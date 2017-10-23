Axtel SAB de CV (AXTELCPO.MX)

Name Description

Alvaro Fernandez Garza Mr. Alvaro Fernandez Garza serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He also served as Executive Director of technology and operations of Axtel's 2013 January 2016. Before he was the Director of technologies of information and processes. In his 24 years of professional experience he has served in several positions executives in various national and multinational companies of telecommunications, financial and services. He is a graduate in economics from the University of Notre Dame and has a master's degree in administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a MBA from Georgetown University.

Tomas Milmo Santos Mr. Tomas Milmo Santos serves as Co-Chairman of the Board of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He joined the Company's as CEO in 1994, he has been on the Company's Board since 1997 and he was named its Chairman in 2003. Before joining the Company, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Carbonifera de San Patricio SA de CV from 1988 to 1990, when he founded and became Chief Executive Officer of Milmar SA de CV. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of Cemex, Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, HSBC Mexico, Cemex Mexico, Promotora Ambiental, Instituto Nuevo Amanecer and NCCEP (National Council for Community and Education Partnerships), among others. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Stanford University in 1986.

Sergio Rolando Zubiran Shetler Mr. Sergio Rolando Zubiran Shetler serves as Chief Executive Officer of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He served as Director General de Alestra from 1999 until February 2016. With over 30 years of experience in the Latin American telecommunications market, has occupied different management positions in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. He is an Industrial Engineer from the University national autonomous of Mexico, has a master in science in research of operations by the University of the South of California and a doctorate in philosophy, with specialty in administration from the University autonomous of new Leon.

Adrian de los Santos Escobedo Mr. Adrian G. de los Santos Escobedo serves as Corporate Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 15, 2017. He also serves as Board member of Opanga Networks, Inc. Prior to joining Axtel in April 2006, he worked for Bolsa de Comercio and Banca Serfin (now Santander México) and Standard Chartered Bank, where he held positions in Institutional and Corporate Banking in the cities of Monterrey, London and New York. He holds a Bachelor degree of Business Administration from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies and a Master's in Finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

Adrian Cuadros Gutierrez Mr. Adrian Cuadros Gutierrez serves as Chief Technology Officer of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. Before incorporating is to this company, formed part of Alestra from 1996, where he played as responsible of the address of sales of TI and Director of sales of accounts institutional. He holds a graduate degree in Electrical Engineering and communications from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies, has a Master in Administration from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies and studied a program Executive in the Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Raul Ortega Ibarra Mr. Raul Ortega Ibarra serves as Executive Director of Legal and regulatory of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. He served as Director of Regulatory affairs of AT & T in Mexico and incorporated to Alestra in 1996, where had responsibilities in various areas, as the unit of business international and communications. He is a graduate of public accounting of the University Ibero-American, studied in political economy and Management at Stanford University.

Jose Eloy Valerio Trevino Mr. Jose Eloy Valerio Trevino serves as Executive Director of Human Resources and Communication of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2009. He acted as President of the Human Resources Executives Association (ERIAC) and Secretary of the Board of Directors of North American Resources Managers Association (NARHMA) and he has been Advisor for academic, governmental and non-governmental organizations. He has more than 30 years of experience in the area of Human Resources and Administration. He holds a Bachelors in Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Rogelio Ancira Garza Mr. Rogelio Ancira Garza serves as Executive Director of Technology and Innovation. Prior to joining-Axtel, he served as Director of technology and innovation at Alestra, company joined it in 1996 and where he held the positions of Director of the unit for small business and consumption, and Director of systems . He holds a Bachelor degree in Computer Systems Management from the Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and has a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Austin, Texas.

Andres Cordovez Ferreto Mr. Andres Cordovez Ferreto serves as Director Executive of Infrastructure and Operations of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 2016. He also served as Executive Director of technology and operations of Axtel's 2013 until January 2016. Before he was the Director of technologies of information and processes. In his 24 years of professional experience he has served in several positions executives in various national and multinational companies of telecommunications, financial and services. He holds an degree in Engineering in Computer Systems from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies and obtained a diploma in senior management at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Antonio de Nigris Sada Mr. Antonio de Nigris Sada serves as Executive Director of Consumer Market of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously, he was Director of the Northern Region for Mass Market Operations, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Services Delivery Nationwide, since September 1999. Before joining the Company he worked at HSBC serving as Director of Business Banking, as well as he worked at Prime Internacional. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac.

Bernardo Garcia Reynoso Mr. Bernardo Garcia Reynoso serves as Director Executive of planning and development of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined as director of planning and development. Alfa, which he entered in July from in 1985, joined Alestra in 1996, occupying various positions, such as Director of enterprise sales and Director unit of residential business, Director of sales to large companies and affiliates, Director of sales and marketing strategy, Director of strategic alliances, Deputy Director of planning of human resources, and Director of administration and human resources management. He is a graduate of the Industrial Engineering degree and 95 systems by the Institute of technology and superior studies of Monterrey and has a Masters of Business Administration from the IMD international in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Ricardo J. Hinojosa Gonzalez Mr. Ricardo J. Hinojosa Gonzalez serves as Executive Director business market of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined Alfa Group he joined in 1988. Subsequently, in 1997, he joined Alestra, where he served as commercial Director and marketing and held various executive positions in the areas of marketing, corporate sales and planning and Control. He holds a degree in Engineering in systems computer from the Institute technology and of studies superior of Monterrey and studied a master in Business with specialty in marketing, in the University of California.

Alejandro Irigoyen Rios Mr. Alejandro Irigoyen Rios serves as Director Executive systems and processes of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. Previously part of Alfa, which entered in 1975, and of Alestra, joined the group in 1996 and where he served as Director of operations and systems and leader of the innovation program. He graduated in Engineering and Administration of companies from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, and has with a Master of science from University of Utah; in addition, studied the IPADE AD2 Executive business program.

Arturo Vazquez Silveyra Mr. Arturo Vazquez Silveyra serves as Director Executive accounts strategic of Government at Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. He joined Axtel in 1999 where he worked as corporate sales manager and corporate sales team. During his career 16 years in Axtel occupied various executive positions in the corporate sales and service division North West Region customers, has been Director of sales and service Monterrey, sales and service business and Government Northern Region, and sales and service Government Federal, State and Municipal. He is Director of COPARMEX, of the American Chamber of Commerce of N.L., CANIETI, CIAPEM and CUDI.

Alejandro Miguel Elizondo Barragan Mr. Alejandro Miguel Elizondo Barragan serves as Director of Axtel S.A.B. de C.V. Since February 2016. He is Director of development of Alfa, where entered in 1976. He has held various positions in the corporate area and in the steel and petrochemical divisions. He is a member of the Board of Continental Ark, Banregio Grupo Financiero, Indelpro, polyols and Alestra. He has done his Mechanical Engineering from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies and holds an MBA from Harvard University.

Francisco Garza Egloff Mr. Francisco Garza Egloff serves as Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He is Managing Director of Continental Ark. Previously was Director General of Embotelladoras Arca since 2003. He is a member of the Board of Directors of Grupo Industrial Saltillo, AlEn group, Bank Banregio and Dutch Bank Rabobank, as well as the Division of engineering and architecture of the Tecnológico de Monterrey and UANL Foundation. He was Director General of Sigma Alimentos, Akra, Petrocel-Temex and polyols in the division of petrochemical of Alpha, where he developed a career of 26 years. He holds a degree chemical engineer of the Tecnológico de Monterrey and studied management at Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Armando Garza Sada Mr. Armando Garza Sada serves as Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He is President of the Board of Directors of Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. Since March 2010. He is also President of the Consejos de Administración de Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. and Nemak S.A.B. de C.V. joined Alfa in 1978, where he was Corporate Director of planning, Director General de Versax, Director General of Sigma Alimentos. He was Vice President of the Council of administration of Alpha until February 2010. Member of the boards of Cemex, Femsa, Frisa industries, Grupo Financiero Banorte, Lamosa Group, Liverpool, prowess and ITESM. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of technology and holds a Masters in administration from Stanford University.

Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri Mr. Fernando Angel Gonzalez Olivieri serves as Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2010. Since joining CEMEX in 1989, he has held different posts, including Corporate Vice President of Strategic Planning, President of CEMEX Venezuela, President of CEMEX Asia, President of CEMEX Europa, Medio Oriente, Asia and Australia and Executive Vice President of Planning and Development. Currently, he acts as Vice President of Planning and Finance of CEMEX SAB de CV. He holds a Masters of Business Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Ramon Alberto Leal Chapa Mr. Ramon Alberto Leal Chapa serves as Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer of Alpha, where he entered in 2009. Previously he held the direction of Treasury and management positions in finance and strategic planning in Vitro, as well as different executive positions in press, Vector Casa de Bolsa and Violy & Partners in New York. He is a member of the Executive Council of the UDEM. He is a certified public accountant from the Universidad de Monterrey. He has a master's degree in operations management in the technological Institute of Monterrey and another master's degree in business administration (MBA) in the Graduate School of management at the University of Harvard.

Thomas Lorenzo Milmo Zambrano Mr. Thomas Lorenzo Milmo Zambrano serves as Directors of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since October 1997, he served as Chairman until October 2003. He has also served as Founder and Chairman of Grupo Javer SA de CV and Incasa SA de CV. In the past, he acted as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Carbonifera de San Patricio SA de CV and Carbon Industrial SA de CV, as well as he was Member of the Board of Directors of Cemex SAB de CV until 1996.

Paulino Jose Rodriguez Mendivil Mr. Paulino Jose Rodriguez Mendivil serves as Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He also served as Director of Human Resources and Services of Alfa S.A.B de C.V. He joined the Company in 2004 and worked at Sigma Alimentos, serving as Director of Human Resources and Director of Institutional Sales. In the past, he acted as Chief Executive Officer of Spirax Sarco and Prosider. He is Member of Patronato Museo del Blanqueo, Colegio de Ingenieros Industriales and IRPAC-CAINTRA. He is a Industrial and Systems Engineer. He holds a Masters degree in Energy from Universidad del Pais Vasco.

Alberto Santos Boesch Mr. Alberto Santos Boesch serves as Director of Axtel, S.A.B. DE C.V. since February 2016. He serves as General Director of Empresas Santos. Member of the Grupo Tres Vidas Acapulco Councils, Maseca Group, Monterrey Interport, Santos Foundation and the Evia Foundation, Nuevo Amanecer Institute, UDIA A.C.

Salvador Alba Gomez Mr. Salvador Alba Gomez serves as Independent Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February of 2016. He is President of the ITESM system from 2011. During 10 years worked in Brewery Moctezuma, where occupied different positions managers in the areas of logistics, development of new business, planning and marketing. Subsequently, he joined the PepsiCo group, where he worked 24 years as a member of its Executive Committee and President of Latin America. He is a Director of Endeavor and prowess. He is a chemical engineer from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and has a master's degree in administration from the Universidad de las Americas.

Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera Mr. Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera serves as Independent Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2016. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors of XIGNUX, S.A. de C.V. He was appointed CEO on January 8, 2012 and has been on the Company’s Board since 2000. He is the Member of Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Committee of this Company. He has worked at the Company's Viakable division since 1989. He acts also as CEO of Magnekon and has been Board Member of BBVA Bancomer (Northeastern Region), Nacional Financiera SA (Northeastern Region) and Instituto Nuevo Amanecer ABP. In the past he was Chairman of the Board of Consejo Empresarial Mexicano de Comercio Exerior and Inversion y Tecnologia AS (COMCE) Northeastern Region, from 2007 until 2010. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering and Administration from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and holds a post graduate degree in Business Administration from the University of San Francisco.

Bernardo Guerra Trevino Mr. Bernardo Guerra Trevino serves as Independent Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He acts also as Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. Moreover, he has served as Founder of Morales y Guerra Capital Asesores (MG Capital), as well as Member of the Board of Promotora Ambiental and Banco Ahorro FAMSA, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Promotora Ambiental and the Risk Committee of Banco Ahorro FAMSA. He holds a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Enrique Meyer Guzma Mr. Enrique Meyer Guzma serves as Independent Director of Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. Since February 2016. He is currently Managing Director of CEMIX S.A. de C.V. Since 1978, and OVNIVER s.a. de C.V. Since 1997, manufacturing companies of building materials with offices in United States, Central America, Mexico and Argentina. He is Advisor of the University of Monterrey, Bancomer, Banamex, Instituto Tecnológico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, EGADE, Farmacias Benavides and CAINTRA. He was President of the chapter Monterrey of the Association of students of Stanford University. He is a graduate of mechanical engineering and systems from Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Studies and has a master's degree in business administration, Stanford University.