction Banking of the company. He has over 2 decades of experience in the financial sector. He has been with Axis Bank for the last 15 years and has been instrumental in setting up of the Corporate & Project Advisory Services, Syndication & Debt Capital Markets, the Investment Banking businesses in Axis Bank, and most recently driven the formation of the Transaction Banking vertical. Axis Bank has been a market leader in many of these businesses. Prior to his present role, Mr. Rath was the Treasurer of Axis Bank, taking care of Asset-liability management, Global Markets and proprietary investments. In addition to heading the Treasury he oversaw the Financial Institutions Group & the Capital Markets business. Mr. Rath began his career as a Management Trainee with The Industrial Finance Corporation of India (IFCI), the first development financial institution of India, with core skills being in the Project and Corporate finance domain. Mr. Rath has played key roles in various institutional and market committees. He represented IFCI in the Inter-Institutional Committee on Infrastructure Financing and was the Director in many of the Corporates. Mr. Rath is a Member of SEBI constituted Corporate Bonds and Securitization Advisory Committee (CoBoSAC), Member in the Advisory Board of the National Securities Clearing Corporation Ltd. (NSCCL), Director on the Board of Swift India. He is on the board of subsidiaries of Axis Bank, viz. Axis Private Equity Ltd. and Axis Trustees Ltd. As the Head of Advisory Services, Mr Rath has in the past led some of the landmark advisory services in the areas of airports privatization for Airport Authority of India, PPP-BOT road projects for NHAI, development of port container terminals, metro rail projects etc.

B. Babu Rao Shri. B. Babu Rao is Nominee Director - Administrator of the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India of SUUTI of the Company. He has more than 26 years of experience in the area of Finance, Capital Markets and Fund Management in UTI Mutual Fund. He is currently managing the activities of the Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) on deputation from UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. During his career in SUUTI, he has handled various assignments and extensively worked in the areas of Project Finance, Investment Management, Offshore Funds, Venture Capital and Private Equity Funds, resolution of stressed assets and investor relations. Prior to joining UTI in the year 1989, he worked with Larsen & Toubro Ltd. for six years. Shri Babu Rao holds Bachelors degree in Engineering and has completed his PGDBM from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. As on 31st March 2016, Shri B. Baburao is a member of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and the Customer Service Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. He does not hold any Equity Share of the Bank.

Usha Sangwan Smt. Usha Sangwan Non-Executive Director - Nominee of LIC of India of Axis Bank Limited. She holds a Master’s Degree in Economics and a Post Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management. She joined LIC as Direct Recruit Officer in 1981. She has worked in almost all core areas of life insurance including Marketing, Personnel, Operations, Housing Finance, Group Business, Direct Marketing, International Operations and Corporate Communications. She has held various important positions, such as Divisional Manager-Incharge of Delhi Division, Regional Manager (Personnel & Industrial Relations), Regional Manager and General Manager (LIC Housing Finance), Executive Director (Direct Marketing & International Operations) and Executive Director (Corporate Communication). Her expertise lies in analytics, strategy, execution, people skill, use of technology particularly in marketing and servicing and setting up of systems. She has been awarded the “Women Leadership Award” in BFSI sector by Institute of Public Enterprise and “Brand Slam Leadership Award” by CMO Asia. She has also been awarded “Women Leadership Role Model” by Top Rankers Management Consultants and “Corporate Leadership Award for 2014” by Colour TV. She was also felicitated by Free Press Journal and Doordarshan for Women in Leadership Role.

Samir Barua Prof. Samir Kumar Barua is Non-Executive Independent Director of AXIS Bank Ltd., since July 22, 2011. He has a Master's degree in Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a Doctorate in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. Prof. Barua has been a faculty member at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), where he has also held various administrative positions.He is currently, the Director of IIMA. He brings considerable expertise in financial markets and risk management. He is an Independent Director on the Board of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Securities Trading Corporation of India Limited, Coal India Limited, Torrent Power Limited and IOT Infrastructure and Energy Services Limited.

Rohit Bhagat Shri. Rohit Bhagat is Non-Executive Independent Director of Axis Bank Limited since July 2013. He was appointed as an Additional Independent Director with effect from 16th January, 2013. Mr. Bhagat is a former Senior Managing Director and Chairman of Asia Pacific, BlackRock Inc. and former member of its Global Executive Committee. He has over 20 years of extensive global experience in financial services industry having worked in India, Hong Kong and USA in business leadership, consulting and advisory space. Mr. Bhagat has held several directorships with various entities of BlackRock. Prior to BlackRock, he was the Global Chief Operating Officer for Barclays Global Investors and has also worked as a Senior Partner & Co-Leader of the United States Financial Services practice at Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Bhagat has B. Tech Degree in Mechanical Engineering, M.S. in engineering from University of Texas and has an MBA from Kellog Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.

Ketaki Bhagwati Smt. Ketaki Bhagwati is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is a former Chief Investment Officer in the Financial Institutions Group at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector financing arm of the World Bank Group. She has over twenty four years of experience in private equity, M&A, debt & structured finance and distressed asset workouts across sectors in several regions including Asia, the Middle East & Africa. Prior to IFC, she worked at the Credit Rating Information Services of India (CRISIL) in Mumbai. Smt. Bhagwati has a Bachelors of Arts from Wellesley College (USA) and a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. She is currently a member of the Wellesley College Business Leadership Council and Golden Seeds, an early stage investment firm with a focus on women leaders. As on 31st March 2016, Smt. Ketaki Bhagwati is a member of the Committee of Directors and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. She does not hold any Equity Share of the Bank.

Rakesh Makhija Shri. Rakesh Makhija is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is a chemical engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. During his career spanning over four decades, he has been an active participant and contributor to the industrial and technology sectors, both internationally and in India. He has held a number of top management positions within the SKF Group. He was the President for the Industrial Market (Strategic Industries), and a member of the Group Executive Committee, a position that he held till December 2014. Prior to this, he was President of SKF Asia with overall responsibility for China and India. He started in this position in 2010 when he also became a member of SKF Group Management. He was the Managing Director of SKF India from 2002 till 2009. Under his leadership, SKF India more than tripled its sales and was recognized through numerous industry awards for market leadership, amongst them the prestigious ‘CNBC Business Leader Award for Talent Management’ in 2007. Prior to joining SKF, he held a number of senior management positions within Tata Honeywell and Honeywell International, the global Industrial and Aerospace company. He was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tata Honeywell in June 1997. In April 2000, he was appointed Country Manager and Managing Director of Honeywell International, with responsibilities for driving the company’s growth in South Asia. Prior to Honeywell, Shri Makhija worked with Kinetics Technology International BV (now Technip), a process engineering and contracting company in the Netherlands for over eight years. He is currently the Chairman of SKF India Ltd and also on the Board of Tata Technologies Ltd, TML Drivelines Ltd and Elecon Engineering Ltd. As on 31st March 2016, Shri Makhija is a member of the Audit Committee and Acquisitions, Divestments and Merger Committee of the Board of Directors of the Bank. He does not hold any Equity Share of the Bank.

Prasad Menon Shri. Prasad Raghava Menon is Non-Executive Independent Director of Axis Bank Limited since June 2011. He is a Chemical Engineer from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur. He has over 40 years of diverse experience in premier multinational and Indian companies in the chemical and power industry. In October 2000, Shri Menon took over as the Managing Director of Tata Chemicals Limited. In October 2006, he took over as the Managing Director of The Tata Power Company Limited. He has championed sustainability as a key strategic initiative in the organization. Shri Menon serves on the Board of Directors of several Tata Group companies, as well as on the supervisory board of Sanmar Group in Chennai and SKF India Limited. He is the Chairman of the Tata Group Safety Committee as well as Group Sustainability Committee. Shri Menon is the member of the Advisory Council of IITB-Monash Research Academy. He is also a Member of the Governing Council of Centre for Environment Education, Nehru Foundation for Development; Member of the Advisory Board of the Grantham Institute in London; Member of the Advisory Committee of National Stock Exchange Centre for Excellence in Corporate Governance; on the Advisory Board of The Energy & Resources Institute (TERI); and he is on the Advisory Council of CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for SustainableDevelopment. As on 31st March 2013, he is the Chairman of HR and Remuneration Committee and Acquisitions, Divestments and Mergers Committee and member of Committee of Directors and IT Strategy Committee of the Bank’s Board.

Som Mittal Shri. Som Mittal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He is the President of NASSCOM, the premier trade body for the IT-BPO Industry in India and is playing a key role to enable NASSCOM and the industry to realise its strategic vision of 'Transform Business and Transform India.' Mr. Mittal has more than 22 years of experience in IT industry and has handled both domestic and international operations and is familiar with leveraging technology in corporations. He has worked with WIPRO for 5 years from 1989 to1994 as Chief Executive of their PC Server and Services Division. From 1994 to1999 was the MD of Digital Equipment India Ltd., a company engaged in providing Technology Solutions to corporations including Banks and Financial Institutions. From 1999 to 2006, he was the MD of Digital GlobalSoft (an HP subsidiary); a software services company providing global solutions. From 2006 to 2007, he was Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific and Japan, at HP. Having served as MD & CEO of listed companies, he is familiar with the operations and governance structure relevant for such companies. Mr. Mittal has also been appointed as the Chairman of the IT Strategy Committee of the Board of Axis Bank.